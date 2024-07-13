Saucony running shoes: The Triumph 22 makes every run easy

Last summer, I discovered Zone 2 running. The method — involving easy paces and a lowered heartrate — made the sport fun again, all while building my endurance and fat-burning capability. Runs were no longer taxing workouts. Instead, I settled into a comfortable pace, took in the scenery, and enjoyed myself.

My tool for the job was a max cushion trainer with a thick slab of EVA cushioning. Though it offered ample padding and loved to lumber along, it was heavy and didn’t offer much (if any) energy return. During longer runs (say 10 miles), the cushion would turn spongy, giving out when I needed it most. I wanted something different.

When Saucony announced the Triumph 22, with “super shoe” Pebax cushioning, it immediately piqued my interest. The material — typically reserved for racing shoes — would bring top-end cushion to daily trainers, something few shoes offered. It was something I wanted — maybe needed — to experience on my daily runs.

Saucony set me up with a pair and I tested them on my favorite route, the Stowe Recreation Path. How did they perform? Read on to find out.

All about the Saucony Triumph 22

The Triumph is Saucony’s highly cushioned daily trainer, built for comfort and cruising. Now in its 22nd version, the shoe has a reputation for softness and spring, making runs fun and easy. For the latest model, Saucony went all out, adding its finest cushioning material while updating the shoe all around.

The highlight of the new Triumph is Saucony’s PWRUN PB cushioning. From Saucony:

PWRRUNPB is Saucony’s premiere cushioning material. A beaded foam made from a proprietary blend of PEBA polymers, PWRRUN PB, is half the weight of EVA and exceptionally bouncy (88% energy return). It is also very consistent across a wide range of temperatures and dramatically more durable than EVA.

Not only that but there’s a lot of it. The forefoot stack is 27mm, with the heel at 37mm for a 10mm drop. That gives the Triumph 22 a “super shoe” look, with the thick midsole giving it an appealing, chunky appearance.

Saucony also widened the platform by 5mm at the forefoot and 10mm at the heel and midfoot for a stable platform, though the shoe still appears plenty svelte. The outsole features plenty of sturdy rubber with almost full coverage, an encouraging sign for long-term durability.

Lastly, the upper uses an engineered mesh combined with plush padding around the heel and ankle. A thick, gusseted tongue stays in place, and the fit is snug and secure.

At around 10 ounces, the Triumph 22 is neither heavy nor light, and its $160 price puts it on par with the competition. On paper, it seems like a winner. But what is it like on the run?

How I tested the Saucony Triumph 22

I used the Triumph 22 for a series of Zone 2 runs on my favorite route, the Stowe, Vermont Recreation Path. Winding from the town village toward Mt. Mansfield, the path is both a scenic and athletic pleasure, surrounded by rivers, forests, and local hot spots. Traveling from east to west, it features a gentle incline on the out, an easy downslope on the return, and a consistent asphalt surface.

The focus of my test was every day running for those who run for enjoyment and stress relief. Though I mixed in some brief accelerations, I concentrated on an easy pace while I tried the PWRUN PB cushioning.

Pros and Cons of the Saucony Triumph 22

Pros

Energy return

Satisfying squish

Clean, athletic style

Makes running easy

Resilient cushion

Underfoot protection

Luxurious upper

Cons

10mm drop

Doesn’t like pushing the pace

The first thing I noticed about the Triumph 22 was its classic, clean appearance. My pair was an understated yet appealing navy blue, and the shoe’s flowing lines gave it a graceful, athletic look. Diagonal ridges on the midsole were reminiscent of feathers, hinting at flight and forward motion. Individual beads of the Pebax midsole were apparent, indicating the shoe’s next-level tech.

On the run, the shoe had an absorption and energy return unlike any I’ve tested. In that way, it did the work for me, taking a load off my joints and propelling me forward. With each foot strike, there was a pleasant squeeze under the forefoot, then a quick rebound at toe-off.

That brought two benefits — reduced fatigue and enhanced fun. As the miles went by on my first run, I noticed something. I wasn’t as tired as usual. The gradual wearing down that happens was lessened, and I was easily padding along instead of muscling through strides. Each toe-off was light and springy, with the PWRUN PB bouncing me along.

With time, I learned to use the cushion’s attributes to my advantage, timing the absorption and pop to keep me flowing through strides. Toward the end of a run, it was especially valuable, where the energy return kept me going.

Vermont experienced a heat wave during part of my test, and PWRUN PB was resilient throughout. Instead of becoming mushy and unresponsive, the material kept its spring, protecting my feet and getting me through some challenging conditions.

Lastly, the Triumph’s upper coddled my feet with padding and stretch. My favorite part was the ankle/heel collar, where a substantial band of plush material offered hug-like security. The fit was true to size, striking a nice medium between secure and accommodating.

The 10mm drop on the Triumph felt a little too high. I’m used to 8mm or less, and the larger difference gave a feeling of being perched on my forefoot, instead of my preferred midfoot landing.

I tried pushing the pace a few times in the Triumph with mixed results. If I leaned forward and tried to power through my strides, the forefoot cushion would bottom out. I found the best way to increase speed was gradually elevating cadence and keeping my foot strikes light and quick — like putting a car in top gear and then easing onto the gas pedal. Using that method, the shoe handled moderately quick paces better.

Should you buy the Saucony Triumph 22?

If you run for fun, scenery, and friendship, yes, you should buy the Triumph 22. Its positive attributes — like a Pebax midsole, clean style, and supple comfort — made me look forward to runs instead of enduring them. I knew every time I set out, the shoe would be there for me, protecting my feet and propelling me through each stride.

The shoes’ style also made them versatile, with their good-looking appearance lending them to casual wear or nights on the town. I can’t say that about many running shoes, which usually have a racy, bold look.

Those who want a shoe for every type of run — easy days, speed sessions, and everything in between — may want something with firmer cushioning. Better options include Saucony’s Ride 17 or Endorphin line.

The Saucony Triumph 22 is now my go-to trainer for Zone 2 runs on the Stowe Rec Path. I anticipate each outing, knowing the shoe will protect and propel as the miles go by. Its good looks make it fun to wear, and with plenty of outsole rubber, it should last many miles. If you like to cruise and have fun, give this super-cushioned trainer a try.