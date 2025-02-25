What to consider when buying running shoes for the best results

Table of Contents Table of Contents Do running shoes impact performance? Factors to consider when purchasing running shoes Does more expensive mean higher quality? Highest-regarded running shoe brands to consider Should you get a gait analysis? Frequently asked questions

As an exercise enthusiast, I love to get in a couple of runs per week, and I have noticed that what shoes I wear really make a difference. What you wear goes a long way in determining your performance. While some runners may not pay attention to their shoes and still thrive, it’s generally advisable to get in the right shoes. But why?

The right footwear will cushion your feet properly, making you feel more comfortable while running. In addition to comfort, the right running shoes can reduce your risk of sustaining injuries and keep your feet stable.

Recommended Videos

However, due to the competitive nature of the market, it’s easy to drown in the hype and get confused about how to buy running shoes or even decide on what brand is the right fit. We will guide you through such challenges. Let’s dive in!

Do running shoes impact performance?

Running shoes can influence how you perform. As a runner, it’s not advisable to run in just any shoe. Likewise, it’s also not the safest to run barefoot. Hence, you should prioritize purchasing running shoes for comfort, safety, and overall performance.

For example, some running shoes are built to improve your running economy. This refers to the amount of oxygen you consume when running at a particular speed. If you consume more oxygen per distance, it means your running economy is low.

Meanwhile, the inverse is an indicator of a good running economy. Hence, you can last longer when running, especially during long-distance races, as you use less energy per distance.

According to the National Library of Medicine, “It has been shown that running shoes with highly compliant and resilient foam, increased longitudinal bending stiffness, and carbon fiber plates can improve running economy compared with other running shoes.”

Factors to consider when purchasing running shoes

Foot type

In determining your foot type, the length of your foot’s arch and the way your foot moves are vital. Hence, foot types could be low, neutral, or high arches.

A low arch or flat foot refers to when the foot’s arch is extremely low. A neutral arch has a moderate curve, not too high or low. The high arch foot refers to where the foot’s arch is higher than usual.

Motion control running shoes should be ideal for a low arch foot. It helps in providing stability and support and also prevents your foot from falling inwards as you walk or run (overpronation).

For neutral arches, stability running shoes will be best as they provide proper cushioning to your arch. Finally, people with high arch feet should prioritize flexible running shoes with a soft midsole. They can help to neutralize the poor shock absorption of high arch feet.

Location

Your running location is a vital factor when purchasing running shoes. In other words, you should buy location-specific running shoes. For example, road running shoes are designed for hard surfaces as they provide more cushioning and are built to absorb the shock from hitting hard surfaces.

Meanwhile, trail running shoes are best for running on softer surfaces like dirt. They are heavy and are capable of protecting your feet from conditions that are common in rough environments.

Fit

Ensuring you get good running shoes that fit well is non-negotiable because wearing the wrong shoe size can have adverse effects. It can increase your risk of injury and cause foot-related issues like blisters, corns, and hammertoes.

So, before purchasing running shoes, ensure you measure your feet and try on different options until you get the right size. You will know it’s right once you are comfortable walking and running in the shoes.

Running style

Whether you are a sprinter, long-distance runner, or casual jogger, each event has its peculiarities and shoe requirements. As a sprinter, lightweight shoes with minimal cushioning can support your cause. Meanwhile, trail runners may opt for more protection and cushioning to finish running with ease. Casual joggers may not bother about the pace or level of cushioning compared to trail runners and sprinters — they are more concerned with stability in the shoes to ensure a wholesome jogging experience.

Weight

Your shoe’s weight can contribute to your performance. Lightweight shoes will be ideal for speed as they are designed to encourage agility, especially during long-distance races. For comfort and durability, heavy shoes will be excellent as they provide more cushioning to your feet and added protection against external surfaces, reducing the chances of your feet wearing out when running for long.

Does more expensive mean higher quality?

No, not always. While some believe more expensive shoes mean better quality, this isn’t necessarily the case. One way to gauge this theory is to conduct a comparative analysis among various running shoe brands. You may discover that with some brands, less expensive shoes are at par in quality with the expensive ones.

As a buyer, you should be careful when purchasing running shoes. Expensive shoes do not always mean the quality is top-notch. Read the online reviews of the brands, particularly from third-party retail websites like Amazon.

Highest-regarded running shoe brands to consider

HOKA

Jean-Luc Diard and Nicolas Mermoud founded HOKA in 2009. The business blueprint was to make soft and well-cushioned shoes that can absorb high-impact forces as well as feel light on the foot. In essence, HOKA prioritizes adding extra cushioning to shoes, using wide rocker soles for comfort, and making shoes feel lightweight.

Brooks

John Brooks Goldenberg founded Brooks in 1914, making the company over 100 years old. However, they only entered the running gear market in the 70s with Villanova and Vantage. The latter became so popular that Jimmy Carter ordered a pair. Since then, Brooks has been focusing on producing various running shoes that meet the majority of runners’ needs. Their selling point revolves around flexibility, comfort, and high-quality materials used in producing the shoes.

Nike

Nike’s running shoes bring performance and style together. Manufacturers use high-quality materials like Zoomx foam, mesh, and carbon fiber plates to produce quality and soft, lightweight shoes for runners to make the most of their adventure.

Should you get a gait analysis?

Yes, you should. Gait analysis involves professionals assessing how you run to provide insights on your pronation and the level of support you may require for your feet. This will help you decide what kind of running shoes are more suited to your running gait.

Frequently asked questions

Should running shoes be a size bigger?

It’s advisable for your running shoes to be about half a size bigger to account for the foot expansion that running causes. It will help to give your feet more breathing space and better flood flow.

How do you choose running shoes for beginners?

Be sure to study your foot type and the terrain in which you will run. Also, gauge the amount of cushioning you will need by doing a gait analysis. Finally, make sure to pick a shoe you feel comfortable in.

Are barefoot shoes good for running?

Yes, but they also have their cons. While barefoot shoes help improve posture and activate muscles around the foot, they also lack cushioning and protection, making them unsuitable for some terrains or styles of running.