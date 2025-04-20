 Skip to main content
What dumbbell weight should I use based on my fitness goal?

How to lift for weight loss and building muscle

By
Beginners in the fitness space, or even people who have been working out for a few years, are sometimes unsure what weight they should be using. As a trainer, while I supply my clients with workout plans, they are sometimes not so confident when it comes to knowing what weight is the most effective for them. The dumbbell rack at the gym can be dizzying in its size and variety. It’s easy to wonder, “What dumbbell weight should I use?” This is especially true if you’ve never used dumbbells before at all.

There are a few simple ways to determine the best dumbbell weight, so let’s start by exploring good starter weights for beginners and a simple test to find the right weight for you specifically. Then, we can talk about the things that affect what weight is right, like your goals and what muscle groups you’re targeting, plus when you should increase the weight. Let’s get started!

What is a good starting weight for beginners?

Between 10 and 20 pounds is a good place for beginners to start with when weightlifting. The ideal weight will still vary slightly depending on the exercise and the goal, but somewhere in that range is usually the best place to start.

There’s an easy test to find the right weight for a particular exercise, which is just to choose a weight and start using it, following the recommended number of reps for the exercise. If you can’t reach the recommended reps, you feel tired, or it becomes difficult to use the correct form, the weight is too heavy. Conversely, if you don’t find completing all the reps to be that difficult, try using the next heaviest dumbbells to see how they feel.

How dumbbell weights differ for upper body vs. lower body

Dumbbells are known for their versatility, and they can be used for both upper and lower body exercises, from Romanian deadlifts to overhead shoulder presses to weighted Russian twists.

Lower body exercises usually require heavier weights since the muscles are stronger and generally larger, while you should use light to medium weights for upper body exercises. For core exercises, you should use especially light weights, at least at first. Otherwise, you could end up using your back or other muscles alongside your core, leading to strain and possible injury.

How often should you be increasing your dumbbell weight?

When you’re first starting, you should increase the weight every month or two, following a linear progression. This will look like two to five pounds per month, depending on the muscle group. After a few months, you might reach a point where you don’t feel comfortable increasing your weight anymore. For certain exercises, you will be able to consistently progress.

If an exercise feels too easy, you don’t feel sore or tired at the end, or you’re always able to reach the high end of the recommended rep range, it might be a good time to increase the dumbbell weight. If you’ve reached a plateau, stepping up your weight or changing up your workout can help you break out of it, as well.

However, don’t worry too much about finding the perfect weight. There is a common belief that there’s a specific “loading zone” of weight that will have the maximum effect — low loads for endurance and high loads for strength. A 2021 article says there isn’t much evidence for this claim. Instead, “muscular adaptations can be obtained, and in some cases optimized, across a wide spectrum of loading zones.” In other words, you will still build muscle, strength, and endurance, even if you haven’t chosen the perfect weight.

Using dumbbells when losing weight

For losing weight, you should generally choose lighter dumbbells and perform more reps. Aerobic and cardio exercises have been shown to be more effective for losing weight than resistance training, so you want to focus more on quick movements and less on raw strength. Dumbbells can still help increase the intensity of your exercises, but it’s more about the movement than the weight.

Using dumbbells when putting on muscle

For building muscle, you usually want to use heavier weights. You can treat them like barbells and try to lift the heaviest weight you can. However, don’t fall into “ego lifting.” If you can’t perform all the reps in a set with proper form, that is a sign that you should go down in weight. Fewer reps can be more effective for building muscle as well.

Frequently asked questions

How do I choose my dumbbell weight?

The best way to choose your dumbbell weight is to simply try a lighter weight with the exercises in your program. Note how the muscle group you’re targeting feels after the end of a set, and increase or decrease the weight accordingly.

What size weight should I use to tone my arms?

For working out your arms, a five to 15-pound weight is usually a good place to start. Over time, you may be able to increase the dumbbell weight to 20, 30, 40 pounds, and more.

Are 2 lb dumbbells good for beginners?

For the average person, 2-pound dumbbells won’t be very effective as they don’t provide much resistance. However, they can be useful for adding weight to exercises that are typically non-weighted, such as walking or jogging. You may find you want to increase the weight as you progress over time.

