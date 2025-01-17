 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

What is a drop set? Break through fitness plateaus and level up your strength

Can you build muscle in less time with drop sets? What are the potential drawbacks?

By
Man laying on workout bench doing chest presses with dumbbells
Marcus Chan / Pexels

There’s a good reason why powerlifters and bodybuilders use drop sets to elevate their strength training to the next level. You can test your limits, enhance endurance, and amplify muscle gain. This resistance training technique is worth considering when you want to kick things up a notch and challenge yourself to maximize your potential.

I find drop sets especially challenging but also one of the most rewarding of all resistance training techniques when I want to overcome a plateau. Plus, you get that sense of accomplishment when you’re done lifting those heavy weights. You could start by trying it once a week for at least a few weeks to test your limits and reach a whole new level of strength.

Recommended Videos

Drop sets are popular in the bodybuilding world to deliver better results and intensify your resistance training routine. Read on for your complete guide to drop sets, including answering the question, “What is a drop set?” and learning the benefits and top tips.

Related

What is a drop set?

Man doing bicep curl in gym - one arm unilateral with a dumbbell
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

A drop set is an advanced resistance training technique that might also be called a descending set. You perform exercises with a heavy weight and good form until you reach the point of muscular failure. At that point, with little to no rest, you immediately drop the weight down by 10% to 30% and repeat the exercise with more reps until you reach muscular failure again. You repeat the process a number of times, and every time, you reduce the weight by 10% to 30%. By the end of your drop set, those lighter dumbbells or that empty barbell should feel heavy because your muscles will be fatigued.

What is muscular failure?

Man doing front barbell squat weighted squat
Pexels / Pixabay

Muscular failure refers to the point where you’re physically unable to perform any more reps or where your form begins to break down. You’ll know when you reach that point.

What are the benefits?

Muscle man showing upper back black and white picture muscles traps biceps flex
Marcus Chan Media / Pexels

Drop sets provide benefits such as:

  • Increasing muscular fatigue and metabolic stress, which is a key driver of muscle growth.
  • Overcoming a plateau and lifting heavier weights.
  • Achieving your fitness goals and challenging yourself.
  • Building muscle and strength.
  • Switching up your training routine and making it more interesting and challenging.
  • Getting results with shorter workout sessions, which is excellent news for those days when you’re short on time.
  • Enhancing your muscular endurance and stamina.

With drop sets, you’ll fatigue all muscle fibers, including smaller and larger fibers. You’ll also activate your fast-twitch muscle fibers in response to the fast-paced workout, which could promote more muscle growth. Your muscles will also learn to store more glycogen or fuel, which helps boost muscle size.

What does the research show?

Man bench pressing outside
Frame Kings / Pexels

Research indicates that pushing yourself close to muscular failure elicits optimal muscle growth and that if you don’t get to within 3 to 5 reps of this point of muscular failure, you won’t achieve significant muscle growth. So, if you’re stopping at 10 reps when you could probably get through 15, you could be missing out on your full potential when it comes to maximizing your gains.

More research is needed specifically on drop sets, but some studies indicate that both drop sets and traditional sets can result in strength gains and muscle hypertrophy and that one doesn’t result in more strength gains than the other. So, if you can get the same results in less time, drop sets definitely have an appeal. Another study revealed that completing drop set training results in superior muscle gains due to higher stress on the muscles compared to conventional resistance training.

Build mental fortitude

Man thinking black and white picture
Reneterp / Pexels

Drop sets aren’t just a physical feat; studies show they’re a psychological challenge that can help you build mental fortitude. Performing drop sets yields a higher rate of perceived exertion or RPE compared to traditional resistance training or descending pyramid-style training.

How do you perform a drop set?

Man in gym wearing black looking in mirror lifting up weights next to weight rack
Anastase Maragos / Unsplash

There isn’t an exact way to perform a drop set with specific rep ranges, numbers of sets, or weights. The National Academy of Sports Medicine, or NASM, recommends choosing a weight that’s appropriate for 6 to 12 reps and then decreasing the weight by 5% to 25%.

Due to the available research, the NASM suggests performing two or three drops. Fitness influencers and personal trainers have different ways of doing drop sets, such as Renshaw, who starts with 8 reps with a heavy weight.

Sample drop set

Man wearing a white tank top in the gym holding a weight and stacking weights on a rack
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

You’ll work until muscular failure and need to start with a heavy weight, so most fitness experts and professionals recommend choosing a weight where you can only power through about 6 to 10 reps.

A drop set might look something like this:

  • Set 1: 6-10 bicep curls with a heavy weight
  • Set 2: Reduce the weight by 10% to 30% and perform 10-12 bicep curls
  • Set 3: Reduce the weight by 10% to 30% and perform 12-15 bicep curls

Here’s another example:

If your max front squat is 200 pounds, you could try:

  • Set 1: 6 reps at 160 pounds, little to no rest
  • Set 2: 9 reps at 120 pounds, little to no rest
  • Set 3: 12 reps at 100 pounds

If you want to shoot for a fourth set, try 15 reps at 80 pounds. 

What exercises should you do?

A bearded man doing a biceps curl
Anete Lusina / Pexels

You can use dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, or resistance machines to perform a range of exercises, such as:

Top drop set tips

Guy sitting on bench at gym holding water flask wearing black with white sneakers
Anastase Maragos / Unsplash

Follow these top tips to get the most out of your drop sets:

  • If you’re unsure where to start but know your one-rep max or ORM, you can start with a weight that’s around 80% of your ORM.
  • Choose a weight where you can only perform about 6 to 10 reps.
  • As you lower the weights, you should be able to perform a higher number of reps before reaching muscular failure.
  • Make sure you’re staying hydrated and consuming optimal nutrition to fuel you through your drop sets.
  • Always prioritize proper form to reduce your risk of injury and maximize hypertrophy.
  • Start with a 5- or 10-minute warmup to start increasing blood flow to your muscles.
  • Drop sets are demanding, so don’t overdo it. Drop sets aren’t something you want to do every time you go to the gym or workout. Some fitness trainers recommend no more than one series of drop sets per muscle per week.
  • Prepare in advance and line up your weights when you can and when the gym isn’t too busy so you can minimize that time in between drop sets where you might be looking for or trying to calculate your next weight.
  • Get a workout buddy to help you stay motivated and to be your spotter when needed.

Bestselling author and fitness celebrity Jim Stoppani delves into the research and shares his tips for crushing those drop sets.

FAQs

FAQ picture letters wooden shelves
Ready Elements / Pixabay

Do drop sets build more muscle?

Drop sets can help you build more muscle if you do them properly and you avoid overdoing it.

What’s the difference between a drop set and a normal set?

A drop set is a resistance training technique where you perform at a higher intensity and strategically lower the weight while increasing the reps, with the goal of working until muscular failure. A normal set involves choosing a weight and a number of reps and performing the exercise.

Is a drop set to failure?

Drop sets involve working to muscular failure before dropping the weight down and immediately jumping into the next set with little to no rest in between sets.

How to include drop sets in your training schedule

Man leaning on barbell in gym workout home gym
Olly Man / Pexels

While drop sets can definitely be an effective and time-efficient part of your workouts, they’re also taxing on your body, especially if you’re performing bigger compound moves. You should only consider trying this approach if you’ve mastered your form, built a strong foundation, and you’ve been lifting weights for a while. It’s a more advanced technique that isn’t suitable or necessary for beginners.

Many powerlifters try drop sets once a week at the end of a workout or as a short, intense weekly session. When drop sets are incorporated safely with proper form and adequate recovery days, nutrition, and hydration, your muscles will repair and come back bigger and stronger. You can use drop sets to break through plateaus and supercharge your results. With a drop set, you’ll really want to drop those dumbbells by the end of it, but the gains will be worth it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
What are somatic workouts and why are fitness gurus recommending them?
Harness the power of your mind-body connection with somatic movement.
A man doing a yoga pose with a tablet in front of him in the living room.

We’ve all heard about ‘the power of the mind’ and the ‘mind-body connection.’ Somatic workouts are one of the latest fitness trends that are picking up steam. Instead of challenging you to do a certain number of push-ups or eat a specific amount of protein, somatics is more about accessing your emotions and supporting your mental health through the power of movement. It might sound a little airy fairy to some, but it’s been around for a long time. There are several benefits, and it draws from ancient Eastern philosophy and healing practices. Let’s look at what somatic workouts are, the benefits, and tips to get started.
What is somatic movement?

Somatic movement involves moving with full-body awareness and focusing on how your body is feeling rather than accomplishing a specific fitness goal. The idea is to connect your body and mind to release trauma, improve mood and mental health, and listen to signals from your body on imbalance, discomfort, and pain. 
The history of somatic movement

Read more
These are the popular fitness trends predicted to skyrocket in 2025
What will boom and what will fizzle out in 2025?
man doing bear crawl in room grey couch in background

As another year rolls around, there are plenty of fitness trends that we should leave behind in 2024. Not all trends that become popular are worth trying. In 2024, there was a buzz surrounding trends like wall Pilates and 12-3-30 that have since fizzled out. As we welcome 2025, we’re wondering what’s next. What will boom, and what will fade in 2025? Let’s look at the data on the most popular fitness trends predicted to skyrocket in 2025 and the ones we think are more than just hype. 
New data

Pure Gym used worldwide data from Google to determine the rise and fall in searches for nearly 200 different fitness trends. Here are the most interesting results and the trends set to dominate 2025:

Read more
Does stretching in between sets boost muscle growth? Researchers find out
Should you stretch your working muscles during those rest periods?
Man stretching his hamstrings

Research shows stretching can help keep your muscles healthier and more flexible. Sometimes, we get a natural urge to stretch and move our muscles and limbs in certain ways because it just feels good and instinctual. Research from last year reveals that static stretching could actually help you build muscle. Fitness professionals and influencers often recommend stretching, but what about in-between sets? Recently, researchers wanted to understand if stretching between sets could also help you build more muscle. Let’s take a look at the new study.
The study

In the review published in the Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, the researchers set out to explore whether doing static stretches during the rest periods between lifting sets could increase muscle growth without extending the duration of the training session. Researchers looked at in vitro studies, animal studies, and human trials.
The results

Read more