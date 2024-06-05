 Skip to main content
How to build strength and mobility with functional training

Strengthen your upper and lower body with functional fitness

By
a man doing pull ups
Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels

As you prepare to start your summertime fitness routine, you’ll want to include functional training. Now more than ever, there’s an increased focus on this type of training within the fitness-conscious world, and with good reason; functional training primes your body for your everyday activities. 

As we go on with the hustle and bustle of our day, we often overlook it, but functional training provides the strength to carry out the daily tasks that require you to push, haul, load, and lift. Keep reading to learn more about functional training and how to include it in your routine.

Does functional training build strength?

Man doiung deadlifts for strong glutes
Mariah Krafft / Unsplash

Engaging in functional fitness is a great way to build strength. This type of training encourages growth in muscle mass, endurance, and the ability to develop power in your movements. 

Different patterns are involved, like squats, deadlifts, and pull-ups. These common exercises will give you the strength and stamina needed to complete routine tasks like reaching down to pick up an object without getting injured or winded. Working on your core and enhancing your stability results in gains in your overall strength, which is necessary for most functional movements.

For these reasons, many functional fitness workouts have been adapted, like rucking or carrying several pounds within a heavy backpack. This exercise gets your body acclimated to lifting and supporting a heavy load. It is also the determining factor for what qualifies as functional fitness, as the goal is action-based instead of the aesthetic outcome of a ripped body. 

A bench press or overhead squat isn’t a typical movement you would perform throughout the day. However, a day rarely goes by that you won’t carry something.

Is functional training good for mobility?

Man stretching his hamstrings
Michael DeMoya / Unsplash

Functional training can help boost your mobility. Functional training utilizes multi-joint movements that benefit your flexibility and agility, and some exercises, like running, may improve your speed. Each of these aspects is vital for sustaining athletic activities as well. 

Functional movements like the sit-and-reach will be advantageous for postural control and the ability to twist and turn your trunk in seated positions. Exercising regularly can boost functionality and reduce stiffness or back pain that may result from prolonged sitting.

You will likely see the positive results of upgrading your mobility as daily tasks become easier to execute. Consistent utilization of these workouts can help your connective tissue grow stronger and reduce your risk of injury. This means you will feel less tension over time as you carry out your exercises. Also, the freer range of motion could make your movements feel as light as air, and you’ll adapt easier to more advanced regimens.

Fundamental exercises of functional fitness

Man in a pushup posiiton
Keiji Yoshiki / Pexels

Upper body

Maintaining a functional upper body is key to natural movements, like embracing your loved ones or opening and closing doors. Push-ups and curling exercises are useful here, as stronger arm muscles can carry you a long way. Also, note that performing some bodyweight exercises can help with developing your functional strength.

Some classic upper-body workouts can be great for functional fitness. One such workout is the bicep curl. For this workout, you’ll hold a dumbbell in each hand with your elbows positioned at your side, lift the weights up toward your shoulders, and then lower the weight back down.

Another workout is the bent-over row, which requires you to stand behind your barbell with your feet apart, bent at your hips with a straightened back and bent knees. You’d then bring the barbell up to your chest, challenging your back muscles, before lowering it back to the floor. 

In addition to essentials like push-ups and pull-ups, variations of shoulder presses can prepare you for activities like hoisting an object overhead. This is also pertinent for sustaining activities like hair washing that require arm strength, and you won’t grow tired as you do it. 

Lower body

The strength and flexibility of your lower body are integral to your overall functionality. Running or jumping rope and calf workouts are beneficial due to the working out and stretching of your joints. This will allow you to walk or run for long distances without cramping or growing tired.

Also, variations of lunges will enable you to climb those stairs with your hands full or without getting winded. Doing squat calf raises can help you fully develop your lower legs as well. Do these on a stair set in a half-squat, with your heels hanging off the edge of the stair, holding onto something for balance if necessary. You’ll raise slowly and pause, then lower with control to complete the stretch.

Lower body strength can lead to supported upright posture and circulation. Your legs are home to some of the largest muscles in the body, so training them helps to keep oxygen flowing smoothly. Try deadlifts, which entail lifting a weight from the ground and bringing it to waist level with your core engaged and hips and knees bent. This ensures you can pick items up from the floor while maintaining proper balance. For many movements, leg strength is key to keeping your body stabilized.

Additionally, your lower body development isn’t complete without attention to your hips. The hip is one of the largest joints in the body, and the flexibility and mobility of your hips have a prominent role in your ability to stand up or sit down, climb stairs, run, jump, and squat. Such workouts include the forward leg hip swings, which come in handy if you play kickball with your kids or if you’ve ever had to close the door behind you with your foot. You can also try doing high knees and lateral step-ups to keep your hips flexible and strong.

Example functional fitness workout routine

A man doing sumo squats in a park
Costantino Costa / Alamy

Your functional fitness workout routine will set the foundation for your physical strength that will allow you to have sharper abilities in sports and athletics. Mirroring your real-life activities allows you to put flexibility and endurance to good use during routine tasks while also building your strength and balance, enhancing your coordination and wellness, and preventing injuries from common activities.

Below, we have provided an example of a workout routine you could do weekly for great results.

Day 1: Upper body

  • Pull-ups: 4 sets x 8-12 reps
  • Push-ups: 3 sets x 12-15 reps
  • Bent-over rows: 3 sets x 10-12 reps
  • Overhead shoulder presses: 3 sets x 12-15 reps
  • Bicep curls: 2 sets x 8-12 reps

Day 2: Lower body

  • Forward leg swings: 2 sets x 15 reps
  • High knees: 2 sets x 15 reps
  • Deadlifts: 4-5 sets x 6-8 reps
  • Lunges: 3-4 sets x 12-15 reps
  • Squat calf raises: 3 sets x 15 reps

Day 3: Full body

  • Kettlebell swings: 2 sets x 12-15 reps
  • Single-arm farmer’s carry: 2 sets x 12-15 reps
  • Dumbbell reverse lunges: 3 sets x 10-12 reps
  • Lateral toe taps with resistance band: 2 sets x 10 reps
  • Wall sits: 3 sets x 30 seconds

The best bicep exercises to build mass
Add these exercises to your workout routine for bulging biceps
man sitting in gym wearing vest or tank top flexing biceps

When you think about big muscles, the biceps are probably one of the first to come to mind. The biceps are crucial for arm strength and flexibility. Having stronger arms can lower your risk of injury during daily activities like exercising, carrying groceries, and pretty much any lifting, pulling, or throwing motion. Plus, many people work hard to achieve more bulging biceps and a sculpted physique. Here are the best bicep exercises to build mass.
What are the biceps?

The biceps is one of four muscles in the upper arm that are essential when lifting and moving your arms up, forward, and to the side. The biceps brachii is a bi-articular, double-headed muscle that helps you move your elbow and shoulder. Double-headed means that the muscle has two starting points called ‘heads’ in the shoulder. The biceps have a long head and a short head that join together to form a muscle mass in the middle of your upper arm. The other end of your biceps is connected at the elbow to the two bones of your forearm. Tendons are connective tissue that anchors your bicep muscles to your bones.

Read more
The best rear delt exercises: Add these to your fitness routine
Bulk up your shoulders with these 6 rear deltoid exercises
one-arm dumbbell row in a bent-over position with emphasis on the leg by a handsome Caucasian athlete in shorts and a T-shirt. fitness . aerobics. exercises on the mat. physical health. High quality photo

Bulking up isn’t all about biceps and triceps. The deltoid shoulder muscles play a big role in lifting and rotating your arms, as well as stabilizing the muscles in your arms and back. When it comes to boosting upper body strength and functioning, the deltoid muscles are equally important. Certain exercises specifically target your rear deltoid muscles. From the Lat pulldown to the bent-over dumbbell fly, here are the six best rear deltoid exercises to maximize your upper body strength and sculpt and define your shoulders.
What are the rear deltoid muscles?

You have three parts of your deltoid muscles that cover the top of your shoulder. Your rear deltoid muscles are shaped like an upside-down triangle and located at the back of your shoulders, connected to your shoulder blades. These important muscles stabilize your back and shoulders and help you move your arm to the front, side, and back behind you. 

Read more
This exercise works both your core and your abs (but it’s not for beginners)
How to master the dragon flag exercise
Man doing dragon flag.

The dragon flag is an exercise that targets the deep core muscles. It involves raising your legs and hips towards the ceiling while keeping your body straight. Because you have to keep your torso and legs straight in this exercise, it is fairly difficult and requires immense core strength. 

Nonetheless, don't be discouraged. Like almost anything else, dragon flags can be perfected through practice. Here, we have made things easier by explaining all the steps to performing a good dragon flag. 
What are the benefits of dragon flags?

Read more