Front squat benefits, variations, and more

Many gym enthusiasts love leg day. It is notorious for its grueling demands and rewarding results. An excellent example of a leg day exercise is the front squat. This simple exercise engages muscles in the lower limbs, giving the body much-needed strength and stability. It is one of the best quad workouts that you can do easily.

Although most people use the barbell to perform the front squat, other equipment can be used when performing its variations. It is time to dive in!

Recommended Videos

What muscles do front squats target?

Front squats target the muscles in the lower limbs, especially the quadriceps, glutes, hips, and upper back. This includes the trapezius and anterior deltoids. The barbell is a front-loaded weight, so front squats target the core.

What are the benefits of front squats?

Enhanced muscle growth and development

Front squats target muscles like the quadriceps by moving the load across the joints. Repeating these movements enhances muscle growth and development as muscles gain more mass.

Enhanced core strength

The core includes muscles that help stabilize the spine and pelvic areas. Due to its front-loaded position, the front squat requires engagement and stabilization of the core muscles. Consistency with this exercise will build core strength and make maintaining correct body posture easier.

Balanced leg development

Front squats target the lower body muscles and promote balanced leg development. The quads, hamstrings, and glutes are targeted during the front squat, contributing to greater lower body strength. Balanced leg development makes for enhanced athletic performance and versatility in training, as you can incorporate front squats into various workout routines.

How to do front squats correctly

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart to ensure a balanced stance. Point your toes slightly outward for better balance and ensure your weight is evenly distributed across the mid feet. Place the barbell close to the base of your neck, across the front part of your deltoid muscles. Get a good grip on your barbell. The following are grip variations you can use for an effective front squat Clean grip: Your hands should be a bit wider than shoulder width, and the barbell should be in front of your shoulders. Flex your wrists, and hold the barbell with your fingertips, keeping your upper arms parallel to the floor.

Cross grip: With your arms crossed, place your fingers at the front of your shoulders and hold your barbell. Remember to elevate your elbows so that your upper arms are parallel to the floor.

With your arms crossed, place your fingers at the front of your shoulders and hold your barbell. Remember to elevate your elbows so that your upper arms are parallel to the floor. Clean grip with straps: Attach a lifting strap to the barbell. Then, with your hands shoulder-width apart, grip the strap instead of the bar. Again, keep your elbows high and parallel to the floor. Keep your chest up and engage your core, then begin to squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Keep your back straight to maintain an upright torso. Lower down until your thighs are parallel to the floor; if flexibility allows, you can go lower. Push through the heels to return to the starting position. Maintain your elbow and chest position throughout the movement for optimal barbell positioning.

Front squat variations

You can perform front squats using a variety of equipment. The following are some front squat variations.

Kettlebell front squat

This full-body exercise uses one or two kettlebells (e.g., a single or double kettlebell front squat). This front squat variation effectively engages the legs and glutes. It also challenges the core and arms, as you must hold the kettlebell up in front of you throughout the movement.

Dumbbell front squat

The dumbbell front squat is a simple yet effective dumbbell exercise using front squat motions. It involves using the dumbbell as a weight instead of a barbell, making it more accessible for those exercising at home.

Smith machine front squat

This is a compound exercise in which you perform the front squat using the Smith machine. To do so, you position yourself under the bar of the Smith machine with your feet shoulder-width apart. Ensure the bar is on your front shoulders. Then, hold the bar and squat, aligning your knees with your toes.

Things to avoid while doing front squats

It’s not out of place to make mistakes while doing front squats. Therefore, try to avoid the following for effective results:

Avoid letting your chest collapse: Keep your chest up and your shoulders back while going through the front squat motions.

Avoid allowing your elbows to drop: Ensure that your elbows are high and pointed forward. This helps keep the barbell or weight in the proper position and to avoid leaning your torso forward.

Avoid wrong foot placement: Good foot placement ensures that you maintain proper body form as you squat. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart and your toes turned out slightly. Your stance should not be too narrow or too wide.

Avoid rounding your back: Ensure that your spine remains neutral throughout the squat, as rounding your back can cause strain and injury.

Avoid shifting your weight to your toes: Distribute your weight equally across your feet or slightly more on your heels to maintain balance and unburden your knees.

Avoid high squats: Be sure to come down low enough as you squat. Ideally, your thighs should be parallel to the ground to boost the effectiveness of your exercise.

Avoid caving your knees in: Ensure your knees do not collapse inward as you exercise. Instead, they should track over your toes. This ensures proper muscle engagement and prevents injuries.

Avoid holding your breath: Proper breathing techniques will help you exercise better, and you don’t want to limit your oxygen consumption during intense lifts.

Avoid an incorrect grip: Keep the barbell or weight in place by using a secure grip to keep it from slipping.

Frequently asked questions

What is the point of front squats?

The point of front squats is to increase the muscle mass of the lower limbs, especially the quadriceps. The exercise also helps you gain power and strength in the lower body.

Why are front squats more difficult?

Front squats are usually considered more difficult because they require core strength, good balance, and coordination. They also require some level of wrist and shoulder mobility, which can be quite tasking for some people.

What is the difference between a front squat and a barbell squat?

In the front squat, you place the barbell on the front of your shoulders. This puts more focus on your quadriceps. The barbell squat requires you to place the barbell on your upper back, and it can have more emphasis on the glutes and hamstrings, depending on foot placement.