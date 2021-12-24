The Best Quad Workouts and Exercises for Leg Day

You don’t have to be a hardcore cyclist, runner, or athlete of any sport to want strong quads. This major muscle group is important for functional strength for everything from getting out of a chair to climbing stairs. Strong quads allow you to jump high, run fast, generate power, and dominate all sorts of physical tasks, and there’s the undeniable allure of attaining chiseled definition in your legs.

Fortunately, the quads are one of the easiest muscle groups to strengthen. There are lots of great quad exercises and quad workouts that can be completed with everything from just your own body weight to dumbbells, weight machines, or other training tools. Quad exercises can be incorporated into HIIT workouts, plyometrics, and even low-impact cardio activities like cycling and rowing. Below, we share some of the best quad exercises you can try for an effective sculpting and strengthening quad workout.

What Are the Quad Muscles?

The “quads” or “quad muscles” refer to the quadriceps, a group of four muscles along the front of the thigh. This group of muscles includes the rectus femoris, which runs down the center of the thigh from the hip to the kneecap; the vastus lateralis, which is on the outer side of the thigh; the vastus medialis on the more inner section of the front of the thigh; and the vastus intermedius, which also runs down the center. The quads work together to flex the high, extend the knee, and stabilize the kneecap, and they work in opposition to the hamstrings, which travel down the backside of the thigh.

Benefits of Quad Exercises

Because the quads are one of the largest and most powerful groups of muscles in your entire body, quad exercises that strengthen this important group can essentially increase total-body strength and performance. Any motion or activity that involves hip flexion and/or knee extension (straightening your leg) will be enhanced by quad exercises because you’ll build the muscle strength needed to develop more force. Other benefits of quad exercises include the following:

Helping stabilize the knee cap

Helping prevent injuries

Reducing pain from osteoarthritis by training the muscles to absorb more load and do more work instead of the bones and cartilage

Increasing vertical jump height

Improving balance and helping prevent falls

Boosting metabolic rate

Improving running economy

Easing activities of daily life such as climbing stairs, getting out of a car or chair, walking, etc.

Best Quad Exercises

Squats may be the go-to exercise for the quads, but there are many other effective quad exercises as well. Quad exercises can be thought of as one of two primary types — exercises that directly target the quads, and total-body exercises or those that work multiple muscle groups simultaneously including the quads. The lists below are split according to this differentiation:

Best Exercises that Target the Quads

Bodyweight squats

Front squats

Back squats

TRX single-leg squats

BOSU squat

Sumo squats

Goblet squats

Pistol squats

Jump squats

Box jumps

Leg press

Forward lunges

Reverse lunges

Bulgarian split squats

Single-leg box jumps

Broad jumps

Walking lunge

Side lunge

Wall sits

Duck walks

Single-leg leg lifts

Tuck jump

Squat holds

Best Exercises that Utilize the Quads

Hill sprints

Sprints

Jumping jacks

Jump rope

Spinning

Cycling

Rowing

Burpees

Hiking

Best Quad Workouts

The best quad workouts incorporate several quad exercises completed sequentially to tax the quad muscles. It’s usually a good idea to also incorporate exercises that target the antagonist group — the hamstrings — as these exercises require the quads to control the opposing motions of hip extension and knee flexion by performing eccentric (lengthening) contractions. Examples include deadlifts and hamstring curls with a stability ball.

Beginners can get a good quad workout using just bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, step-ups, and jump squats. If you’re striving for hypertrophy, which means you’re looking to gain size, you’ll want to choose just a handful of quad exercises and complete several sets of just a few near-maximal reps.

For example, you might do four sets of five reps of the leg press machine, heavy barbell back squat, loaded pistol squat, and hex bar deadlifts with the heaviest load you can manage for the five reps using proper form. Lastly, if you’re an intermediate or advanced athlete looking to increase overall quad strength, pick eight to 10 quad exercises and two or three hamstring exercises. Complete two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps of each exercise using a weight that is challenging and gets you towards exhaustion by the end of the set.

