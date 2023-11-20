 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

4 yoga poses to build core strength you can do anywhere

Yoga is actually one of the best core workouts out there

Emily Lisner
By
Man stretching on floor on yoga mat with dreads
gabor-kozmon / Unsplash

Yoga lovers often talk about the many benefits it can produce, including alleviating stress and anxiety and supporting improved sleep. While there are hundreds of reasons to incorporate yoga into your life, one major benefit is often overlooked — building core strength. Practicing any type of yoga can help strengthen your core, however, certain poses may target the core more than others and be considered core exercises.

If you’re looking to build a stronger core, incorporating these yoga poses into your routine might be worth a try. Below, this guide will explore the importance of core workouts and dive into the easiest yoga poses for a killer core workout. Even better, you can do these four yoga poses anywhere and they require no equipment.

A toned man standing shirtless
Alora Griffiths / Unsplash

Understanding the “core”

It is a common misconception in the fitness industry that having a strong core simply means having six-pack ab muscles. However, your body’s core is more than just your abdominal muscles. The core also includes muscles in your lower back, pelvis, and hips, which all work synergistically to support your spine. As such, one of the benefits of yoga is strengthening these muscles in order to reduce back pain, improve posture, and enhance balance.

Man doing plank outside
Fortune Vieyra / Unsplash

Why core strength matters

All the muscles involved in the core play a critical role in supporting every moment we make, including walking, standing, and sitting. Core strength is often not something we think about on a regular basis, yet it is extremely important. Some benefits of enhanced core strength include:

  • Better posture by realigning hips to allow you to stand upright, tall, and straight — improved posture can help reduce the risk of several chronic back and neck conditions that can cause long-term pain
  • Improved balance
  • Reduces the risk of injury
  • Reduces back pain by strengthening the muscles that support the spine
  • Improved spinal mobility and flexibility
  • Improved digestion
  • Enhanced athletic performance
Persevering when his body says no
N Katie / peopleimages.com / Adobe Stock

4 yoga core workouts

1. Plank pose

Many yoga poses stem from a classic plank, so this pose is a great one to master for beginners. Not only is the plank ultra effective as a core workout, but it’s modifiable based on each person’s physical abilities. To perform a plank, begin on your hands and knees and slowly begin to lift your hips while maintaining straight legs. As you do this, engage the muscles of your core and keep your core up. Aim to maintain a neutral, straight-line position and perform a hold for as long as possible.

Recommended Videos

Mastering the plank can take time and will become easier as you strengthen your core muscles. For beginners, this pose can be performed on the knees for extra support. The plank pose targets the transversus abdominals, rectus abdominals, and internal oblique muscles.

Related

2. Downward dog-facing pose

The downward dog yoga pose is great for working the external oblique muscles and strengthening core muscles. To do this pose, start on your hands and knees and bring your hands in front of your shoulders. Spread your fingers wide and apart, exhaling as the knees are elevated off the mat. As you extend, keep your core muscles engaged and held tight. During the downward dog, you can keep your legs straight or slightly bent and the spine should remain straight.

If you have tight hamstring muscles, you may find the downward dog pose to be tricky. Beginning your workout with some hamstring stretch exercises might help you to master this yoga pose.

3. Side plank pose

A side plank pose is a variation of the standard plank pose (listed in #1). However, the side plank will focus more on working the oblique muscles of your core instead of the front abdominal muscles. To perform a slide plank, place your right hand on the floor and move your left arm up into the air. Hold a plank position on the side while keeping a neutral position and keep your hips elevated off of the yoga mat. Hold for as long as possible, focusing on breathing and engaging your core throughout the workout.

To really blast your core muscles, you can also work up to a side plank with a twist, which engages the oblique muscles even more.

4. Boat pose

The boat pose is a stationary posture yoga pose that offers great benefits for your core. To do the boat pose, start by sitting on the floor on a yoga mat, with your legs directly out in front of you. Then, sit up tall and lengthen your spine while slowly leaning back and bending your knees. The idea of this pose is to keep leaning back until your feet are elevated off the ground. Your arms and legs should be extended in a “V” formation.

If you’re a beginner to core strengthening exercises, you might want to work your way up to this one. This moderate-to-advanced yoga pose requires the strength of your hip flexors and requires flexibility, especially in the hamstring muscles. The boat pose is great to add to core workouts, as abdominal muscles are engaged in the exhale portion of this pose.

Man in side plank yoga pose on mat in studio in front of glass windows
Li Sun / Pexels

Strengthening your core with yoga

Maintaining a strong core is especially important as we age — helping support posture, reducing the risk of injury, and improving balance and stability. Give these four core strengthening exercises a shot to help target your core muscles and improve your health.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Emily Lisner
Emily Lisner
Contributor
Emily is a freelance lifestyle, travel, and nutrition/health writer with a B.S. in Health & Human Services from York…
Yes, you can practice mindfulness with your diet, too: Mindful eating tips anyone can stick to
These tips might even help you lose weight
Man and woman eating healthy

Mindful eating comes from the comprehensive ideology behind mindfulness. This popular, well-known philosophy is celebrated throughout many different cultures and religions. Adherents intentionally focus their mind, physical sensibilities, and emotions on what is happening right now.

This awareness of the present moment allows people to recognize what they’re experiencing instead of always reacting to it. Mindful eating springs forth from that and requires you to focus on what you’re eating to fully experience and understand it. 

Read more
The history of yoga: How it started, and how it’s going
Don't get it twisted, this is the history of yoga
Silhouette yoga pose on a clifftop

Yoga promotes physical and mental well-being and unity and harmony of the body and mind. The ancient practice of yoga is skyrocketing in popularity as more people discover the benefits, from reducing stress and anxiety and calming the mind to boosting strength, balance, and flexibility. Yoga studios, classes, and discussions are popping up everywhere. You might be wondering, how did yoga start? What’s the history behind this beloved form of exercise? Yoga has a long and fascinating history rich in culture, spirituality, and philosophy.

What is yoga?
Yoga is a type of meditative movement involving specific physical postures and poses and a focus on deep breathing. Yoga enhances mindfulness and your ability to achieve a higher state of consciousness and better connect with your authentic self, nature, and the world around you. 

Read more
Pilates at home vs. at the studio: Which is the best option for you? We help you decide
At home or in a studio, pilates is a great way to meet your fitness goals
Man using Pilates reformer.

Pilates has become an increasingly popular form of exercise in recent years. With its focus on building core strength, flexibility, and controlled movements, Pilates can benefit people of all fitness levels and backgrounds. 

For instance, many men have discovered the strength and flexibility benefits of Pilates through resources like this guide to Pilates for men. But should you do Pilates at home or go to a studio? Here’s what you need to know to decide which option is right for you.

Read more