Luke Grimes rocks Tecovas on Tonight Show

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes dashes in Tecovas on ‘The Tonight Show’

model with tecovas boots
Tecovas / Tecovas

Although the rest of the internet is still recovering from the dramatic Season 5B premiere of “Yellowstone,” Luke Grimes is setting the footwear standard high on his latest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Grimes stepped out on the heels of the big premiere sporting the classic Tecovas for a look that even his character would wear. While Grimes’ footwear choice is a classic look for any Western fan, he isn’t the first of the series to show his love for the Western boot. Recently, Cole Hauser unveiled his collection with Frye on Western boots, which hit the mark on the trend. However, on “The Tonight Show” Luke Grimes gave the perfect example of how to fuse a modern outfit with a classic Western boot. 

Tecovas’ “The Johnny” Cowboy boot

Actor & musician Luke Grimes during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC / NBC

Not wearing any Western boot, Luke Grimes stepped out in New York for The Tonight Show sporting Tecovas’ “The Johnny” Cowboy Boot in Gravel Suede. This boot has a 12” shaft with waterproof suede complete with Tecovas toe-stitching. Handcrafted in León, Mexico, this boot is one example of Tecovas’ long history in creating the ultimate cowboy boot. The Johnny boot is unique to most boots as its stonewash and vintage suede gives the design a rugged lived-in look that appears as if it was plucked right from a Western movie. Anyone can rock this classic Western-inspired look with Luke Grimes’ medium blue denim jeans and a simple button-up top. Available via Tecovas’ web store, The Johnny Boot retails for $345. For those looking for more color options, this boot is also available with the same hybrid outsole in a midnight hue for a sleeker feel.

Buy Now

