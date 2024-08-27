Yellowstone now seems more possible than ever

After becoming one of the most successful shows on television, Yellowstone has had a bumpy road. Kevin Costner, the show’s star, walked away, claiming that his entire schedule was being ruined because of delays in production. That left fans wondering how the show would go on, and what that continuation would look like. Most reports suggested that the show’s fifth season, which is split in half, would also be its last.

Now, though, Variety is reporting that Yellowstone might not be over after all. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reportedly in talks to continue starring in the sixth season of the show. Reilly plays Beth Dutton, the daughter of Costner’s John Dutton III, and Hauser plays her husband, Rip Wheeler, an employee at Dutton ranch.

The deal is not yet in place, but it seems like it could breathe new life into one of Paramount’s most popular shows.

The show was initially thought to be ending its run with season 5B, which will begin airing on Nov. 10, after Costner walked away from the show because it was interfering with his shooting schedule for Horizon: An American Saga. Costner has repeatedly expressed interest in returning to the show so that his character’s story could come to a definitive ending, but he and Paramount were ultimately unable to come to terms on a return.

If Reilly and Hauser do indeed return, it’s unclear how much of the rest of the cast will also reprise their roles on a new season. So, as has been true for much of the show’s history, the future of Yellowstone is now once again uncertain.