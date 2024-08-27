 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘Yellowstone’ could be getting a Kevin Costner-less season 6

Yellowstone now seems more possible than ever

By
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone
Paramount

After becoming one of the most successful shows on television, Yellowstone has had a bumpy road. Kevin Costner, the show’s star, walked away, claiming that his entire schedule was being ruined because of delays in production. That left fans wondering how the show would go on, and what that continuation would look like. Most reports suggested that the show’s fifth season, which is split in half, would also be its last.

Now, though, Variety is reporting that Yellowstone might not be over after all. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reportedly in talks to continue starring in the sixth season of the show. Reilly plays Beth Dutton, the daughter of Costner’s John Dutton III, and Hauser plays her husband, Rip Wheeler, an employee at Dutton ranch.

Recommended Videos

The deal is not yet in place, but it seems like it could breathe new life into one of Paramount’s most popular shows.

The show was initially thought to be ending its run with season 5B, which will begin airing on Nov. 10, after Costner walked away from the show because it was interfering with his shooting schedule for Horizon: An American Saga. Costner has repeatedly expressed interest in returning to the show so that his character’s story could come to a definitive ending, but he and Paramount were ultimately unable to come to terms on a return.

If Reilly and Hauser do indeed return, it’s unclear how much of the rest of the cast will also reprise their roles on a new season. So, as has been true for much of the show’s history, the future of Yellowstone is now once again uncertain.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
‘For All Mankind’ is getting a Russia-focused spin-off
For All Mankind's new spinoff will offer a more Russian perspective
The cast of For All Mankind

Given that it was one of the very first Apple TV+ shows, For All Mankind's run of success on the streamer has been remarkable. The series is set in an alternate version of history that imagines the Russians landing on the moon before the Americans. This single event creates a massive divergence that fundamentally transforms NASA, politics, and dozens of other things about the world. It remains one of the best shows available on Apple TV+.

Now, Ronald D. Moore, the mastermind behind the series, has offered an exciting update on a spin-off of the original show. The spin-off, which is called Star City, will focus on the Russian cosmonauts who beat the Americans to the moon and how they managed the feat.

Read more
Kit Harrington joins the cast of Industry season 3 — check out the trailer
'Industry' is bringing some new faces for its third season.
kit harrington industry season 3 trailer

The third season of Industry is almost here. The HBO drama, which has quietly earned buzz and acclaim over the course of its first two seasons, is adding some big names for its third outing that could bring the show to an even wider audience. In the first trailer for the show's third season, we get a look at some of the faces joining the cast, including Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

The trailer hints at a potential romance boiling between Harrington's character, Sir Henry Muck, and Yasmin (Marisa Abela). As you might expect, the trailer also hints at plenty of chaos coming for the financial traders working at Pierpoint.

Read more
We now know how season 2 of ‘The Rings of Power’ will open
What to expect from Rings of Power season 2
Morfydd Clark in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

 

After two years off the air, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to return to Amazon Prime Video at the end of August. Ahead of its return, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne sat down with Total Film to talk through the new season and what it has in store. The interview also includes a new image of Morfyyd Clark's Galadriel on her horse at night, but many were drawn to what the showrunners said about how the new season will start.

Read more