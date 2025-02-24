Will ‘Dark Winds’ be back for season 4?

Just days ahead of the premiere of the show’s third season, Dark Winds has been renewed for a fourth at AMC. The show, which is set in the 1970s, stars Zahn McClarnon as Navajo Tribal Police lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, a detective who investigates the darkest crimes that happen on his reservation.

The fourth season is set to air in 2026, and Variety is reporting that McClarnon will make his directorial debut.

Dark Winds Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

“When we greenlit the first season of Dark Winds, we saw the potential for an authentic and long-running franchise that could live alongside the worlds we were building around The Walking Dead and Anne Rice,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “That is exactly what this cast and creative team delivered, and the fans have responded. It starts with Tony Hillerman’s unforgettable novels, cared for and attended to by a producing team that includes the likes of Robert Redford, George R. R. Martin, Chris Eyre and our showrunner John Wirth, and — at the center of everything — the truly extraordinary Zahn McClarnon and the entire cast. Fans have embraced this series on AMC/AMC+ and made it a Top 10 show on Netflix for a solid month last fall. There is so much great storytelling yet to come in these expanded third and fourth seasons.”

The show’s third season is set to premiere on March 9, and will be set six months after the events of the second. It will focus on the disappearance of two young boys on the reservation who leave behind only their bicycles and a patch of blood as clues.