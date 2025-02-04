Reebok celebrates big with new anniversary sneaker

Like many athletic brands, Reebok is known for its classic and timeless silhouettes that have managed to transcend the trends. One of the brand’s biggest models, the Club C 85, is a staple in many wardrobes thanks to its versatile look and practicality. For those looking for the ultimate casual sneaker that brings style, there’s seldom a better choice than the Club C 85. In 2025, Reebok’s famed sneaker turns 40 and the brand is celebrating it properly. With a new release that commemorates four decades of this classic sneaker, Reebok continues to blend its iconic styles with more modern features. Created as an everyday shoe for tennis players, the Club C 85 has come a long way since its inception in 1985 and seemingly has a bright future still ahead.

The 40th Anniversary Club C 85

For the 40th anniversary, Reebok is releasing a new Club C 85 edition with all of the original features you love with a few commemorative details. Crafted with original premium garment leather, translucent gum cup sole, and a microfiber lining for comfort and durability, this sneaker has all the features you already know. To celebrate the occasion, the sneaker also comes with a custom Club C 85 logo with tonal debossing, a 40th-anniversary logo on the sock liner and arch bandage, and a custom-branded box. Available in a classic white and grey color combination, the Club C 85 Vintage is the ideal everyday sneaker you’ll want to pick up daily. Retailing for $120, this special edition sneaker is likely to fly off the shelves with many loyal fans looking to celebrate such an iconic design.

