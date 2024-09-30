 Skip to main content
Eton steps out of the boardroom with 2024 collection

Eton's New products Signal Expansion

By
Man in Eton shirt and sport coat
Courtesy of Eton

“Never hand over a shirt until you are satisfied with it.” This was the philosophy of the founder of Eton when they built it from the ground up during the Great Depression. They have turned it into a company well known in the industry for some of the best dress shirts in the business. If you are a professional man, you likely have an Eton dress shirt in your repertoire. If you don’t, then you should want one. They stepped out in their fall line to not only continue this excellence with new Supima Cotton Dress Shirts that represent less than 1% of the global cotton production, but with new products that push them into new undiscovered territories.

Stepping outside the comfort zone

Man in Eton vest
Courtesy of Eton

The first new products the fall line offers are a couple of padded vests that take you from the board room to your personal life. They are offered in both flannel lined and Poly Fabric, both featuring Comfortemp technology. They also offer a a luxe blouson jacket and a new line of knitwear that include sweaters and long sleeve polos. Eton names this new line for the fall Business Class, the kind of clothing that takes you out of the office. Stepping away from simply the best dress shirts and providing more lifestyle wear could take a company like Eton, built on and dedicated to excellence, into the stratosphere in menswear.

While the new items don’t yet have the same range of bright colors and styles, it isn’t hard to imagine where these are going to eventually go.

