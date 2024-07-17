 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The rules of wearing a double breasted suit: Your complete guide

Embrace the sophistication of the double breasted suit

By
man in double breasted suit fixing his collar
Rahib Hamidov / Pexels

A man’s suit is a cherished possession. It can be a status symbol, giving him a feeling of authority in a world where he feels forgotten. It can be a confidence boost. When he puts it on, he can feel the attention and how people change how they treat him. Then there is the sentimentality of it. Maybe he wore it on the day of his wedding, his first day at the law firm, or when he asked for that business loan that got him started. In any case, the suit is the garment that all men must understand. Whether you are an event-based suit owner who needs it only for certain moments or the guy who wears a suit every day, there is one suit that you need in your collection: the double-breasted suit.

While it may seem like just another suit to the layperson, there are big differences between the double-breasted suit and the everyday single-breasted suit. You can go in blind and try your best, or you can keep reading, and we’ll give you everything you need to know about the two options.

Recommended Videos

Single vs. double

Mad Men double breasted
Courtesy of AMC

When it comes to choosing a suit, most men opt for the single-breasted style because it is the most commonly seen. This style is most often worn by British superspy James Bond, legal savant Harvey Specter, and any president of the last half-century. But a double-breasted option stands out for a lot of reasons that the single-breasted suit doesn’t have, causing it to stand out while the latter blends in to a crowd.

The biggest differences are:

  • The buttons on a single-breasted sit in a straight line connecting the two sides of the jacket and come in 1, 2, and 3-button varieties. The double-breasted suit has 4 and 6-button options in a box pattern designed to wrap the two sides of the jacket over the torso.
  • While the lapels of the two options are interchangeable, the single-breasted suit typically comes with a notch lapel unless there is a reason to widen the look of the shoulders with a peak lapel. The double-breasted suit almost exclusively comes with a peak lapel. The reason for this is that a DB focuses on the top instead of the bottom of the suit.
  • The double-breasted jacket is often cut shorter in an effort to accomplish the top-heavy look.

Things to pay attention to

Kingsman double breasted
20th Century Studios

Of course, there are major differences between the two suits, but that isn’t where the differences end. You need to pay attention to other aspects of the suit that will also affect how you wear it. There are two major things to look at when picking up a DB suit and getting it tailored perfectly for you.

The first is in the jacket’s tailoring. While it is more traditionally a looser fit, the newer look ensures the torso’s tailoring is a little tighter to accentuate the shoulders. Don’t let that intimidate you if you haven’t been hitting the gym this year; the wrap-around look does a good job of acting like a good pair of Spanx.

The second difference is in the pants. Cuffed pants have been out for a long time. While the old is new this year, and some older styles are coming back, traditionally, all DB suits have cuffs in their pants. This adds to the vintage feel and the style of the double-breasted.

How to wear it

James Bond Specter double breasted
Courtesy of MGM

Our favorites

While there are rules to wearing suits that are the same regardless of single-breasted or double-breasted, there are a few guidelines for the latter that will help you nail the presentation. Keep in mind that these are merely guidelines, so there is no need to adhere to these religiously. As you go, wear what is comfortable for you.

  • The suit cut itself stands out on its own, so there is no need to overdo the shirt and tie with bright colors and patterns. Let the suit do the talking.
  • Always keep the buttons done. While you can wear a single-breasted suit open in more casual situations, a DB hanging open is a lot of extra fabric, making it look sloppy.
  • Don’t be shy about wearing the jacket as a blazer. Originally, blazers were all DB, and these suit coats are the perfect substitute that not only dresses up a casual look but also honors the nautical roots.

Of course, we wouldn’t give you all that information without pointing you in the right direction for where to find the best of the best. Here are our three favorites and why you should invest.

Man in Polo pinstripe suit
Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Soft Pinstripe 3-Piece Suit: Simple, classic, and easily the most striking on the market, a double-breasted suit from fashion icon Ralph Lauren gives your wardrobe a huge boost. This chalk stripe number adds a layer of class that others miss.

Man in The Black Tux double breasted linen
The Black Tux

The Black Tux Ink Blue Linen: Summer is a time when the heat goes through the roof. And while the traditional wisdom will tell you not to wear a double-breasted suit due to the wrap effect trapping the heat. But with this linen option from The Black Tux, you won’t need to worry about that, and you can look fantastic regardless. Also, a bonus is no extra trip to the tailor as the pants are already finished.

Man in orange double breasted from Suit Supply
Suit Supply

Suit Supply Havana: In most cases, you don’t need to go flashy with a double-breasted suit since they already stand out on their own. However, this dark orange piece adds another layer of style. A shirt and shoes in basics would be suggested in an effort to let the suit speak on its own.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The 3 types of suit lapels (and how to know which is right for you)
Let professional tailor Jeffrey Appelson teach you about lapels.
Gray sport coat on rack

A man's suit is one of the most elegant pieces in his wardrobe. It is what you wear to land new business. You slide one on when you are attending a momentous occasion like a wedding. You choose your black or charcoal suit when you have an after-6 pm event. And you choose the same when you mourn loved ones at a funeral. Suits are our best friend, our constant companion as we go through life. Of course, that means you have to get to know your favorite tailored garment. There are a dozen things to understand and learn when you are just starting out, and one of the most important parts of the suit to learn is the lapel.

The lapel is the front and center of the suit. While the shirt and tie create the arrow pointing to your face, the lapels form the framework that can either make you look formidable and confident or sheepish and disappear into the crowd. Of course, we could tell you all about our experience with suit lapels, but as always, we would prefer to speak to someone in the industry and let you hear it from those who make them. We sat down with 13-year industry veteran Jeffrey Appelson, owner of Jeffrey Scott Bespoke Suits out of Princeton, New Jersey, to get his take on the feature.

Read more
How to style the henley shirt, the versatile men’s fashion item your wardrobe needs
Pick up these underrated heroes of the closet
Orange linen suit and trelby hat

Men have a small amount of choices when it comes to shirts—dress shirt, polo, sweater, t-shirt that seems like all there is. Of course, that is only if you don't dive into all of the diamonds in the rough. There are a lot of unsung heroes in the closet that you have likely been overlooking. The henley shirt is the number one most underrated and often overlooked shirt in men's fashion. There are so many uses for it that men tend to forget about.

It may have started as the top portion of long underwear, but the knit shirt with two or more buttons at the opening became one of the most coveted uniform shirts due to its comfort and versatility. It became so beloved that the name henley came from its use as the uniform during the annual Henley Royal Regatta, one of the first organized rowing events in British history. Ever since, it has been a mainstay in our wardrobes, but now it's time that we all learn how to wear these in ways that get the full potential out of the henley.

Read more
The definitive guide to wearing a suit with sneakers
Class up your sneakers and dress down your suits
sneakers suit guide man in dress pants and

A man's suit is the pinnacle of elegance that can be worn in the office or on the street. They can make a man feel like a million bucks the moment they slide their arms into the sleeves. On the other end of the spectrum, sneakers are the unsung hero of the casual wardrobe. Sneakerheads around the world worship these pieces of cultural representation. While the two may feel far apart on the spectrum, they can actually come together as one of the most stylish looks in style. But it isn't as easy as throwing them together, so we have put together this little guide to teach you to wear your suit with sneakers.

The perfect mix of elevated and casual
Why is wearing suits with sneakers a tricky proposition? Because you are melding the highest form of dress (except a tuxedo but we're talking daily wear here) with the basic framework of casual wear. Sneakers can get dirty during daily wear, and you do things in sneakers you would never do in dress shoes. That means they can start to look a little rough much sooner than the suits. The trick to working this look is to keep your sneakers as clean as possible, treating them as you would your dress shoes.

Read more