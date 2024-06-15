Get in shape outside the gym

There are all kinds of reasons to get in shape. Ensuring you live a long and healthy life full of being able to climb mountains, go on hikes, run a marathon, and pick up your kids is the main reason. Also, making sure your clothes fit well is a great reason. And it’s never a bad thing to look great naked. That is why there are hundreds of training programs and fitness regimens that will whip you into shape in no time. Another great reason to get in shape is for the purpose of doing your job as a cop, soldier, athlete, or fireman. That is where Da Rulk comes into the picture.

Contents Mindset

Nutrition

Sleep

Gear

Organization

He designed and created a revolutionary training program called Raw Functional Training. RFT is a bodyweight movement curriculum specifically developed to improve mobility, and increase functional strength, and a series of movement modalities that optimize the (CNS) central nervous system to maximize overall body performance and conditioning. The training also incorporates dynamic movement sequencing and sensory processing to activate the adrenal system and enable all energy systems to operate on the highest levels of efficiency.

Recommended Videos

Of course, jump head first into RFT if you need to look great or operate, but Da Rulk doesn’t stop at moving your body. There are other things to keep in mind when you are trying to have a fit and healthy lifestyle. These are the things Da Rulk wants you to keep in mind as you move forward in your journey.

Mindset

The world has become easier than it has ever been. Technological advances have removed many of life’s adversaries from our path, creating a generation of men who have to find other ways to gain strength. Doing the hard things builds your strength and resilience for when the world chooses you for challenges ahead. Rulk believes that having the mindset for approaching hard things and the commitment to see it through is vital.

“Having the proper mindset and commitment to purpose is essential for a successful fitness program,” Rulk says. “You need to have a clear vision of your goals. Mindset is the fuel for the required discipline and consistency needed to succeed.”

Our choice

Self Discipline: The Spartan and Special Operations Way to Mastering Yourself – There is no group of people in the history of mankind that can help you master yourself than warriors. Warriors of the past, like the Spartans, and warriors of today, like special operators, know how to get the most out of their bodies, and this book by Ryan Hunt (who writes a lot about the Spartans and their way of life) will help you get the most out of yourself.

Nutrition

What is it they say? 85% of your fitness routine takes place in the kitchen. We don’t know about the statistics of this, but we do know that what you get out of your body depends on what goes into it. Think of your body as a luxury car. You definitely wouldn’t put the lowest form of gasoline into it. Your body is the same way. Put in the right fuel, and the performance will peak. Da Rulk echos that same mentality.

“What we put into our bodies is a direct reflection of what we will get out of them. Making sure to have a comprehensive nutrition plan that works for you is paramount. It’s not only counting calories and macros but rather enduring that our body has the customized supplemental protocol to optimize our personal performance and recovery.”

Our choice

My Fit Foods – Meal prepping is one of the most important aspects of your nutrition. Of course, if you don’t you have an excuse to get fast food on your lunch break. MFF has taken the work out of it for you. Every week, you can find new recipes and old favorites that will keep you eating right effortlessly.

Sleep

There aren’t enough hours in the day. From your 40+ hours a week at a job and other responsibilities to needing to find downtime, it just doesn’t feel like there is enough time to accomplish all that is needed. Therefore, we have a dirty habit of sacrificing our sleep. However, there are a lot of side effects to losing sleep, and nearly all of them will hamper any chance you have of reaching your goals.

“Rest is the only way that both our mind and body can recover and inevitably become stronger and more resilient,” says Rulk. Our overall wellness, immunity, and cognitive efficiency depend on gathering the essential amount and level of sleep.”

Our choice

Muslin Comfort – The kind of sleep you get is directly related to the environment in which you sleep. Of course, you could get any old sheet and comforter set, but why do that when you have luxury at a similar price? Muslin Comfort came about thanks to night sweats. Creator Shyla Michelle walked away from her legal profession to help us all defeat night sweats, and we can’t thank her more.

Gear

Speaking of rest, there is only one way to ensure that you are getting the right amount of rest and recovery, and that is to use the right gear and track your progress. Things like the right smartwatch can monitor the quality of your sleep and your vitals, while ice baths and stretch bands will ensure you recover well enough to keep your performance at the top of your game. Rulk does the same with his process.

“Whether you are utilizing equipment or doing bodyweight workouts, monitoring and tracking progress and physiological response are vital to achieving the best results. HRV tracking hardware, recovery modalities like cold water immersion/saunas, PEMF therapies and many others are massive advantages and catalysts to achieve better results at a faster rate.”

Our choice

Savage Ice Baths – Ice baths are great for alertness, recovery, and many other things. There are dozens of ways to take a polar plunge in the morning, but this is by far the easiest and best. Just set it up on the porch, immerse yourself completely, and start your journey to recovery and mental toughness.

Organization

Like anything in life, having a plan is one of the most important building blocks to your success. Many of us plan out our workout regimen. Sometimes, that is the most enjoyable part. But what many of us forget is to organize ourselves so we always have what we need. That is why having a duffle or a gym bag packed the day before is always the best way to make sure you have no excuse to hit the gym.

Da Rulk has his favorite bag that he uses. “The Haven bags are such a needed weapon in every athlete’s arsenal. You can only use what you can see, and the bag’s proprietary organizational design helps to keep you on track in the gym and out in the field.”

Our choice

Haven Athletic Large Duffle – When it comes to what bag you want to use, there is no better one to choose than that chosen by Rulk himself. The Haven large duffle is the perfect bag for your morning gym trip or the after-office workout. You will never run out of room in this bag, and the pockets seem to be neverending.

Editors' Recommendations