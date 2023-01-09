30-day workout challenge: Learn 7 tips for getting in shape in a month

When considering how to get in shape within 30 days, keep in mind some important considerations. You can definitely reshape your body in a month. You’ll need discipline and a realistic assessment of where you are and where you want to go. Beginners will need a plan that looks very different from an experienced athlete who wants to get back in the game. What is your current state regarding weight and activity level? You should also think about how prepared you are to change your lifestyle.

Don’t think of the next month as a deadline. Instead, consider this 30-day fitness challenge the first month of the rest of your life — a month full of changing bad habits, finding healthier alternatives, and getting in shape for good.

Here are some safe, sustainable ways to lose weight and stay fit.

How much weight can I lose in 30 days?

According to scientists and doctors at the CDC, you can effectively and safely lose between one and two pounds per week. Using those numbers, you can expect to shed four to eight pounds during your new 30-day workout challenge. Of course, everyone is different, so just use these numbers as a guideline.

Most dieticians and nutritionists will tell you to adopt a measured approach when planning to lose weight. This includes the following:

Taking into account your overall fitness level

Understanding any underlying health conditions, including current or prior injuries

Determining how you’d like to stay active

Setting realistic goals you can measure

Do not compare yourself with others. This is about you and how you can work toward a healthier lifestyle. Focusing on yourself and these goals will provide motivation and encouragement as you begin to see results.

How to create a 30-day workout plan to get in shape fast

If you’ve never exercised regularly or are resuming after a long absence, it’s best to start a 30-day workout regimen with regular aerobic activity. Talk to fitness trainers or research some fun cardiovascular programs.

Consider the following schedule:

Monday: Upper-body strength training

Tuesday: 30 minutes running, walking, or biking

Wednesday: Yoga or Pilates session

Thursday: Rest day

Friday: Lower-body strength training

Saturday: Full-body bodyweight workout

Sunday: Rest day

If you don’t want to run, try other aerobic activities like walking, swimming, or cycling to burn fat. If you enjoy bodyweight exercises, these could include squats, lunges, planks, or pushups.

Yoga and similar practices reduce stress, increase flexibility, and improve blood flow. They will also help increase your endurance, so you better enjoy workout days. When you add strength training to your routine, you will see a boost in metabolism that burns fat and calories.

Rest days are vital to the process. They allow your muscles to replenish lost glycogen, which reduces muscle fatigue. Overdoing it without proper rest leads to muscle stress and strain, increasing your risk of injury.

What diet changes do I need to make?

When looking to maintain an appropriate weight, part of that includes eating a balanced diet. The CDC recommends that most of us:

Reduce consumption of foods filled with salt, sugar, and trans fats

Eat lean proteins such as fish, poultry, ground turkey, Greek yogurt, beans, and eggs

Consume copious amounts of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and low-fat dairy

Avoid cholesterol and saturated fats

Determine your daily caloric needs after consulting with your physician or nutritionist. Then consider meal planning and meal prepping each week to stay at that nutritional level. Consider using smaller plates. All of this helps you better control portions and avoid overeating, especially in the beginning of your fitness journey.

7 easy tips for getting in shape quickly

1. Talk to your doctor

Talking to your healthcare provider should be number one on your list of things to do whenever you want to make a lifestyle change. The doc can look at your medical history, current condition, and many other factors before advising you on the best way to make healthy changes. Ask about diets, eating plans, exercises, and any other questions before getting started.

2. Drink plenty of water

Make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day, especially when you’re exercising. Water is preferable to other liquids because it contains no calories, aids digestion, and increases metabolism.

Drinking water before and during a meal also helps to reduce the amount of food you need. Water will make you feel fuller quicker, thereby reducing the risk of overeating.

Not all beverages are created equal. If you totally eliminate sweetened drinks, you will reduce the number of calories you consume each day. This includes soda, alcohol, juice, specialty coffee, and sports and energy drinks. If you find it hard to eliminate all of these beverages, try replacing just one each day with water. You can even try sparkling water with a lime or lemon wedge. If you really can’t make it through the morning without some caffeine, black coffee (with no cream, sugar, or flavor syrups) is usually fine.

3. Set realistic goals

To get solid results in 30 days, you must be realistic about what you can accomplish.

Too many people begin this journey focused on weight rather than fitness. This can lead to frustration.

When you start a 30-day workout challenge, you may find yourself building muscles and losing fat. This is often what happens in the beginning. You might feel and look better, but you weigh yourself and think it’s not working because you haven’t lost the number of pounds you had hoped to lose.

Don’t get discouraged and stop exercising. Focus less on the number you see on the scale and more on how you feel. Do your clothes fit better? Are you noticing any physical improvements? Taking photos can also be very helpful for keeping track of progress.

Rather than setting a goal like, “I will lose eight pounds this month,” say, “I will work out six days each week for the next month.” Such goals are not only more achievable, but you’ll build good habits. That’s how you get the long-term results you’re looking for.

4. Be consistent

When you begin or restart a 30-day fitness challenge, do certain things to hold yourself accountable. This could be joining a running group or signing up for classes at a local gym. Making friends who have the same healthy interests makes it easier to keep going, even on those days when you don’t feel like it.

Some people hire a coach or trainer because they don’t miss as many workouts when they have a professional holding them accountable.

You know yourself better than anyone. What will help you stick with this new routine? Implement whatever you need to show up for workouts or exercise consistently.

5. Clean out your pantry and fridge

You’ll be less likely to make unhealthy choices if you only stock your refrigerator and pantry with good food. Go through your house and get rid of the following:

Foods with excess sugar or other sweeteners

Junk food

Soda

Juices

Coffee creamers

Processed food

Anything high in salt content

Prepackaged snacks

Instead, keep healthy snacks on hand at both home and work. This includes the following:

Nuts

Whole fruits

Chopped vegetables

Hummus

Low-salt, whole-grain crackers

Yogurt

Seeds

6. Slow down while eating

When you eat meals slowly, you usually reduce the total number of calories you consume. This is because it takes the brain about 20 minutes to realize that your stomach is full. Therefore, be mindful when you consume food. Taste it thoroughly by chewing slowly and drinking water between bites.

7. Sleep well

Getting a good night’s sleep helps you feel rested, and then you’re more likely to exercise. You’ll also be more likely to eat healthier foods. If you find it difficult to sleep, try turning off your phone an hour before bedtime. Drinking warm tea, lowering light levels, and reading a book might also help you prepare for a restful sleep.

