Converse might have released your favorite new slip-on sneaker

Although Converse’s parent company, Nike, has recently seen a rise in remixes and rereleases, the sneaker line has tended to avoid the noise. Along with GOLF WANG, the label created by musician Tyler, the Creator, Converse is breaking out their archival designs for a new slip-on sneaker. While slip-on sneakers haven’t seen much trend due to the rise of slim lace-up sneakers, the collaboration between the two brands will turn some heads. While the partnership is a first between the two, the modern and stylish designs seem like a much longer collaboration created them. With the use of exciting colors and textures, these slip-on designs have the potential to rival your favorite casual sneakers. As Converse looks to expand its audience and renovate its look, this collaboration is a welcome sign for future designs that appeal to a new audience.

GOLF WANG x Converse One Star CC Slip Pro Pack

In their first collaborative release, GOLF WANG and Converse are debuting a slip-on pack that includes three colorways on an archival design. Taking on the brand’s 1970 One Star pack, the duo have updated the retro silhouette with a two-tone hairy suede upper. Each colorway has co-branded sock liners and CONS traction rubber for added grip. In this trio pack, the slip-on design will be available in “Forest Elf”, a rich dark green hue; “Forget Me Not”, a light and breezy light blue; and “Black Beauty”, a decadent black tone. Each slip-on retails for $85 and are available via the GOLF WANG and Converse web stores. Although this collaboration seems like a subtle remix, the texturized uppers and rich hues give the shoe a refreshed look. For those looking for an affordable, everyday slip-on sneaker, this Converse collaboration is an ideal option.

