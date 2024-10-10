 Skip to main content
Nike is releasing hiking boots now – and they’re superb

Nike's latest hiking boot

By
Nike boots on white background
Nike / Nike

Nike is renowned for its lifestyle sneaker and running shoe collections, however, they’re also taking a dip into the hiking boot sector. In their latest release, Nike unveiled their new hiking boot silhouette, which they’re already doubling down. Before the drop, the shoe brand teased an upcoming new colorway. While there’s still some time to wait for the second color combination, the first drop has plenty to talk about. As a neutral hue, Nike’s hiking boot is anything but a regular shoe. Inspired by previous outdoor shoes, this latest edition has everything ready for both nature and city living. 

Nike’s Cygnal hiking boot

close up on Nike logo on hiking boot
Nike / Nike

Available in a rich Baroque Brown colorway, the boot is ready for anything with a waterproof leather upper. The shoe also comes with a foam midsole and rubber outsole that provides plenty of stability and comfort to the user. The Cygnal boot’s rubber outsole is rugged enough to withstand any terrain, even in the city. Thick padding on the tongue and collar finish the look and give the boot a tough exterior. The boot also comes with double laces, giving wearers the ability to choose the laces that best match their style. 

Nike’s Cygnal hiking boots are available for $180 via Nike’s site and retailers. The second colorway, ‘Desert One’ is set to release soon. The upcoming beige hue has already made an impact overseas, meaning it shouldn’t be long until it’s available globally. While there’s no doubt that Cygnal will improve over time, this first drop is a good sign that Nike’s hiking boot journey will be successful.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
