What we’re tailgating with: The best football drinks to bring

The best beer, whiskey, and vodka for tailgating

By
Group of friends doing football tailgating.
Sean Locke Photography / Shutterstock

We know that it doesn’t seem like it, but summer will be over before we know it. Don’t believe us, take a look at your local grocery store. The odds are they’ve already set up Halloween candy displays. And while the end of the summer can feel like a bit of a bummer, it’s not all bad news.

Fall on the horizon means tailgate season. The college football and NFL seasons are here, and with them comes all the mouth-watering food and delicious drinks that will be aplenty at your pregame tailgate party.

What beer and booze to bring

Beer close-up
YesMore Content / Unsplash

And while we could write a whole article on the cheesy burgers, ribs, and various dips, wings, and finger foods we’ll be eating while tailgating, today, it’s all about the drinks. Specifically, the beers, whiskeys, and vodkas that will be making an appearance at our tailgate. Below, you’ll find our go-to tailgate drinks. Keep scrolling to see them all so you’ll know what to stock up on for autumnal tailgating.

The beer

Beer in ice
Emiel Molenaar/Unsplash

When it comes to tailgating beverages, beer is an absolute necessity. Your best bet is to have a variety of beer options. Keep scrolling to see our go-to tailgate beers.

Founders All Day IPA

Founders All Day IPA
Founders

Tailgating isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon. That’s why you need a classic, crushable session IPA like Founders All Day IPA. Brewed with Amarillo and Citra hops, it’s a balanced, crisp, fruity, piney beer that’s only 4.7% ABV.

Fremont Golden Pilsner

Fremont Golden Pilsner
Fremont

When it comes to refreshing tailgate beers, it’s tough to beat the appeal of a crisp, thirst-quenching pilsner. You can’t go wrong with Fremont Golden Pilsner with its Bohemian Pilsner malt, white wheat, Acidulated malt, and Czech-grown Saaz hops.

The whiskey

Whiskey fire
Thomas Park / Unsplash

Tailgating isn’t just an early fall event. It lasts well into the cooler months. This means stocking up on a few good whiskeys to warm you up is necessary. Having a few bottles worthy of sipping neat, mixing, or simply passing around with your friends is a good idea.

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey

There’s a reason bartenders and drinkers enjoy Wild Turkey 101. When it comes to price to quality, it’s difficult to beat this popular expression. Matured in charred American oak barrels, this 101-proof whiskey is well-known for its notes of candied orange peels, vanilla beans, toffee, oak, and gentle spices.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

There aren’t many bargain bourbons better than Buffalo Trace. The flagship expression from the iconic distillery is well-known for its surprisingly low price point and high quality. Made with corn, rye, and barley and aged in new oak barrels, it’s known for its mix of caramelized sugar, vanilla, oak, and orchard fruits.

The vodka

Vodka bottles
Carlos Irineu da Costa/Unsplash

You might think that beer and whiskey are a necessity when it comes to tailgating, but you might not be so sure about vodka. If you plan to make mixed drinks, vodka is a must-have. You can’t make early morning parking lot Bloody Mary cocktails and afternoon vodka tonics without this neutral spirit.

Absolut Vodka

Absolut vodka
Absolut Vodka

There’s a reason Absolut is one of the most popular vodkas in the world. This Swedish vodka is surprisingly inexpensive for its quality. Made with pure water from a deep well in Åhus, Sweden, as well as winter wheat, it’s known for its soft, sweet, highly mixable flavor profile that makes it a great choice for tailgating.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tito's Vodka
Tito's Handmade Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is one of the best price-to-value vodkas on the market. Made in Austin, Texas, this corn-based vodka is well-known for its smooth, sweet, easy-drinking flavor profile featuring corn, fruit, caramel, vanilla, and gentle, peppery spices.

Bottom line

Someone drinking a beer outside
engin akyurt / Unsplash/engin akyurt

If you’re a football fan (especially a season ticker holder), tailgating is a big deal. You have to do it up right. If you’re in charge of drinks, you have a big responsibility. Don’t mess it up by buying bottom-shelf swill whiskey, macro-beers, and vodka that tastes like it belongs more in your lawnmower’s engine than in a Vodka Martini.

While you don’t have to buy all of our above choices, we can guarantee that if you do, you’ll have a memorable tailgate. Just be sure to make responsible choices since you’ll be imbibing alcohol in a parking lot filled with cars. Be sure that if you’re going to tip back a few beers, cocktails, or shots, you have a designated driver. Also, try to line your gut with barbecue ribs, foot long hot dogs, and nachos as well.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
