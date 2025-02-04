Chef-approved: Score big with these protein-packed Super Bowl food recipes

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hot chicken dip Winter chili Bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers

With Super Bowl Sunday fast approaching, it’s time to consider what’s on your game-day menu. Whether you’re in it for the football or the food (or the commercials), Super Bowl Sunday is worth celebrating. Chef Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, has shared her favorite menu items for game day. These three recipes feature high-quality ingredients and protein-centric dishes with unique twists on savory favorites. From hot chicken dip to bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers, these Super Bowl food recipes won’t disappoint.

Hot chicken dip

This hot buffalo dip serves four to six but can easily be doubled for larger parties. Lonsdale said, “Instead of frying or baking wings, I prepare a classic hot chicken dip. It’s fun to get creative with the hot sauce choice. There are so many possibilities, but my favorite is always habanero.”

Ingredients

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 bunch scallions, sliced, light green and white parts separated from dark green tops

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup hot sauce

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Carrot sticks, celery sticks, and tortilla chips, for serving

Method

Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine the shredded chicken, light green and white scallion slices, cream cheese, sour cream, hot sauce, cheddar cheese, garlic powder, and onion powder in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the dip into a medium baking dish or cast-iron skillet. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. Garnish with reserved green scallion slices and serve hot with carrot, celery, and tortilla chips.

To make ahead of time: Store the chicken mixture in an airtight container for up to two days. When ready to bake, proceed with step 2.

Winter chili

“Chili is always better the next day, after the flavors have had time to meld, so it’s an easy recipe to entertain a crowd. With sour cream, shredded cheese, pickled chiles, chopped onion, sliced avocado and freshly steamed rice, it’s easy to heat and serve buffet style,” Lonsdale said. Here’s how to make her variation of winter chili.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound ground beef, ideally an 80/20 blend for richness, and grass-fed for deep, beefy flavor

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups diced root vegetables, like carrots, parsnips, and potatoes

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups chicken stock

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

2 cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, chopped red onions, sliced avocado, and steamed rice, for serving (optional)

Note: This recipe makes four to six servings. Chili can be prepared a day or two before serving to allow the flavors to meld overnight.

Method

Add the olive oil and then the ground beef in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown the meat for 2 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until cooked and lightly browned. Season with salt and pepper. Add the onion, garlic, and diced vegetables and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions soften slightly — season with salt and pepper. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, and red pepper flakes. Add the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes to deepen its flavor. Add broth, and using a wooden spoon, release any browned bits on the bottom of the pot. Stir in the crushed tomatoes and beans and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat for about 1 hour, until beef is tender and the flavors have melded and developed. Stir occasionally to prevent burning, and add water as needed to maintain a chili consistency. Serve hot in bowls with your favorite toppings.

Bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers

Ingredients

12 medium jalapenos

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup chives, sliced

12 slices of bacon

Toothpicks (optional)

Method

Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut the jalapenos in half lengthwise and remove the ribs and seeds with a paring knife. Arrange the slices on a parchment-lined baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Mix the cream cheese, blue cheese, and chives in a medium bowl. Using a small spoon, fill each jalapeno half with the cheese filling. Wrap each stuffed jalapeno with a slice of bacon and use a toothpick to secure the bacon ends. Otherwise, tuck the bacon ends under the peppers to prevent them from unfurling. Place the poppers on a baking sheet and bake for 25 to 28 minutes, or until the bacon is crispy and the insides are hot. Cool for about 5 minutes or until warm and not molten.

Note: This recipe makes four to six servings. To make in advance, cover and refrigerate on the baking sheet. Add an additional 5 minutes to baking time.