How to choose the healthiest beef: Grass-fed, grass-finished, or grain-fed

The terms “grass-fed” or “grass-finished” are often seen on beef packaging and labels — but do you know what these terms truly mean? Choosing grass-fed or grass-finished beef over grain-fed beef offers exceptional health benefits due to higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and other vitamins like vitamin E and vitamin A. However, there are quite a few other differences between grass-fed beef, grain-finished beef, and grain-fed beef that are worth noting.

To learn more, I chatted with Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence of the meat subscription box, ButcherBox, to compare grass-fed vs. grass-finished vs. grain-fed beef.

Lonsdale, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute, has spent years as a private chef, line cook in top New York City kitchens, and culinary director for food brands like Daily Harvest. Today, she works as part of the ButcherBox team to encourage consumers to cook more nutritious meals through approachable recipes and useful hints for home cooks.

In addition to her work at ButcherBox, Lonsdale has a true hunger for helping and inspiring others to build a love of cooking from a young age. She serves on the junior board of the Food Education Fund, a nonprofit supporting culinary-focused public high school students in New York City. Her newsletter, FOODSTAR, is full of cooking advice and easy recipes.

So, what exactly should you know when shopping for grass-fed vs. grass-finished vs. grain-fed beef? Here’s what Chef Lonsdale says shoppers should know to help elevate their dinners.

Do grass-fed, grass-finished, and grain-fed meats cook differently?

Grass-fed, grass-finished beef is often praised for its health benefits, but Lonsdale wants meat eaters to understand how each cooks, too. “Since grass-fed beef has less fat than grain-fed beef, it cooks about 30% faster, she said. “The faster cooking time is an essential distinction for cuts of beef that require precision, like steaks.”

“When preparing grass-fed steak, I aim for about 5-10 degrees lower than a grain-fed steak. An instant-read thermometer is an excellent tool to add precision to your cooking. As with any protein, beef continues cooking once removed from direct heat, so plan to pull it slightly before reaching your desired internal temperature.”

Not only do grass-fed, grass-finished steaks cook faster, but many also find the taste to differ. Per Lonsdale, “Grass-fed beef is — to put it simply — beefier. It’s earthy and intense, and I enjoy the flavor depth. Although it is leaner than grain-fed alternatives, I still find my favorite cuts, like a ribeye, equally rich and satisfying.”

As other chefs from ButcherBox mention, grass-fed cattle graze on grass for most of their lives. However, they are fed grain at the end of their lives. This means that a grass-fed meat product is also considered “grain-finished meat.” Feeding cattle grain at the end of their lives gives the final product “a rich, buttery marbling.” Conversely, grass-finished cattle consume grass for their entire lives and are never given grains. This results in a slightly leaner flavor, with Lonsdale’s description of a more “earthy” flavor. The choice between which to consume comes down to personal taste preferences and your health and nutrition goals.

Grass-fed vs. grass-finished vs. grain-fed beef

Lonsdale stressed the importance of thoroughly reading labels when shopping for beef in our discussion. “The label grass-finished is different than just grass-fed. Grass-finished means the pastured cattle ate nothing but grass their entire lives. Often, the benefits of 100% grass-finished beef include higher levels of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and higher levels of other nutrients.

Not only is opting for higher-quality meat a health-conscious decision, but it is a more ethical one. As explained by Mulvey Gulch Ranch, there are fewer negative environmental impacts when selecting grass-fed, grass-finished beef, and increased animal welfare is at the “forefront of the grass-fed cattle ranchers’ goals.”

“I feel good about choosing grass-fed and grass-finished beef for the added benefits of higher levels of omega 3s and other nutrients. These nutrients come naturally from cattle allowed to live their entire lives on a pasture with no feedlot confinement,” she said. ButcherBox offers a large selection of 100% grass-fed or grass-fed, grain-finished beef, allowing customers to choose based on their meat shopping preferences. For either option, animals are never confined to a feedlot and are never given antibiotics or added hormones in their diets.

Lonsdale encourages meat shoppers to learn about animal welfare certifications, such as Certified Humane or Animal Welfare Approved. Understanding these labels can help make purchasing beef easier, especially for those concerned about how animals were treated throughout their lifespan. However, she noted, “These certifications do not designate the diet or location where the cattle were raised.”

“There’s a lot of information out there, and it can be challenging to know if you’re making the right purchases based on your preferences,” Lonsdale explained. “Find a source you trust that shares your values. This is ButcherBox, but speaking to local butchers or providers will also offer insight into your options. A little research will go quite a long way.”