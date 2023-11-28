 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Instagram’s hottest new cereal is actually packed with protein

You'll love this low-carb, high-protein food

Tabitha Britt
By
magic spoon cereal on a blue background
Magic Spoon / Magic Spoon

When you think of cereal, what comes to mind? Lazy Sunday mornings watching cartoons in your pajamas? Or maybe the sweet, sweet taste of Froot Loops or Lucky Charms? Either way (regardless of your favorite brand), cereal evokes childhood images for many of us.

Now, there’s Magic Spoon, a cereal that brings all the nostalgia (without the sugar) into a protein-packed cereal for adults. You’ve probably seen it on your Instagram feed, with its bright and colorful packaging, familiar flavors, and a promise of deliciousness that won’t derail your diet or fitness goals.

Recommended Videos

And it’s not just empty marketing hype. Magic Spoon cereal is made with a high protein content, making it a game-changer in the cereal aisle for adults who miss the nostalgic taste of cereal but want a healthier option.

Magic Spoon lifestyle cereal
Magic Spoon / Magic Spoon

What is Magic Spoon cereal?

Magic Spoon cereal is the grown-up version of your childhood favorite cereal. It’s marketed as a high-protein, zero-sugar, keto cereal that’s grain-free, gluten-free, and made with all-natural flavors.

Related

You can choose from flavors like Fruity, Frosted, Cocoa, Peanut Butter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll, all of which have 4-5g net carbs and 12-14g of complete protein per serving.

Magic Spoon cereal is a bit pricier than your typical grocery store cereal, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for a low-carb cereal that doesn’t taste like cardboard. For one case (six cereal boxes), it’ll cost you around $54 on the Magic Spoon website, but you can save 25% by signing up for a monthly subscription. That means you’ll pay about $1.80 per serving.

But is it healthy?

Protein doesn’t always equal healthy. While Magic Spoon is loaded with protein and lacks added sugars, it’s missing a few key elements that make a cereal truly healthy.

“Magic Spoon might boast a protein punch at 13g, but it’s missing key ingredients to power your morning and support your overall health,” says Steph Magill, MS, RD, CD, FAND, and owner of Soccer Mom Nutrition. “No carbs for brain and body fuel, and no fiber or essential vitamins and minerals from grains. Plus, it packs a higher fat content (7-10g per serving) and offers only 140-150 calories, leaving you hungry and running on empty not long after eating it.”

Even so, if you have dietary restrictions or are restricting yourself to low-carb foods, Magic Spoon might be a better alternative than traditional cereals.

Magic Spoon cereal against a blue background
Magic Spoon / Magic Spoon

What does it taste like?

High-protein foods usually taste less than ideal, but Magic Spoon cereal manages to achieve a balance between nutrition and flavor. According to one Magic Spoon cereal review published by SI, the Fruity flavor has a “great crunch, and a delicious flavor —sweet, but not too sweet,” while the Peanut Butter flavor was “just enough” in terms of sweetness and had a rich peanut butter taste.

In a separate review published in The New York Times, Magic Spoon cereal was described as “not far off from a piece of Cap’n Crunch that’s just a day away from going stale.” Whether that’s a good thing or not is subjective, but it does suggest that Magic Spoon cereal captures some of the essence of classic cereals (without the trash ingredients).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
Freelance Writer
Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist.
Want to know how to build muscle? A doctor says you should eat these foods
If you're looking to bulk up those biceps, these are the foods you should be eating
Fish fillets, chicken meat, and red meat on top of distressed white cutting boards along with nuts, cheese, dairy, and eggs.

Figuring out how to build muscle can be terribly confusing. Between the madness of the latest trends in health, fad diets, the newest "must-have" workout gear, and toxic weight-loss culture, it's easy to want to throw in the towel and reach for a box of Twinkies. But hidden in all of this confusion, there are some things about fitness and muscle growth that are just always true. The biggest truth of them all is that abs really are made in the kitchen. You can work yourself into a frenzy with a fancy gym membership, but without proper nutrition, your body is just running on toxic fumes.

Muscle building requires a good balance of proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Dr. Noel Abood, co-founder of Re:vitalize Weight Loss, shared with us his expert advice on the top foods to build muscle. These are foods that one should be eating for ultimate muscle growth. So if you've been frustrated with the results of your workout routine, or are looking to bulge those biceps a bit more, here are some of the foods you'll want to add to your grocery list.

Read more
5 simple tips for doing Thanksgiving wine the right way
What wine goes best with Thanksgiving turkey?
Food dinner meal on table for christmas and thanksgiving celebration

Everyone has their favorite thing on the Thanksgiving table. For some, it's the green bean casserole. For others, it's the cranberry sauce. For me, it's the wine. For many, many reasons, wine is an absolute necessity on Thanksgiving. Whether your intentions are pure and you're looking for the perfect pairing that complements and highlights each and every rich and savory note and flavor in your Thanksgiving dishes, or you just need a few glasses to get you through dinner with your in-laws — whatever the reason, wine is important.
Selecting the perfect varietal for such a high-pressure dinner such as Thanksgiving, though, can be quite intimidating. Red or white? Light or robust? Fruity or earthy? Wine is a complicated language, and the pressure to understand it when you're already stressed about cooking and hosting is not an easy task to take on. That's why we're here with a few simple guidelines to help you select the perfect bottles to impress and please everyone around your holiday table.

Always have bubbles
Even people who don't drink wine like a little sparkle on a holiday. Bubbles feel celebratory and festive and are perfect for a big holiday like Thanksgiving. There are so many delicious bubbles to choose from, from champagne to cava to prosecco to Lambrusco, and the possibilities are immense. And contrary to popular opinion, sparkling wines needn't be expensive to be good. There are plenty of absolutely delicious sparkling wines for less than $30.

Read more
Our mashed potato recipe is the only one you’ll ever need (and it’s easy to memorize, too!)
This mashed potato recipe is, dare we say, perfect
Mashed potatoes

It's no secret that mashed potatoes are every bit as much the star of the Thanksgiving table as the turkey. Perhaps even more so in some cases. After all, mashed potatoes are the harbinger of gravy, which, let's be real, is the actual star of the show. As important as they are, though, mashed potatoes can come with some unappetizing setbacks. If your mashed potato recipe is not executed perfectly, this Thanksgiving favorite can be lumpy or gluey, underseasoned and bland, too runny or too stiff. For such a simple dish, it certainly carries its fair share of potential pitfalls.

With this simple mashed potato recipe and method, though, perfect, Michelin-quality mashed potatoes can be easily achieved every single time. The best part? It's extremely simple to remember, so there's no need to bring out the crowded recipe box for this one. The ratio for perfect mashed potatoes is 4 parts Yukon Gold potatoes, 1 part heavy cream, and 1 part European butter. We love this simple 4:1:1 ratio because it's also easily scaled up or down, depending on the size of your gathering. For example, if you have 500 grams of potatoes, you'll use 125 grams of both cream and butter.

Read more