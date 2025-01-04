What Chef Alon Shaya loves most about the Bahamas and the upcoming food festival

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are your favorite things about the Bahamas? What are you looking forward to most at the festival?

Israeli-American celebrity chef Alon Shaya is gearing up for next year’s Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival — and so are we. Born in Israel and raised in Philadelphia, Chef Shaya reflects his heritage and culinary perspective in each of Pomegranate Hospitality’s restaurants. Late last year, Alon, a multiple James Beard Foundation award-winner, opened his latest restaurant, Silan. Silan, which translates to “date syrup” in Persian, is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that pays homage to Chef Shaya’s Israeli heritage while incorporating ingredients local to the Bahamas.

The 2025 Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival is fast approaching from March 12 to March 15th, 2025. Known as The Bahamas’ premier culinary event, this annual event features gourmet experiences, live performances, and celebrations hosted by award-winning chefs like Alon. Alon has been a part of the festival since its origins in 2023, which takes place at Atlantis Paradise Island, is excited to return this year for more culinary adventures. In preparation for the event, I asked Chef Shaya what he was most excited about for this year’s festival. Here’s what he had to say.

What are your favorite things about the Bahamas?

For Alon, the people are the best thing about the island of the Bahamas.” I love the people,” he said. “So many of the incredible experiences I’ve had in the Bahamas are just spending time and hanging out with the people who live there, and hearing about all the delicious food they cook, seafood they harvest, and the hospitality they embody.”

“I love coming and visiting and feeling like I’m in paradise. When you come to the Bahamas, there is always a feeling that you can relax a little and join in on the fun nature of the country”, Alon said. As a chef, Alon is passionate about teaching others about the restaurant industry. He highlighted his passion for learning from others he works with, creating a “collaborative experience to create a space where people come together to celebrate.” His position is both challenging and “more rewarding than anything else.”

What are you looking forward to most at the festival?

In terms of food, Chef Alon is most excited to make hummus at the festival. The signature lobster hummus, also on the menu at Silan, puts a “fun twist on [hummus] and showcases local flavor combined with the hummus [they] are known for.” The lobster hummus involves poaching it in butter and then spooning it onto the hummus.

As for the festival, Alon says he is “looking forward to meeting more people and enjoying time there with the Silan team. I think I’ll try to get into the ocean a couple of times too!” During the festival, guests can glimpse the everyday action in the Silan kitchen and how the team puts love into every meal they cook.

At the 2025 festival, Chef Ayon will demonstrate how to char eggplant to make the perfect Baba Ganoush during his signature event, the Master Class with Chef Alon Shaya. This master class highlights the flavors and spices of Middle Eastern food, allowing guests to prepare chef-chosen dishes together with Alon for a unique, interactive experience.