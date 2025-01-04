 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What Chef Alon Shaya loves most about the Bahamas and the upcoming food festival

What chef Alon Shaya loves about the festival

By
Alon Shaya
Atlantis Paradise Island / Atlantis Paradise Island

Israeli-American celebrity chef Alon Shaya is gearing up for next year’s Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival — and so are we. Born in Israel and raised in Philadelphia, Chef Shaya reflects his heritage and culinary perspective in each of Pomegranate Hospitality’s restaurants. Late last year, Alon, a multiple James Beard Foundation award-winner, opened his latest restaurant, Silan. Silan, which translates to “date syrup” in Persian, is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that pays homage to Chef Shaya’s Israeli heritage while incorporating ingredients local to the Bahamas.

The 2025 Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival is fast approaching from March 12 to March 15th, 2025. Known as The Bahamas’ premier culinary event, this annual event features gourmet experiences, live performances, and celebrations hosted by award-winning chefs like Alon. Alon has been a part of the festival since its origins in 2023, which takes place at Atlantis Paradise Island, is excited to return this year for more culinary adventures. In preparation for the event, I asked Chef Shaya what he was most excited about for this year’s festival. Here’s what he had to say.

Recommended Videos

What are your favorite things about the Bahamas?

Alon Shaya
Atlantis Paradise Island / Atlantis Paradise Island

For Alon, the people are the best thing about the island of the Bahamas.” I love the people,” he said. “So many of the incredible experiences I’ve had in the Bahamas are just spending time and hanging out with the people who live there, and hearing about all the delicious food they cook, seafood they harvest, and the hospitality they embody.”

Related

“I love coming and visiting and feeling like I’m in paradise. When you come to the Bahamas, there is always a feeling that you can relax a little and join in on the fun nature of the country”, Alon said. As a chef, Alon is passionate about teaching others about the restaurant industry. He highlighted his passion for learning from others he works with, creating a “collaborative experience to create a space where people come together to celebrate.” His position is both challenging and “more rewarding than anything else.”

What are you looking forward to most at the festival?

Alon Shaya
Atlantis Paradise Island / Atlantis Paradise Island

In terms of food, Chef Alon is most excited to make hummus at the festival. The signature lobster hummus, also on the menu at Silan, puts a “fun twist on [hummus] and showcases local flavor combined with the hummus [they] are known for.” The lobster hummus involves poaching it in butter and then spooning it onto the hummus.

As for the festival, Alon says he is “looking forward to meeting more people and enjoying time there with the Silan team. I think I’ll try to get into the ocean a couple of times too!” During the festival, guests can glimpse the everyday action in the Silan kitchen and how the team puts love into every meal they cook.

At the 2025 festival, Chef Ayon will demonstrate how to char eggplant to make the perfect Baba Ganoush during his signature event, the Master Class with Chef Alon Shaya. This master class highlights the flavors and spices of Middle Eastern food, allowing guests to prepare chef-chosen dishes together with Alon for a unique, interactive experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Going-to-the-Sun Road is open: What to know about summer exploring in Glacier National Park
What you need to know before exploring Going-to-the-Sun Road
Glacier National Park via Going-to-the-Sun Road

Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier National Park Ryan Stone via Unsplash / Unsplash

Montana’s Glacier National Park offers pristine wilderness and rugged landscapes, letting you experience nature in its purest form. From its 700 miles of hiking trails to stunning glaciers, the park is a playground for the modern explorer. 

Read more
The upcoming ski season is about to get a lot better — here’s why
Powder day snowboarding at Jackson Hole

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

As a skier or snowboarder, time on the hill is what matters. Stacking up vert and floating through powder is what makes snow sports special, and with every run, you build up your skills. But you only have a quick window to do that — from about December through April at most resorts — and fitting in a trip can be a challenge. That can be especially true when booking plane tickets, where flight times might not align with your schedule.

Read more
What to know about the new law that bans a common tourist habit on the Las Vegas Strip
Yes, you'll still be able to stop to take a photo
Las Vegas Strip at night

Forget leisurely strolls and impromptu photo ops – the Las Vegas Strip just stepped up its pace. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Clark County commissioners, in a show of synchronized agreement, approved a new law banning stopping, standing, or anything akin to a leisurely pose on the pedestrian bridges.

So, keep those selfie sticks ready and your legs limber because prolonged stopping on a bridge during your next Las Vegas trip could land you in hot water.
Pedestrian Flow Zone Ordinance
The "Pedestrian Flow Zone Ordinance," as it's officially called, bans stopping, standing, or anything that impedes the smooth flow of pedestrians on the Strip's bridges and surrounding areas. 

Read more