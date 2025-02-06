What travelers should know about the Santorini earthquake situation

A state of emergency has been declared in Santorini after the strongest earthquake in days rocked the island, sending waves of panic through the popular Greek tourist destination. The near-constant tremors, which began last week, have now driven thousands of residents and visitors to flee.

The latest and most powerful quake, a magnitude 5.2, struck on Wednesday evening – the first to exceed 5.0 since the seismic activity began. As aftershocks continue to rattle the island, authorities have urged caution, warning of potential further quakes. So far, an estimated 11,000 people have evacuated Santorini.

Santorini on lockdown

The Greek Civil Protection Ministry has placed Santorini under a state of emergency until March 3 as authorities respond to the ongoing seismic activity. The decision comes after days of near-constant tremors, prompting strict safety measures to protect residents and visitors.

Officials have banned access to several coastal areas, citing concerns over landslides and structural damage. Schools on multiple islands have been closed for the week, and public events on Santorini are canceled until further notice. Authorities are also restricting access to clifftop viewpoints, some of the island’s most popular tourist attractions, due to the heightened risk of falling rocks and landslides.

Precautionary measures have also been extended to several nearby Aegean Sea islands, all of which are popular summer vacation spots. While Greece frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location in a highly active seismic zone, experts note that such persistent and intense tremors are extremely rare.

Authorities urge residents and tourists to remain cautious and locate designated safe areas by visiting mysafetyplan.gov.gr.