Give your Super Bowl party a Mexican twist with these cocktails

Who doesn't love a margarita for Game Day?

By
Al Pastor Margarita
Tequila Corralejo

When it comes to Super Bowl cocktails, you’ll often find fun and colorful recipes to add a bit of pizazz to your day — though a theme you might not necessarily consider is Mexican-inspired margaritas, making use of tequila. But these recipes from Tequila Corralejo have the colorful look and popular flavors to make them idea sippers for a Game Day party.

There’s the Malbec Margarita in Kansas City’s red, or the Al Pastor Margarita in bright green for Philadelphia Eagles fans. And if you’re on the fence, then there’s a simple but delicious Mexican Mule for anybody to enjoy.

Malbec Margarita

Tequila Corralejo

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tequila Corralejo Reposado
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Agave Syrup
  • ½ oz Malbec (red wine float)

Method:

  1. Rim glass with salt (optional).
  2. Shake tequila, lime juice, and agave syrup with ice.
  3. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice.
  4. Slowly pour Malbec over the back of a spoon to create a float.
  5. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Al Pastor Margarita

Tequila Corralejo

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tequila Corralejo Reposado
  • 1 oz Pineapple Juice
  • ¾ oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Agave Syrup
  • 5-6 Cilantro Leaves

Method:

  1. Muddle cilantro leaves in a shaker.
  2. Add tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave syrup.
  3. Shake well with ice and strain into a coupe glass.
  4. Garnish with a fresh pineapple slice and cilantro sprig.

Mexican Mule

Tequila Corralejo

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tequila Corralejo Reposado
  • ½ oz Lime Juice
  • Ginger Beer (to top)
  • Lime Wheel & Mint (for garnish)

Method:

  1. Fill a copper mug with ice.
  2. Add tequila and lime juice.
  3. Top with ginger beer and stir gently.
  4. Garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

