Give your Super Bowl party a Mexican twist with these cocktails

If you're still easing yourself into Lunar New Year and you fancy trying out another cocktail to celebrate the Year of the Snake then we've got just the thing. Actor and comedian Ronny Chieng has teamed up with Scotch brand Johnnie Walker to create a special cocktail to welcome the new year, as well as staring in a video along with his wife Hannah to share some of his Lunar New Year traditions:

The cocktail is a twist on the beloved Old Fashioned, which typically uses just whiskey, sugar, and bitters. Its simplicity makes it the ideal way to enjoy fine whiskies, but the basic formula is also great for tweaking to add your own spin on the drink. Chieng's version uses the innovative ingredient of marmalade in place of the sugar, as it has plenty of sweetness but also some sharp orange zest flavors to add a distinctive kick to your whiskey. It also adds Sichuan bitters for a taste of the regional Chinese cuisine, known for its firey flavors, to add some peppery omph to the drink overall.