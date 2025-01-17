Have fun with your guests with game day cocktails featuring quirky flavors

Table of Contents Table of Contents Skrewball Baa Baa Bramble Mutiny Mary Mary Dowling Batanga Mash & Mallow Mule Rabbit Hole Apple Bourbon Twist

Everyone’s getting ready for the biggest weekend in football, and if you’re hosting a large gathering then we’ve already shared some great batched cocktails that you can easily make ahead of time to treat all of your guests to tasty drinks during the game.

If you’re hosting a smaller gathering of just a handful of friends, however, you can be a bit more creative in your drinks selections. With a group of 5 or 6 people, you can make customized drinks for each person, which gives you a chance to show off your cocktail skills and to make a drink tailored to your friends’ particularl preferences.

If you’re up for the challenge, we’ve got a selection of unusual game day cocktail featuring flavors like peanut butter whiskey, spicy jalapeno, s’mores whiskey, and apple cider, so you can have something on hand for every one of your friends’ tastes. These unusual offerings will make your day even more memorable, whether your team triumphs or not!

Skrewball Baa Baa Bramble

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

½oz. Green Chartreuse

½oz. Lemon Juice

5 Blackberries

Mint & Blackberries for Garnish

Method:

Muddle blackberries and then add remaining ingredients. Shake and pour in a collins glass and top with soda. Garnish with mint and blackberries.

Mutiny Mary

Ingredients:

2 oz Smoked Hot Pepper Infused Mutiny Island Vodka

4 oz tomato juice or bloody mary mix

1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 dashes Tabasco Green Jalapeno Sauce

½ oz lemon juice

Garnish: celery stalk, lime wedge, cherry tomato, olives, salt and pepper

Method:

Mix Smoked Hot Pepper Infused Mutiny Island Vodka with all other ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake gently and strain into an ice-filled collins glass. Garnish with your favorite bloody mary fixings.

Mary Dowling Batanga

Ingredients:

0.75 oz. Mary Dowling Bourbon Finished in Tequila Barrels

0.75 oz. Epiphany Single Barrel Corazón Añejo Tequila

0.5 oz. Lime

3 oz. Coca Cola

Salt rim

Method:

Rim a highball glass with salt by moistening the rim with a lime juice and dipping it into salt. Fill the glass with ice cubes and add the Mary Dowling tequila finished bourbon and Añejo tequila to the glass. Squeeze in fresh lime juice. Top with Coca-Cola. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Mash & Mallow Mule

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mash & Mallow s’mores flavored whiskey

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz Amaretto

Dashes of angostura bitters

Top with ginger beer

3 tiny marshmallows on a pick for garnish

Method:

Add Mash & Mallow, lemon juice and Amaretto into a collins glass. Add cubed ice and dashes of angostura bitters. Top with ginger beer and swizzle gently. Garnish with 3 tiny marshmallows on a pick.

Rabbit Hole Apple Bourbon Twist

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Rabbit Hole Distillery Cavehill Bourbon

1 oz Apple Juice

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz Apple Cider Syrup*

Method:

Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into glass. Garnish with lemon peel in a coupe or martini glass.*Apple Cider Syrup: 1 cup apple cider, simmer and reduce 50%. Add ¼ cup light brown sugar and ¼ cup granulated sugar. Stir to dissolve.