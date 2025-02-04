Get ready for Game Day with these tequila cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents KC Ice Water Cocktail South Philly Special NOLA Stepper

The Super Bowl is approaching, and whichever team you’re cheering for, it’s a great excuse for a fun party and some themed cocktails. If you’re hosting a big bash then you might want to consider making batched cocktails so you can serve lots of people at once, but if you would rather put out personalized drinks then you can really get into the spirit with these topical drinks recipes. They use Teremana Tequila as a base and incorporate favorite flavors like Aperol, honey, aan blackberry to add some zazz to your party.

KC Ice Water Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ½ Oz Teremana Tequila Blanco

½ Oz Aperol

¾ Fresh Lime Juice

¾ Grenadine

Top w/ Prosecco

Method:

Shake all ingredients (besides prosecco) in shaker tin and strain into a Collins / Highball glass. Add ice to the glass and top with prosecco. Garnish with black lava salt on the rim.

South Philly Special

Ingredients:

1 ½ Oz Teremana Tequila Blanco

½ Oz Honey

½ Oz Lemon Juice

1 Scoop Lemon Water Ice / Italian Ice

1 Oz of Sparkling Wine

Method:

In a mixing tin, add Teremana Blanco, honey, and lemon juice. Shake with a few cubes of ice to incorporate ingredients. Strain into a coupe with the scoop of water ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a shot of sparkling wine on the side.

NOLA Stepper

Ingredients:

1 ½ Oz Teremana Reposado

¾ Oz Honey Syrup 2:1

¾ Oz Lemon Juice

3 Mint Leaves

3 Blackberries

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with cubed ice. Shake vigorously until the shaker frosts over. Pour the entire cocktail directly into old fashioned glass. Garnish with 1 blackberry, lemon wheel, and lush mint spring.