Get ready for game day with these easy batched bourbon cocktails for a crowd

Save yourself some hassle and make a big batch cocktail for your buddies

By
Wyoming Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey

As you’re gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday, you might want to start considering your drinks options. If you’re hosting some friends for the game, the last thing you want is to be running around making drinks all day long — so we recommend a batched cocktail for easy drinks for all your buddies. We’ve got a trio of bourbon-based batched cocktail options to make your football hosting duties a snap.

Batched bourbon cocktails

Cran Bourbon Punch

Ingredients:

  • 2.25 cups Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon
  • 2.5 tablespoons Angostura bitters
  • 2 cups chilled extra-strong oolong
  • Extra-strong Oolong: In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups water to a simmer over medium-high heat. As soon as you spot the first bubble, add 6 cups Oolong tea bags, cover pan, remove from heat and let steep for 8-10 hours. Strain, seal and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
  • 1 cup 2 tablespoons chilled cranberry syrup
  • Cranberry syrup: Combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar and 0.5 cup cranberries in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. When cranberries begin to pop, use a wooden spoon to crush them against the side of the pan and remove pan from heat. Let cool to room temperature, then strain through a fine mesh strainer into a resealable container.
  • 0.5 cup water
  • 0.75 cup fresh lemon juice

Method:

Pour bourbon, bitters, chilled extra-strong Oolong, chilled cranberry syrup and water into a 2-quart pitcher and stir to mix. Seal well, cover and refrigerate.

Brown And Gold Derby

Ingredients:

Method:

Combine all ingredients and stir. Serve in a glass on the rocks and garnish with a sage leaf.

Buffalo Sunrise

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 bottles of Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch
  • 2.5 cups strawberry shrub
    • Shrub: Rinse 1 cup of strawberries and cut into small pieces, then add 1 cup of sugar and let it set for up to 4 days. Once berries have created a syrup and most of the sugar is dissolved, strain fruit and sugar into a clean container. Be sure to press on the berries to get most of the juice out. Then add 1 cup of red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar to the syrup and shake to mix.
  • 7 cups club soda

Method:

Combine all ingredients and stir. Serve in a tall cocktail glass over ice and garnish with lemon.

