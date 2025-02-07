Kick off your celebrations with these game day-themed cocktails

We love any excuse for a themed cocktail here, and Game Day is no exception! From Nola’s beloved local drink, the Hurricane, to Taylor Swift’s own favorite, the French Blonde, there’s fun to be had by picking a drink that’s on point for the occasion. If you’re hosting some buddies for the big game tomorrow, then this selection of recipes has something for everyone, covering drinks with rum, whiskey, gin, and vodka.
Bacardí Fourth Quarter Classic
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Bacardí Superior rum
- 3 oz cola
Method:
Find a highball glass with ice. Pour in the Bacardí Superior rum. Add the chilled cola. Give it all a gentle stir. No garnish.
St-Germain Old-Fashioned Kickoff
Ingredients:
- 3/4 oz St‑Germain
- 2 oz Dewar’s 12 Year Old Blended Whisky
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- Orange twist for garnish
Method:
Pour the St-Germain, Whisky, and bitters into a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir until very cold and perfectly diluted. Strain into rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.
French Blonde
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
- 0.75 oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 0.5 oz Lillet Blanc Aperitif
- 1.5 oz fresh strained grapefruit juice
- 1 dash lemon bitters
Method: shake
Glass: coupe
Garnish: Grapefruit twist (optional)
Game Day Martini
- Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Grey Goose Vodka
- 2 tsp. Green Chartreuse
- 3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- + Dash of Angostura Bitters
- 1 tsp Simple Syrup
Method:
Combine spirits and other ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain into a well-chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with fresh lime zest.
Nola Hurricane
Ingredients:
- 1 Part D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
- 1 Part BACARDÍ Light Rum
- 1 Part Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 Part Fresh Orange Juice
- 1 1/2 Parts Passion Fruit Juice
- 1/2 Part Grenadine
Method:
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a crushed-ice-filled hurricane glass.