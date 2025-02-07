 Skip to main content
Kick off your celebrations with these game day-themed cocktails

A drink for whichever team you're cheering for

By
American football laying on grass
Jean-Daniel Francoeur / Pexels

We love any excuse for a themed cocktail here, and Game Day is no exception! From Nola’s beloved local drink, the Hurricane, to Taylor Swift’s own favorite, the French Blonde, there’s fun to be had by picking a drink that’s on point for the occasion. If you’re hosting some buddies for the big game tomorrow, then this selection of recipes has something for everyone, covering drinks with rum, whiskey, gin, and vodka.

Bacardí Fourth Quarter Classic

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz Bacardí Superior rum
  • 3 oz cola

Method:

Find a highball glass with ice. Pour in the Bacardí Superior rum. Add the chilled cola. Give it all a gentle stir. No garnish.

St-Germain Old-Fashioned Kickoff

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 oz St‑Germain
  • 2 oz Dewar’s 12 Year Old Blended Whisky
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • Orange twist for garnish

Method:

Pour the St-Germain, Whisky, and bitters into a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir until very cold and perfectly diluted. Strain into rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

French Blonde

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
  • 0.75 oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
  • 0.5 oz Lillet Blanc Aperitif
  • 1.5 oz fresh strained grapefruit juice
  • 1 dash lemon bitters

Method: shake

Glass: coupe

Garnish: Grapefruit twist (optional)

Game Day Martini

Image used with permission by copyright holder
  • Ingredients:
  • 1 1/2 oz Grey Goose Vodka
  • 2 tsp. Green Chartreuse
  • 3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • + Dash of Angostura Bitters
  • 1 tsp Simple Syrup

Method:

Combine spirits and other ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain into a well-chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with fresh lime zest.

Nola Hurricane

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 1 Part D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
  • 1 Part BACARDÍ Light Rum
  • 1 Part Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 Part Fresh Orange Juice
  • 1 1/2 Parts Passion Fruit Juice
  • 1/2 Part Grenadine

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a crushed-ice-filled hurricane glass.

