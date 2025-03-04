 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Up your gin cocktail game with fresh fruits and herbs

The fresher your ingredients, the better your drink

By
Small strawberries in container
Pixabay / Pexels

Anyone who cooks knows the importance of fresh ingredients for the best tasting results — and the same is true of drinks as well. If you want to make delicious cocktails, then using fresh fruits and herbs is a wonderful way to add rich, aromatic flavors to your drinks. One option is to create syrups from fresh fruits, but you can also use freshly squeezed juices for luxurious flavors in your cocktails — and these recipes from Hendrick’s Gin use both.

Strawberry SunSqueeze

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • .5 part Cardamaro Amaro
  • .75 part Rooibos infused Strawberry Syrup
    • 1 part water, 1 part white sugar, 1 part chopped fresh strawberries, .07 part loose leaf rooibos tea leaves.
  • .5 part Fresh Squeezed OJ
  • .75 part Fresh Lemon

Method:

Recommended Videos

Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes, strain and cool. Shake all ingredients, strain over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh Herbs, strawberries and a cucumber slice and celebrate the flowery and fruity combination of strawberry and Hendrick’s rose flavors.

Related

Carefree Kiwi

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • .5 part Lillet Blanc
  • 1 part kiwi syrup
    • To Make Kiwi Syrup: in a blender, combine 2c. fresh kiwi pulp and 2 c. chilled simple syrup.
  • 1 part cucumber juice
  • 1 part lemon juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, strain into a snifter glass over ice and enjoy the bursting flavor of kiwi combined with Hendrick’s curious botanicals.

Persephone and Pomelo

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • .25 part Aperol
  • .5 part Pomegranate Juice
  • .5 part pomelo Juice (substitute ruby red grapefruit if unavailable)
  • .75 part lemon juice
  • .75 part honey syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients, and chill in the freezer until slushy. Add a few ice cubes to a personal sized blender for single serving, or full sized blender for batched cocktails. Blend until ice is slushy and texture is smooth. Pour into a glass of your choice and garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds and a cucumber slice. Once garnished, enjoy the refreshing and tangy pomegranate flavors that blend in harmony with Hendrick’s Gin.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Not just for winter – Scotch can make great spring cocktails too
Using fruits, aramos, and liqueurs, Scotch can work all year round
Glenfiddich Solera Negroni

Scotch might be ideal of cozy winter times, but you needn't be afraid of mixing it into cocktails too. By adding ingredients like sherry, strawberry juice, or blueberry juice, you can make a fresh, fruity drink that's perfect for the warmer weather. These recipes from Glenfiddich and The Balvenie show how it's done.
Balvenie Spring Cooler

Created By The Balvenie’s West Coast Ambassador Brett Bayly

Read more
These are the trends bartenders are loving for cocktails this year
From mini martinis to non-alcoholic, here's what the professionals are into
Martini

If you're just coming out of hibernation from the winter then hi! Welcome! Once the cold abates and we all start frequenting bars again, there will be some new drinks trends to look forward to. While you can never quite predict what is going to take off in popularity, a group of professional bartenders have shared their ideas about what's hot for this year, and the drinks they'll be pouring.
It's martini time again (but make it mini)
The martini has never really gone away, as an iconic cocktail. But even martini lovers would concede that a big, boozy glass full of more of less pure alcohol is a bit much for many occasions. So lots of bars are turning to the mini martini, a more shot-sized version of the drink.

Mini martinis are "popping up everywhere," according to Aaron Robins, Beverage Director at The Standard Grill in New York City. "With a mini martini, the guest doesn't have to commit to a full cocktail but they can get a taste of what the bar is like.”

Read more
Tired of sweet drinks? Get on the savory cocktail train with these gin recipes
Savory flavors take center stage in these unusual recipes
Hendrick's scales with Teatime Martini Glasses

We're all in on the trend of savory cocktails for spring, embracing the use of vegetables, herbs, and spices for the upcoming season. And as a big fan of both savory drinks and gin, I'm all in favor of using a savory-led gin like Hendrick's, with its cucumber flavors, to create these vegetal delights.
Pepper Snapper

Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador

Read more