Up your gin cocktail game with fresh fruits and herbs

Anyone who cooks knows the importance of fresh ingredients for the best tasting results — and the same is true of drinks as well. If you want to make delicious cocktails, then using fresh fruits and herbs is a wonderful way to add rich, aromatic flavors to your drinks. One option is to create syrups from fresh fruits, but you can also use freshly squeezed juices for luxurious flavors in your cocktails — and these recipes from Hendrick’s Gin use both.
Strawberry SunSqueeze
Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin
- .5 part Cardamaro Amaro
- .75 part Rooibos infused Strawberry Syrup
- 1 part water, 1 part white sugar, 1 part chopped fresh strawberries, .07 part loose leaf rooibos tea leaves.
- .5 part Fresh Squeezed OJ
- .75 part Fresh Lemon
Method:
Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes, strain and cool. Shake all ingredients, strain over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh Herbs, strawberries and a cucumber slice and celebrate the flowery and fruity combination of strawberry and Hendrick’s rose flavors.
Carefree Kiwi
Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin
- .5 part Lillet Blanc
- 1 part kiwi syrup
- To Make Kiwi Syrup: in a blender, combine 2c. fresh kiwi pulp and 2 c. chilled simple syrup.
- 1 part cucumber juice
- 1 part lemon juice
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker, strain into a snifter glass over ice and enjoy the bursting flavor of kiwi combined with Hendrick’s curious botanicals.
Persephone and Pomelo
Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Central U.S. Ambassador
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin
- .25 part Aperol
- .5 part Pomegranate Juice
- .5 part pomelo Juice (substitute ruby red grapefruit if unavailable)
- .75 part lemon juice
- .75 part honey syrup
Method:
Combine all ingredients, and chill in the freezer until slushy. Add a few ice cubes to a personal sized blender for single serving, or full sized blender for batched cocktails. Blend until ice is slushy and texture is smooth. Pour into a glass of your choice and garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds and a cucumber slice. Once garnished, enjoy the refreshing and tangy pomegranate flavors that blend in harmony with Hendrick’s Gin.