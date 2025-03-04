Up your gin cocktail game with fresh fruits and herbs

If you're just coming out of hibernation from the winter then hi! Welcome! Once the cold abates and we all start frequenting bars again, there will be some new drinks trends to look forward to. While you can never quite predict what is going to take off in popularity, a group of professional bartenders have shared their ideas about what's hot for this year, and the drinks they'll be pouring.

It's martini time again (but make it mini)

The martini has never really gone away, as an iconic cocktail. But even martini lovers would concede that a big, boozy glass full of more of less pure alcohol is a bit much for many occasions. So lots of bars are turning to the mini martini, a more shot-sized version of the drink.

Mini martinis are "popping up everywhere," according to Aaron Robins, Beverage Director at The Standard Grill in New York City. "With a mini martini, the guest doesn't have to commit to a full cocktail but they can get a taste of what the bar is like.”