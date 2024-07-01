 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

See the most popular cocktail in every state with this map of the U.S.

Where is loving the summery Aperol Spritz, and where prefers a classic Old Fashioned?

By
Coffeeness

We often talk about new and innovative cocktails here, with unusual ingredients or lesser-known spirits. But there is also something to be said for the classics. Drinks which have been popular for decades or even longer tend to have a good balance of flavors, to be relatively easy to prepare, and to use commonly found ingredients — so it’s always useful to know about these popular options to expand your drinks making at home.

A recent study has investigated the most popular cocktail in each state of the U.S. to see what some of America’s favorite drinks are. The company Coffeeness looked at data on Google searches related to the 200 most popular cocktails, seeing which are the most searched options in each state. The results show the variety of drinking tastes across the country, but they also show some strong commonalities — proving that there are some drinks which are widely beloved.

Recommended Videos

It’s perhaps not surprising that the most popular cocktail in many states on both the east and west coasts is the Aperol Spritz, which is light and perfect to drink in warm or temperate climates. The Moscow Mule makes a surprisingly strong showing as well, given that ginger is such a strong and divisive flavor. So if you’re in the Mountain West, you might want to pick up some copper mugs to please your guests with a Mule.

The Margarita is another favorite, coming in at second only to the Aperol Spritz. It’s another drink that’s relatively easy to make and is extremely flexible, allowing different bars or home bartenders to put their own spin on the drink by adding fruits or making other substitutions. Also, a shoutout to New Mexico, where the love of tequila is found not only in a preference for the Margarita but also for the Paloma, a delicious combination of tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime that is popular in neighboring Mexico.

Other favorites are the classic Old Fashioned, the brunch essential Mimosa, and a smattering of rum drinks like the Mai Tai, the Daiquiri, and the Mojito.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Purple or green? Meet the mixologist crafting color-themed cocktails
Charlotte Voisey, an award-winning mixologist at the cocktail bar two fifteen, has created an exciting line of colorful cocktails.
purple cocktail in glass

The Imperial Classes (Purple) cocktail. two fifteen

Cocktails come in an infinite variety of flavors and ingredients. What spirits to use? What type of cocktail glasses? But one basic element that's often overlooked is color. How would crafting cocktails based on the idea of color work? We spoke to Charlotte Voisey, an award-winning mixologist at Two Fifteen, a cocktail bar located in PUBLIC, a hotel in New York, to learn all about this concept. Currently the Global Head of Ambassadors for William Grant & Sons with experience at Gramercy Park Hotel and Dorchester Hotel, Voisey has created an intriguing lineup of colorful cocktails at two fifteen.

Read more
These are the best canned cocktails to enjoy this summer
Make it a ready-to-drink summer
Tip top cocktails

When summer rolls around, sometimes we love a fresh, flavorful cocktail as we wind down the day. But often, we just don’t have the time to stop at the store and grab fresh herbs, freshly squeezed juice, and other ingredients before making a second stop at the liquor store to grab a few bottles of booze. That’s where ready-to-drink cocktails (or RTDs) come in.
What’s a ready-to-drink cocktail?

In the simplest terms, a ready-to-drink cocktail is exactly as it seems. RTDs are single-serve, pre-packaged, pre-mixed cocktails. You crack open a bottle or a can and everything is already in there. If you’re getting a legit ready-to-drink cocktail, it will have a base of vodka, whiskey, or whatever spirit is in the cocktail and the other ingredients in your favorite drinks. Whatever cocktail you enjoy, there’s like a ready-to-drink cocktail version waiting for you to discover. Old Fashioneds, Mojitos, Margaritas, Moscow Mules, there’s an RTD version of it made by someone.

Read more
10 classic summer cocktails everyone should know how to make
Enjoy your summer with these incredible, classic drinks
Gin cocktail

We are right at the cusp of summer. It's the season of backyard campfires, yard games, dangling your feet off a dock, and seemingly endless sunny days. It's a great time of year for refreshing, crisp beer. But it's also the perfect time for classic summer cocktails. Lucky for you, there are many to choose from. And while we love a rich, complex, boozy Old Fashioned or Manhattan any time of year, in the summer, we tend to opt for thirst-quenching, fresh cocktails.
Classic summer drink recipes

The best part? These iconic, refreshing summer drinks are all reasonably easy to whip up. You don't need an advanced degree in mixology and a whole cabinet of tinctures, herbs, and other ingredients to make them. Most of them are only a few ingredients and the ones with more are still fairly easy to shake up. These are the summery drinks that everyone should know how to make. Keep scrolling to see them all and learn a few new recipes to wow your friends and family this summer.
Margarita

Read more