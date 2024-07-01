Where is loving the summery Aperol Spritz, and where prefers a classic Old Fashioned?

We often talk about new and innovative cocktails here, with unusual ingredients or lesser-known spirits. But there is also something to be said for the classics. Drinks which have been popular for decades or even longer tend to have a good balance of flavors, to be relatively easy to prepare, and to use commonly found ingredients — so it’s always useful to know about these popular options to expand your drinks making at home.

A recent study has investigated the most popular cocktail in each state of the U.S. to see what some of America’s favorite drinks are. The company Coffeeness looked at data on Google searches related to the 200 most popular cocktails, seeing which are the most searched options in each state. The results show the variety of drinking tastes across the country, but they also show some strong commonalities — proving that there are some drinks which are widely beloved.

Recommended Videos

It’s perhaps not surprising that the most popular cocktail in many states on both the east and west coasts is the Aperol Spritz, which is light and perfect to drink in warm or temperate climates. The Moscow Mule makes a surprisingly strong showing as well, given that ginger is such a strong and divisive flavor. So if you’re in the Mountain West, you might want to pick up some copper mugs to please your guests with a Mule.

The Margarita is another favorite, coming in at second only to the Aperol Spritz. It’s another drink that’s relatively easy to make and is extremely flexible, allowing different bars or home bartenders to put their own spin on the drink by adding fruits or making other substitutions. Also, a shoutout to New Mexico, where the love of tequila is found not only in a preference for the Margarita but also for the Paloma, a delicious combination of tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime that is popular in neighboring Mexico.

Other favorites are the classic Old Fashioned, the brunch essential Mimosa, and a smattering of rum drinks like the Mai Tai, the Daiquiri, and the Mojito.