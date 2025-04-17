 Skip to main content
Free Rein Coffee debuts first-ever decaf roast: Spurless

New decaf blend designed for dark-roast coffee drinkers

By
Free Rein Spurless
Free Rein Coffee / Free Rein Coffee

Today, Free Rein Coffee Company debuted its first-ever decaf roast coffee, Spurless Decaf Roast. This 100% Arabica decaf roast is bold and rich, and drinks just like regular coffee. Free Rein Coffee is redefining decaf with this bold new release: Spurless. Crafted for those who love the ritual of coffee but prefer it without the caffeine, this rich, full-bodied dark roast features smooth milk chocolate notes and a robust finish. Using the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship that defines every Free Rein blend, Spurless proves that going decaf doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor.

The new Spurless decaf is all-natural, water-processed, and roasted in the USA. Available in bags or pods, coffee drinkers using any type of coffee maker can now enjoy this exciting new decaf roast.

“We treated Spurless like any premium roast—100% Arabica beans, crafted for depth, smoothness, and real flavor. The decaffeination process is 100% water-based, which preserves the bean’s integrity and eliminates any bitterness. Many decaf coffees on the market rely on harsh chemical decaffeination processes that strip away quality and flavor. Not this one. Spurless delivers a clean, bold cup,” says Erin Doern, Head of Product Development at Free Rein.

“Spurless is the go-to for late nights, second cups, or any time you want the ritual of coffee without the caffeine. It’s great after dinner, when you’re winding down, or during the day if you’re cutting back but still crave a bold, satisfying cup of coffee,” she says. Spurless is available now for purchase directly from Free Rein Coffee Company.

Klatch Coffee introduces new spring-themed blend, Songbird
A coffee blend from four different origins
Klatch Coffee Songbird

Klatch Coffee has introduced a new, limited-time-only coffee just in time for spring. The Songbird blend features coffees from four origins—Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Panama—highlighting the natural and washed processing methods. This spring blend was loved by Klatch Coffee customers back in 2024, and the brand is proud to bring it back for 2025. In the face of rising prices and new tariffs, Klatch Coffee has worked hard to get the 2025 edition to market at a price lower than the price in 2024.
Klatch Coffee's Songbird blend delivers the same elegant flavor notes as last year, featuring notes of honeysuckle, white cherry, and molasses, thanks to a blend of Brazil, Panama, Ethiopia, and Colombian beans.
“In 2024, customers told us they loved Songbird, but it was more expensive compared to some of our other coffees," says Mike Perry, Klatch Coffee’s Roastmaster. “It’s no secret that the combination of tariffs, weather, and increased demand continue to drive coffee prices higher worldwide, so we are really excited to deliver Songbird this Spring at a lower price than in 2024!”
In addition to the return of the Songbird blend, Klatch Coffee has also launched a second springtime limited-edition coffee called Peru Geisha. Peru Geisha is delivered in special packaging, containing 310 grams of premium coffee (almost double the amount of coffee compared to other typical Geisha packaging) in a distinctive, re-usable drawcord bag. This coffee highlights the delicate, bright, and clean citrus flavors of high-altitude Geisha grown in the hamlet of Gracias a Dios, District of Lonya Grande in the department of Amazonas, Peru.

Bigface Coffee and Created Co. unveil exclusive drinkware collection
A partnership built on quality & vision
Created Co. Bigface

Jimmy Butler’s passion for coffee is well known, but his obsession with the details goes beyond the beans—down to the very cups they’re served in. Today, Bigface Coffee and Created Co. unveiled an exclusive drinkware collection featuring premium ceramic drinkware designed for coffee enthusiasts who appreciate form and function.

Created Co. has been working with Jimmy Butler since the early days of Bigface, crafting the first mugs and tumblers when the brand launched online in 2021. Whether it’s the tumblers seen in Butler’s pre-game arrivals or the mugs he uses daily, Created has been integral in shaping Bigface’s drinkware experience. When Butler set out to design his first retail café in Miami, he turned to Created Co. for the perfect mugs—ones that customers could enjoy in-store and bring home to elevate their coffee rituals.

Trade Coffee launches new Cold Brew Collection
Order as part of a cold brew subscription or individually
Trade Coffee Cold Brew

Starting today, April 3, 2025, coffee lovers can now shop at Trade Coffee for handpicked cold coffee beans from top U.S. roasters. The new Cold Brew Collection delivers a curated lineup of smooth, barista-quality beans, roasted to order and sent straight to your door. Trade Coffee, known as America's #1 specialty coffee marketplace, says "Cold brew is long past trend status", acknowledging that this coffee trend is here to stay. Despite a rise in cold brew coffee options, many cold brew lovers still hassle with inconsistent taste, finicky gear, and endless trial and error. The new Cold Brew Collection takes the guesswork out of finding the right beans to make exceptional cold brew coffee.
Consumers can choose from the new Cold Brew Subscription, which delivers whole bean or pre-ground cold brew-friendly coffee beans every four weeks, or opt for à la carte options available in Standard (10.93 oz) bags or big bags (2 lb) since cold brewing requires more coffee grounds per batch. To round out the collection, Trade also tested and approved four standout cold brew brewers that make crafting café-worthy cold brew at home effortless without sacrificing taste.

With the right beans and gear, this new launch means making cold brew at home is no longer a hassle but a delicious, easy option for coffee lovers. The company believes coffee is more than a routine, it is an experience—and an essential part of your day and identity. With that in mind, they're proud to announce this innovative cold brew option for cold coffee lovers everywhere to enjoy.

