Free Rein Coffee debuts first-ever decaf roast: Spurless

Today, Free Rein Coffee Company debuted its first-ever decaf roast coffee, Spurless Decaf Roast. This 100% Arabica decaf roast is bold and rich, and drinks just like regular coffee. Free Rein Coffee is redefining decaf with this bold new release: Spurless. Crafted for those who love the ritual of coffee but prefer it without the caffeine, this rich, full-bodied dark roast features smooth milk chocolate notes and a robust finish. Using the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship that defines every Free Rein blend, Spurless proves that going decaf doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor.

The new Spurless decaf is all-natural, water-processed, and roasted in the USA. Available in bags or pods, coffee drinkers using any type of coffee maker can now enjoy this exciting new decaf roast.

“We treated Spurless like any premium roast—100% Arabica beans, crafted for depth, smoothness, and real flavor. The decaffeination process is 100% water-based, which preserves the bean’s integrity and eliminates any bitterness. Many decaf coffees on the market rely on harsh chemical decaffeination processes that strip away quality and flavor. Not this one. Spurless delivers a clean, bold cup,” says Erin Doern, Head of Product Development at Free Rein.

“Spurless is the go-to for late nights, second cups, or any time you want the ritual of coffee without the caffeine. It’s great after dinner, when you’re winding down, or during the day if you’re cutting back but still crave a bold, satisfying cup of coffee,” she says. Spurless is available now for purchase directly from Free Rein Coffee Company.