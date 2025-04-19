 Skip to main content
How to clean a coffee grinder for a fresher, better-tasting brew

What to know about keeping your coffee tools clean

By
Coffee bean grinder machine
Gregory Hayes / Unsplash

Though we all want to brew delicious coffee at home, most aren’t thrilled about cleaning our coffee gear. Even remembering to run regular cleaning cycles on my coffee maker seems inconvenient. While it’s not the most thrilling of tasks, keeping your coffee tools clean is non-negotiable for enjoying a fresh-tasting cup of coffee.

Your coffee grinder plays a critical role in your coffee bar, but when did you last clean it? If you can’t answer, this guide is for you. I’ve put together a guide of what you need to know about how to clean a coffee grinder, an essential coffee tool most of us forget to clean.

Why cleaning your coffee grinder matters

Coffee Beans
Dan Smedley / Unsplash

Learning how to clean your coffee grinder is only valuable if you understand why you need to do it. According to Heather Perry, chief executive officer of Klatch Coffee, “All coffee beans contain some oils that emerge during the roasting process. Over time, those oils and old coffee grounds can build up on our equipment. Brewing devices (like espresso machines) are the most obvious target, but oils and old grounds also build up on accessories like burr grinders. Left uncleaned, they can begin to harm flavor and aroma over time, so it’s important to clean all your equipment regularly for the best possible cup.”

According to Perry, cleaning your coffee grinder also helps preserve its performance and functionality, which can be expensive for home baristas. With regular use, old grounds and oils from coffee will begin to slow the operation of the burrs or cause clogged. Regularly cleaning your coffee grinder is even more critical for those who prefer dark roast coffee (which tends to contain more oil).

How to clean a coffee grinder

coffee grinding
Ashkan Forouzani / Unsplash

Just like cleaning your coffee maker, you can take several approaches to cleaning your coffee grinder. I like to divide the cleaning process into two categories: everyday (or weekly) and deep cleaning. Everyday cleaning tasks aren’t necessarily ones you must do every time you use your coffee grinder, but they should be done fairly regularly.

These are quick and easy tasks you can add to your morning coffee routine without wasting too much time. I usually do these tasks without even thinking about it, such as wiping the outside of the grinder with a damp towel and shaking out excess coffee grounds.

Deep cleaning your coffee grinder

Perry said the same cleaning methods work for nearly any coffee grinder. She recommends using burr grinder cleaning tablets, such as Urnex Grindz (made only for burr grinders). Coffee grinder cleaning tablets are food-safe and are designed to absorb remaining coffee oils on your grinder. Here’s how she recommends cleaning your coffee grinder with cleaning tablets:

  1. Remove all beans and grind anything left remaining in the grinder.
  2. Tap and shake to remove all possible grounds.
  3. Add burr grinder cleaning tablets.
  4. Grind the cleaning tablets completely and then empty the grinder again.
  5. “Chase” the cleaning tablets by grinding about an ounce of coffee to flush away any residue from the tablets, then empty the grinder again. Because this coffee will be discarded unused, you can use any beans.

How to clean a coffee grinder with rice

Another alternative to using coffee grinder cleaning tablets is to use uncooked rice. For this method, you’ll need to:

  1. Add 1/4 cup of rice to your blade grinder. Grind for one minute, allowing oils to cling to the rice.
  2. A thin dusting of rice flour will remain, which can be dumped out after grinding.
  3. Wipe the grinder with a damp paper towel.

Disassembling your coffee grinder for cleaning

Coffee grinder
Wouter de Jong / Pexels

For a more thorough and detailed cleaning, you may need to disassemble your grinder to clean all its parts properly. Perry uses the following method for a deep cleaning of a burr coffee grinder:

  1. Unplug the coffee grinder from electrical power.
  2. Partially disassemble the burrs to make them easier to access and clean. This varies from model to model, so check the instruction manual or visit YouTube to see if the manufacturer provides a video tutorial for the exact grinder you own. For some models, you may need essential hand tools, like a screwdriver.
  3. With the burrs more fully exposed, brush the burrs to remove old grounds (some grinders include a brush specifically for this purpose or you can use a clean toothbrush)
  4. Cotton swabs or pipe cleaners are helpful for reaching nooks and crannies that aren’t easy to access. A can of compressed air can also assist in cleaning; give it a quick blast to loosen any stubborn particles.
  5. Remove and wash the hopper, output bin, and any other components by hand, designed to be separately washable and away from the electrical components.
  6. When the washed components are dehydrated, reverse the process to re-assemble the burrs and any other parts you removed.
  7. Wipe down all the exterior surfaces with a dry cloth
  8. Plug the grinder back in and test for correct operation.

