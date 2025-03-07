 Skip to main content
Burr grinder vs. blade grinder: Which coffee grinder is best for you?

What's the difference between these two types of coffee grinders?

Coffee bean grinder machine
Gregory Hayes / Unsplash

I view the process of grinding my own coffee beans as a privilege. While I sometimes opt for pre-ground coffee for convenience, grinding my beans enhances my coffee-drinking experience. Not only do the beans taste better and fresher, but there’s something to be said about “working” for your cup of coffee, which makes it taste that much better.

There are ways to grind coffee without a coffee grinder, but if you’ve got a daily habit, it’s best to invest in one. Many coffee drinkers know the debate of “burr grinder vs. blade grinder” never truly ends, as there are pros and cons to consider about both types of grinders. But how do you decide which coffee grinder is better for you? Let’s compare burr grinder vs. blade grinder, considering the advantages and disadvantages of both.

About blade grinders

Blade grinder
Lukas / Pexels

Many coffee drinkers who are new to grinding their coffee beans like to start with a blade grinder. A blade grinder is a simple device that chops up your whole coffee beans. The blade in the center of a blade coffee grinder helps break down the beans. I like to think of this device as a mini food processor or blender, as they work similarly.

The reason blade grinders work best for beginners is because they’re automatic. With an electric motor, grinding your beans is pretty simple — even if you’re new to the process. Additionally, this type of blade grinder is far more affordable than burr grinders. If you’re experimenting with grinding your beans and aren’t sure if it’s a long-term habit, you might wish to start with this coffee grinder.

Convenience and affordability are the primary advantages of using a blade coffee grinder. However, this type of grinder also has drawbacks. The centralized blade often doesn’t grind beans down uniformly, which can result in inconsistency in your coffee. An uneven grind can ultimately impact the taste of your coffee, which is why many coffee enthusiasts steer clear of this grinder.

About burr grinders

Whole beans and ground coffee
congerdesign / Pixabay

Unlike blade grinders, burr grinders (sometimes called burr mills) contain two revolving burrs that break down the coffee beans. Within the burr grinder category, there are two subtypes: conical burr grinders and flat burr grinders. Conical burr grinders have a cone-shaped burr to crush beans, whereas flat burr grinders use two disc-shaped burrs.

Burr grinders can be either electric or manual, depending on preference. Manual burr grinders are best for small batches of coffee but take more time and patience to perfect. On the other hand, many opt for electric burr grinders to quickly grind larger batches of coffee beans.

Burr grinders offer several advantages worth considering. Most importantly, they offer a more consistent coffee ground size and more control over the grinding process. For coffee drinkers experimenting with various brewing methods, the option to match the ground size to your brewing method gives you more control over crafting the perfect cup of coffee.

Another advantage of burr grinders is their ability to preserve coffee’s authentic flavors and aromas. The grinding process with this type of grinder grinds beans naturally instead of cutting them with a blade, which can affect the beans’ structure, and thus, potentially affect its taste. Compared to blade grinders, however, burr grinders have a higher price point and take up more space.

How to choose: Burr grinder vs. blade grinder

Coffee grinder
Wouter de Jong / Pexels

Deciding between a burr grinder vs. a blade grinder comes down to personal preference. To me, I think the best option really depends on what you’re looking to get out of your coffee experience.

However, Tyler Pawlak, co-founder of Blended Bean Coffee, believes a burr grinder is the superior choice for most coffee drinkers. “I don’t know if I can say this enough times or loudly enough, but there is no reason why the average person should be using blade grinders for coffee,” Pawlak said.

Pawlak shared, “I completely get where this debate comes from since blade grinders are generally seen as the cheaper and ‘newcomer’ option to try to get people into grinding their own coffee and the enjoyment that comes with that. Burrs are more labor intense to create than a simple blade, and the precision mechanics of most burr grinders means there are more points of failure, but with modern advances, burr grinders have been getting cheaper and better by the day!”

For Pawlak, burr grinders offer several advantages over blade grinders. First is consistency, which is considered to be of the utmost importance when grinding coffee. He shares that the design of burr grinders is made to emit as close to uniform particle size as possible. Additionally, burr grinders eliminate the risk of overgrinding beans, as the ground size is pre-determined.

Despite his recommendations that most coffee drinkers opt for a burr grinder, Pawlak recognizes that there are always some exceptions. He acknowledges that blade grinders could be a superior option for shoppers in some scenarios. For example, individuals who don’t have the physical mobility to hand crank their cup of coffee daily may be better suited with a blade grinder. Regardless, he stresses that grinding your own coffee beans is preferable to buying pre-ground coffee in terms of freshness and flavor.

