Once you grind your own beans, you won't go back

There’s a time and a place for pre-ground bagged coffee, which offers convenience for those busy mornings when you want a fast cup of coffee. But true coffee enthusiasts swear by grinding their beans. Grinding your own coffee beans sounds like a big hurdle if you’ve never done it before, but it’s fairly simple once you get the hang of it. Not only does grinding your coffee beans result in a better-tasting and fresher cup of coffee, but it also allows you more flexibility to fine-tune your brew to perfection. Check out the 5 best manual coffee grinders in 2024 as you embark on your newfound coffee journey.

5 best manual coffee grinders

A manual coffee grinder is a must if you want to start grinding your coffee beans. These grinders are compact and lightweight and offer manual control over the grinding process. Below are some favorites, selected based on their performance and ease of use.

VSSL Java coffee grinder

Stylish and modern, the VSSL Java coffee grinder is attractive and functional. Offered in three colors, it is a clear choice for someone who cares about the appearance of their coffee grinder. The slim design is also ideal for taking on the go and storing in small spaces. In terms of functionality, the VSSL Java coffee grinder uses conical 420 stainless steel burrs to allow for consistent and adjustable grind sizes based on your preferences. The VSSL Java coffee grinder has a smaller grind capacity than other best manual coffee grinders, making it a great choice for solo coffee drinkers.

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish, three colors available Higher in price than other manual coffee grinders, it only grinds up to 30g

HARIO Mini Slim+ Coffee Mill

The HARIO Mini Slim+ Coffee Mill is another best manual coffee grinder. This grinder is super small and great for either travel or home use. This device uses ceramic conical burrs to ensure coffee beans are shaved and not cracked. Simple, affordable, and easy to use, you can get a consistent grind using this device, even if you’re new to grinding your coffee. HARIO has recently upgraded this model to feature a new and improved handle for even better traction during grinding.

Pros Cons Affordable, easy to transport Not ideal for grinding more than one or two cups at a time

1Zpresso Q Manual Coffee Grinder

The 1Zpresso Q Manual Coffee Grinder is worth taking a look at if you seek a small manual grinder, ideal for up to two cups of coffee. This manual coffee grinder can hold up to 15 to 20 grams of coffee beans at once. While this may not be the best option for use in drip coffee makers or with French press brewers, it’s a great option for pour-over coffee due to its grind size capabilities. The 1Zpresso can easily be broken down for easier cleaning and contains stainless steel burrs that deliver a consistent grind size.

Pros Cons Easy to clean, consistent grind size, affordable Small capacity (one to two cups only)

Akirakoki Manual Coffee Bean Grinder

Don’t let the classic wooden look of the Akirakoki Manual Coffee Bean Grinder fool you. This powerful manual coffee grinder is made of cast-iron conical burrs that don’t produce heat which can impact your coffee’s essential oils. Not only are burrs rust-proof but the screw located under the base can be used to customize the grinding process. The exterior of this manual grinder is made from a pig iron top with a solid wood body, made to hold up with regular use and resist cracking.

Pros Cons Unique wood color, fast grinding Lacks as precise adjustments as higher-end manual grinders

Comandante C40 Nitro Blade Grinder

Ideal for the more advanced coffee-grinding expert, the Comandante C40 Nitro Blade Grinder is undoubtedly more of a splurge option. However, this quality option will surely last you for a long time, so it’s worth investing in. Featuring durable construction and various finish options, you can customize your brewing process with this coffee grinder.

The blades of the Comandante C40 Nitro Blade Grinder are made of sharp, high-alloy, and high-nitrogen stainless steel to yield a very uniform grind. It also has a larger capacity than many other personal manual grinders, offering 40 grams of coffee per grind. The lightweight and stylish design simply feels luxurious — and we love it.