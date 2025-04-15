Finnish lifestyle company Marimekko and coffee brand Blue Bottle Coffee announce collaboration

As announced today, Finnish lifestyle design company Marimekko and Blue Bottle Coffee are coming together for a limited-time collaboration. Bringing a fresh dose of Nordic charm to your next coffee break. The collab launches publicly on Friday, April 25th and includes:

Marimekko x Blue Bottle café takeovers in 10 cities across North America and Asia

A thoughtfully designed Marimekko x Blue Bottle merchandise line

A limited-time beverage inspired by Finland’s beloved korvapuusti (cinnamon roll)

The collab between the two brands was designed to invite guests to slow down, sip in style, and embrace the Finnish way of life. The exclusive line will include an elegant tumbler, coffee mug, espresso cup and saucer, coffee spoon, and tote bag, all featuring Marimekko’s iconic Unikko print in a limited-edition Nordic Green colorway with Blue Bottle’s signature blue.

Recommended Videos

The two brands are known for their shared pursuit of artistry–Marimekko’s renowned art of printmaking and Blue Bottle’s precision in coffee. Inspired by Finland’s deeply rooted coffee culture, this collaboration reflects a shared belief that craft, design, and ritual elevate the everyday. In Finland, coffee is more than just a beverage; it’s an experience, meant to be savored with intention and care. The tradition of dedicated coffee breaks highlights an appreciation for slow, deliberate moments where quality and craftsmanship precede speed and convenience.

“We are excited to celebrate Finnish coffee culture and its everyday rituals together with Blue Bottle Coffee. At Marimekko, we always strive to bring something new and surprising for our customers, and joining forces with Blue Bottle Coffee for this limited-edition collaboration perfectly aligns Marimekko’s joyful and optimistic lifestyle philosophy with Blue Bottle Coffee’s craft in specialty coffee, ” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.