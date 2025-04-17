 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

PNW brewery honors century-old lodge

A lager for a storied PNW lodge

By
Thunder Island Centennial Lager.
Facebook/Thunder Island / Facebook

Multnomah Falls Lodge turns 100 this year and that calls for celebration. The beautiful building sits at the base of the 620-foot waterfalls, one of the tallest in the nation. A west coast brewery is honoring the milestone with a special beer, set inside a decidedly cool-looking can.

Thunder Island Brewery of Cascade Locks, Oregon recently dropped the Centennial Lager. The 5.5% ABV beer is balanced and lively, an ideal spring sipper. On the can, there’s a cool design that depicts both the falls and the lodge, seemingly etched on like a wood print.

Recommended Videos

It’s a fitting release given the brewery’s close proximity to the falls. Thunder Island is set in the beautiful Columbia River Gorge, home to countless rocky ridges, trails, and waterfalls. None, however, is more famous than Multnomah Falls.

Thunder Island Centennial Lager.
Facebook/Thunder Island / Facebook
Related

In the Pacific Northwest, there’s an abundance of beautiful natural scenery and craft beer. The Centennial Lager celebrates both facets of the region. The beer was released the first week of April and there was a launch party at the lodge. It will be available at select spots in the Portland area throughout spring.

Thunder Island Brewing Co. touts one of the coolest locations in call of craft beer. The label overlooks the mighty Columbia River and is surrounded by evergreen forests and eye-catching topography. Known to name its beers after local landmarks like the Bridge of the Gods, the brewery celebrates its unique location in the Pacific Northwest.

Stay in tune with all things craft beer. We’ve got features on the best hazy IPAs and the Extra Special Bitter beer style. Check out our craft beer terminology guide to learn a new term or two.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Blue Moon goes big with new release
A heftier ale on shelves now
Beer next to sunglasses

Blue Moon has officially dropped a high-octane beer. The release, aptly-named Blue Moon Extra, is available in 19.2-ounce cans and comes in at 8% ABV. That's a pretty big jump from the original, sitting at 5.4% ABV.

It's an interesting take from a label known for its lighter, refreshing flagship beer. And it comes at a time when a lot of producers are focusing on lower-alcohol and non-alcoholic options. But it's not completely going against the grain.

Read more
Miller High Life introduces beer-infused vinyl record
A soundtrack for your favorite dive bar
Miller High Life Dive Bar Sounds.

Miller High Life is at it again. The label introduced the world to a dive bar fragrance not too long ago. Now, it's infusing vinyl records with beer.

The album is called Dive Bar Sounds and is a release commemorating Miller High Life's forthcoming music platform, otherwise known as Soundtrack to the High Life. It's an atmospheric record inspired by familiar sounds from your favorite watering hole, from clanking glasses during a toast to the dull roar of bar conversation. The album is officially available starting April 10th with more details here. And yes, as the picture above suggests, there's actual beer in the album itself.

Read more
Old Dominick Distillery is launching a 7-year-old single barrel wheat whiskey
Old Dominick is release a single barrel wheat whiskey
Old Dominick

Old Dominick was established in 1866. Like many whiskey brands, it shuttered its doors at some point, only to reopen in downtown Memphis in 2017 by the fifth-generation grandsons (Chris and Alex Canale) of founder Dominico Canale. Recently, the brand announced the newest addition to its Single Barrel series: a 7-year Wheat Whiskey.
Old Dominick 7-year Wheat Whiskey Single Barrel

The popular Memphis-based distillery is launching Old Dominick 7-year Wheat Whiskey Single Barrel. This is the third mash bill used in the series, and it will be available to the public through a number of single-barrel picks.

Read more