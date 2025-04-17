PNW brewery honors century-old lodge

Multnomah Falls Lodge turns 100 this year and that calls for celebration. The beautiful building sits at the base of the 620-foot waterfalls, one of the tallest in the nation. A west coast brewery is honoring the milestone with a special beer, set inside a decidedly cool-looking can.

Thunder Island Brewery of Cascade Locks, Oregon recently dropped the Centennial Lager. The 5.5% ABV beer is balanced and lively, an ideal spring sipper. On the can, there’s a cool design that depicts both the falls and the lodge, seemingly etched on like a wood print.

It’s a fitting release given the brewery’s close proximity to the falls. Thunder Island is set in the beautiful Columbia River Gorge, home to countless rocky ridges, trails, and waterfalls. None, however, is more famous than Multnomah Falls.

In the Pacific Northwest, there’s an abundance of beautiful natural scenery and craft beer. The Centennial Lager celebrates both facets of the region. The beer was released the first week of April and there was a launch party at the lodge. It will be available at select spots in the Portland area throughout spring.

Thunder Island Brewing Co. touts one of the coolest locations in call of craft beer. The label overlooks the mighty Columbia River and is surrounded by evergreen forests and eye-catching topography. Known to name its beers after local landmarks like the Bridge of the Gods, the brewery celebrates its unique location in the Pacific Northwest.

