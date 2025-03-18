 Skip to main content
Drink like a champion: 3 incredible cocktails for March Madness fans

Get into the 'spirit' of the game

Scoring the winning points at a basketball game
Brocreative / Adobe Stock

Kansas City is well known for taking March Madness seriously. Located 30 minutes from the birthplace of basketball and home of the Jayhawks, Kansas City is all about celebrating this basketball season. In honor of March Madness, Andrew Olsen, mixologist and beverage director of J. Rieger & Co., the original distillery of K.C., created these three March Madness-inspired cocktails to capture the spirit of the season. These three March Madness cocktails are crafted with passion and pride (and will surely surprise you at how good they taste).

The Hooper

Hooper cocktail
J. Rieger & Co.

The Hooper is a refreshing tribute to the passion and spirit of basketball fans worldwide. This drink combines Rieger’s Straight Rye Whiskey for a foundation with fino sherry to add a dry, nutty complexity. Layering in a touch of banana liqueur introduces a smooth, fruity note, harmoniously balanced by the bright acidity of fresh lemon juice. The Hooper can be served over crushed ice and garnished with a fresh mint spring and an orange wheel for a fun, basketball-inspired theme. I like this option for game-day watch parties, paired with savory snack options like spiced nuts or aged cheeses from a charcuterie board.

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Rieger Straight Rye Whiskey
  • 3/4 ounce fino sherry
  • 1/2 ounce banana liqueur (prefer Giffard)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce orgeat
  • 3 dashes of orange bitters

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice and vigorously shake.
  2. Strain into a cocktail glass.
  3. Garnish with a mint sprig and an orange wheel, if desired.

Alley Oop Punch

Alley Oop Punch for the group
J. Rieger & Co.

Alley Oop Punch is a vibrant, game-winning mix of Rieger gin, pisco, citrus, and tropical sweetness. A splash of Aperol and bitters adds deep spice and grapefruit notes, while a sparkling wine float brings the perfect buzzer-beater finish. Served in a bowl, this elevated (and orange basketball-colored) mixed drink is perfect for making to serve in groups.

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces Rieger Gin
  • 10 ounces Pisco
  • 3 ounces Aperol
  • 3 ounces Dry Curacao
  • 3 ounces fresh lemon juice
  • 3 ounces pineapple syrup
  • 1/4 ounce Angostura bitters
  • 10 ounces float of sparkling wine

Method

  1. In a punch bowl, combine all ingredients, finishing off the build with a float of sparkling wine.
  2. Add different cuts of lemons and oranges as garnish, as desired.

KC Ice Water

KC ice water
J. Rieger & Co.

Don’t let the colorless appearance of the KC Ice Water deter you from making this drink. (Yes, it’s named iced water because it looks like water). Despite the bland appearance of this cocktail, it’s a full-bodied drink with soothing chamomile, which makes it the perfect anytime cocktail. Whether you drink it for pre-game festivities or sip it mid-game, there’s never a bad time to make a KC Ice Water cocktail during March Madness season.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 ounces Rieger’s Vodka
  • 3/4 ounce Kabinett Riesling (we use Carl Graff)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce Chamomile syrup (1:1 chamomile tea to sugar)
  • 2 ounces soda water
  • Lime wheel

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients except the soda water in a shaker tin with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a Collins glass with the soda water at the bottom.
  3. Add ice, and garnish with either a lime wedge or lime wheel.

