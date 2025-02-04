J. Rieger & Co. releases Rieger Straight Rye Whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rieger Straight Rye Whiskey Where can I buy it?

The Chiefs might be in the ‘Big Game,’ but there’s more than just champions coming out of Kansas City. It’s also home to the J. Rieger & Co. Distillery. With a family legacy dating back to 1887, this independent distiller is known for its award-winning expressions. Its newest whiskey is an addition to the popular Rieger Whiskey Collection.

Rieger Straight Rye Whiskey

Joining Rieger Kansas City Whiskey and Rieger Straight Bourbon, Rieger Straight Rye Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 96% rye and 4% malted barley. 100% distilled, aged, and bottled at the distillery, it’s matured for at least four years in white American oak barrels.

According to the brand, the result is a memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of candied oranges, fresh bread, orange blossoms, and caramel. Sipping it reveals notes of chocolate-covered cherries, buttered popcorn, and spicy fruit jam. The finish is long, lingering, and balanced and features sage, mint, and toasted coconut flavors.

“The debut of Rieger Straight Rye represents the culmination of ten years of work to create a collection of best-in-class whiskeys that are impeccably made, well-priced and always available,” Andy Rieger, President of J. Rieger & Co, said in a press release.

“With the introduction of Straight Rye, we’ve added yet another style designed for everyday indulgence to complement our Kansas City Whiskey and Straight Bourbon bottlings. True to our origins as one of the country’s first family distilleries, we’re proud to offer reasonably priced, delicious whiskeys that stand the test of time.”

Where can I buy it?

Rieger Straight Rye is currently available at a suggested retail price of $35.00 for a 750ml bottle. It’s available at select retailers throughout the brand’s distribution network.