The eagerly awaited bourbon is back this month

Bourbon fans should be excited because a beloved whiskey is being re-released this month. Iconic brand Blade and Bow is re-launching its popular 22-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. It’s a sought-after release that fans of the brand eagerly await each fall and it’s finally back.

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

This popular expression is released once per year in limited quantities. The award-winning whiskey itself was matured for a full twenty-two years in charred American oak barrels using the Solera aging method. The result is a sublime 45.5% ABV complex sipping bourbon with notes of orchard fruits, dried apricots, toasted grains, vanilla, toffee, figs, charred oaky wood, and a blend of spicy, wintry spices. It’s warming, sweet, spicy, and perfect for the cold fall and winter days ahead.

“Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a testament to the enduring craft of American bourbon,” Douglas Kragel, Master Educator for Blade and Bow, said in a press release. “Bourbons of this age and caliber are a rarity, and when they do reach this level of maturity, they reveal incredible complexity. This whiskey unfolds with layers of baked orchard fruit, warm vanilla, and hints of spiced honey, creating a deeply nostalgic flavor profile that pays tribute to the heart of Kentucky tradition.”

Where can I buy it?

This whiskey is extremely limited and is only available until it isn’t. While you can grab a bottle at the Stitzel-Weller distillery and at Louisville’s Garden & Gun Club, you can also find it at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $549.99.