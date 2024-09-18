Chicken Cock's newest finished whiskey can't be missed

There’s a chance you’re not well acquainted with Chicken Cock Whiskey. And this is because, even though the brand began in 1856 in Paris, Kentucky, and was the first bourbon to ship internationally, it was all but forgotten by the 1950s. It wasn’t until 2012 that Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO brought the brand back from near extinction.

In the years since, it’s become wildly popular, racking up awards for its Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye. On top of that, its limited-release whiskeys (made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company) have become highly sought-after. This includes its newest release: Mizunara Japanese Oak Finish.

Recommended Videos

Made to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month, Chicken Cock Whiskey Mizunara was made using only 10 barrels. It began as the brand’s award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon that was finished in first-use Mizunara Japanese oak barrels. The result is a highly complex sipping whiskey with notes of wintry spices, caramelized sugar, graham crackers, and toasted vanilla beans.

“The unique chemistry and structure of the Mizunara wood imparts a different flavor than American oak, including smoother, sweeter notes,” Master Distiller Gregg Snyder said in a press release. “The time it takes to grow, its rarity, the thoughtful selection process, and the care taken in tasting and resting our Mizunara has resulted in one of the richest, smoothest, and unique-tasting whiskeys we’ve ever produced.”

Where can you buy it?

Sadly, this limited-edition release isn’t likely available at your local liquor. You can find a bottle at their website and at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $249.99.