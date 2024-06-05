Try one of House of Suntory's new Japanese whiskies

Japanese whisky is all the rage right now, and brands like the House of Suntory are bringing a taste of Japan’s finest spirits to the world. The brand recently released a new 2024 Tsukuriwake series, offering four bottles that showcase the variety of whiskies being made across Japan.

The range is overseen by Suntory’s Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo, making use of unusual ingredients like wood for a truly special whisky experience. “Tsukuriwake translates to ‘artisanship through a diversity of making,’ which is truly what the 2024 Series represents with each of the four liquids included,” said Fukuyo. “While past releases from the collection focused mainly on the details of the casks, the 2024 Tsukuriwake Series emphasizes the elements of whisky making, such as ingredient selection, peat, and cask. This series is the ultimate showcase of the incredible diversity of choices that goes into the making of Yamazaki and Hakushu whiskies.”

The range includes the Yamazaki Golden Promise, made using golden promise barley and aged in American Oak casts, which is blended with Yamazaki 12 Year Old and promises sweet, fruity notes of orange marmalade; and the Yamazaki Islay Peated Malt, a scotch-inspired whisky with a sweet and smoky flavor and notes of citrus. Both are available for $465 per bottle.

Two further additions to the range are limited edition versions of previous releases, the Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara and the Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt. These high-end releases were popular enough to be brought back for another year and were created in honor of a Japanese oak called Mizunara and the Hakushu distillery respectively. These highly in-demand bottles will sell for $1,200 each, and are bound to end up on the wish lists for whisky aficionados.

