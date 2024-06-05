 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Legendary distillery House of Suntory releases 4 new Japanese whiskies

Try one of House of Suntory's new Japanese whiskies

By
House of Suntory

Japanese whisky is all the rage right now, and brands like the House of Suntory are bringing a taste of Japan’s finest spirits to the world. The brand recently released a new 2024 Tsukuriwake series, offering four bottles that showcase the variety of whiskies being made across Japan.

The range is overseen by Suntory’s Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo, making use of unusual ingredients like wood for a truly special whisky experience. “Tsukuriwake translates to ‘artisanship through a diversity of making,’ which is truly what the 2024 Series represents with each of the four liquids included,” said Fukuyo. “While past releases from the collection focused mainly on the details of the casks, the 2024 Tsukuriwake Series emphasizes the elements of whisky making, such as ingredient selection, peat, and cask. This series is the ultimate showcase of the incredible diversity of choices that goes into the making of Yamazaki and Hakushu whiskies.”

Recommended Videos

The range includes the Yamazaki Golden Promise, made using golden promise barley and aged in American Oak casts, which is blended with Yamazaki 12 Year Old and promises sweet, fruity notes of orange marmalade; and the Yamazaki Islay Peated Malt, a scotch-inspired whisky with a sweet and smoky flavor and notes of citrus. Both are available for $465 per bottle.

Related

Two further additions to the range are limited edition versions of previous releases, the Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara and the Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt. These high-end releases were popular enough to be brought back for another year and were created in honor of a Japanese oak called Mizunara and the Hakushu distillery respectively. These highly in-demand bottles will sell for $1,200 each, and are bound to end up on the wish lists for whisky aficionados.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Midleton releases its oldest whiskey to date — here’s how much it costs
This whiskey was distilled when Nixon was the President
Midleton Whiskey

If you’re not an avid Irish whiskey drinker, you might not know about the whiskey prowess of The Midleton Distillery. Located in County Cork, Ireland, this Pernod Ricard-owned distillery has been crafting award-winning whiskeys since it was opened back in 1975. While the brand is known for myriad, limited-release, exceptional whiskeys, there are few more well-known than Midleton Very Rare.

Recently, the distillery announced the fifth chapter in its Silent Distillery Collection. Referred to as Chapter Five, this single-pot still whiskey isn’t the type of expression you’ll grab at your local liquor store. That’s because it’s Midleton’s oldest whiskey to date at 49 years old.
The whiskey

Read more
Copperworks releases 3 new whiskeys, and they’re outstanding
The Seattle-based distillery is release three whiskeys
Two whiskey glasses

If you’ve never heard of Copperworks Distilling Company, now is the time to get on the proverbial bandwagon. Opened in 2013, this distillery is located in downtown Seattle. But, even with a tasting room and gift shop, it’s more than just a tourist destination. This award-winning outfit is well-known for its series of gins, vodka, and its small batch American single malt whiskey.

Its prowess in crafting American single malt whiskey is what we find most exciting. That’s why we were very interested to hear that the distillery was releasing not one, not two, but three new single malt whiskeys. They are Copperworks American Single Malt Whiskey Single Cask No. 22-2 as well as Release 049 and Release 050.
The whiskeys

Read more
Ranked: 5 popular Scotch whisky bottles (all under $50)
There are deals to be found in the Scotch whisky world
A trio of whiskeys

If you’re new to whisky, the phrase “budget Scotch whisky” might seem like an oxymoron on par with jumbo shrimp, dull roar, or working vacation. But it isn’t. Sure, you can spend an awful lot of money on one bottle of long-aged, complex single-malt Scotch whisky, but you can also find myriad value single malts and blended Scotch whiskies well worth adding to your home bar.

For those new to the spirit, Scotch whisky (only the US and Ireland use the ‘e’ in whiskey) is an aged spirit made from malt, grain, or a mixture of malt and grain whiskies. Also, since it’s called ‘Scotch, ' that should let you in on the fact that, like bourbon, Scotch whisky must be produced in Scotland.
Where to find budget Scotch whisky

Read more