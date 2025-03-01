This frozen espresso martini recipe proves everything tastes better frozen

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to make a frozen espresso martini Preparing espresso ice cubes Tips for the best frozen espresso martini

Frozen drinks are usually associated with summer, and I understand why. There’s nothing like sipping on a pina colada or even a wine frosé poolside while you soak up the sun. But just like I still drink hot coffee in the summer or iced coffee in the winter, there’s still a place for frozen cocktails in your life year-round. I recently tried a frozen espresso martini, proving that everything tastes better. Perfect for a post-dinner snack or a refreshing game night drink to serve amongst friends, there’s never a bad time a frozen espresso martini. This recipe is worth drinking in any weather, whether hot or cold.

How to make a frozen espresso martini

The espresso martini is one of those cocktails with dozens of variations. Some recipes are creamier, whereas others have a heavier espresso taste. Some variations use other types of liquor instead of vodka or recipes with specialty flavors, such as pumpkin spice espresso martini.

Nevertheless, just as with the regular espresso martini, you can take dozens of different approaches when making a frozen espresso martini. I like this recipe because it’s simple, easy, and delicious. But most of all, this recipe stands out to me because it doesn’t require any preparation (which means you can make a frozen espresso martini whenever you want, on a whim).

As long as you have ice cubes made in advance, you’re ready to whip up this frozen coffee cocktail. I always like to finish the recipe with three coffee beans atop the drink. According to Italian tradition, three coffee beans on an espresso martini represent health, wealth, and happiness.

Ingredients

0.75 oz coffee liqueur

1.5 oz vodka

0.75 oz espresso

0.5 simple syrup

Optional: Espresso beans for garnish

Method

Pour all of your ingredients into a blender or mixer. Blend everything to crush ice until a smooth texture is achieved. Add more ice if the mixture appears too liquidy. Pour the mixture into a martini glass (or any glass you have) Garnish with three coffee beans. Serve and enjoy.

Preparing espresso ice cubes

Another popular method for making frozen espresso martinis ahead of time (say for a party or event) is preparing frozen espresso cubes. Popular YouTube bartender Tipsy Bartender uses this method to make his variation of this coffee cocktail. In his version, he starts by freezing espresso in an ice cube tray and then places the espresso “ice” cubes in the blender.

From here, he adds vodka and coffee liqueur directly to the blender. From here, it’s as simple as blending the mixture to the desired consistency and pouring it into glasses. (and topping with the three espresso beans for good luck). Here’s a different recipe for this drink that uses the “ice cube” method. Unlike the first method, this method also uses a touch of vanilla extract to enhance the flavor of this cocktail.

Ingredients

1.25 cups of brewed coffee or espresso, cooled to room temperature

1.5 oz coffee liqueur

1.5 oz vodka

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Optional: Espresso beans for garnish

Method

Once cooled, pour coffee or espresso into an ice cube tray. Allow to freeze fully for about four hours. Combine coffee ice cubes, liqueur, vodka, and vanilla extract into your blend. Blend until smooth (about one minute). Divide the blended mixture between two martini glasses and garnish with three coffee beans each. Serve and enjoy immediately.

Tips for the best frozen espresso martini

It’s hard to mess up making a frozen espresso martini. Making this drink is as simple as adding everything to the blender. However, there are a few things I recommend you consider if you want to take your drink to the next level.

When served at normal room temperature, this drink can melt pretty quickly. While it’s still delicious as a regular espresso martini, the frozen aspect makes this recipe unique. Try chilling the martini glasses in the freezer before pouring the mixture in to keep your drink cooler for longer. This hack won’t keep your drink from melting altogether but slows the melting process. If you’re using the frozen espresso cube method, you’ll want to ensure your espresso cubes are fully frozen before blending.

As a coffee fanatic, I prefer a more potent, “coffee-tasting” espresso martini. In my opinion, the frozen nature of this drink almost dilutes the taste. To make the drink more powerful, I recommend a high-quality espresso brand or increasing the amount of coffee used in the recipe by a bit. You might even try using an espresso concentrate to add a bit of extra boldness to the cocktail.

You can also tone down the amount of ice used if you prefer more of a “frothy” espresso martini than a complete “frozen” version. Once you make this drink a few times, you’ll find that adjusting the ratio of ingredients used to match your cocktail preferences is easy.