 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This frozen espresso martini recipe proves everything tastes better frozen

An elevated form of your favorite coffee cocktail

By
frozen espresso martini
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Frozen drinks are usually associated with summer, and I understand why. There’s nothing like sipping on a pina colada or even a wine frosé poolside while you soak up the sun. But just like I still drink hot coffee in the summer or iced coffee in the winter, there’s still a place for frozen cocktails in your life year-round. I recently tried a frozen espresso martini, proving that everything tastes better. Perfect for a post-dinner snack or a refreshing game night drink to serve amongst friends, there’s never a bad time a frozen espresso martini. This recipe is worth drinking in any weather, whether hot or cold.

How to make a frozen espresso martini

The espresso martini is one of those cocktails with dozens of variations. Some recipes are creamier, whereas others have a heavier espresso taste. Some variations use other types of liquor instead of vodka or recipes with specialty flavors, such as pumpkin spice espresso martini.

Recommended Videos

Nevertheless, just as with the regular espresso martini, you can take dozens of different approaches when making a frozen espresso martini. I like this recipe because it’s simple, easy, and delicious. But most of all, this recipe stands out to me because it doesn’t require any preparation (which means you can make a frozen espresso martini whenever you want, on a whim).

Related

As long as you have ice cubes made in advance, you’re ready to whip up this frozen coffee cocktail. I always like to finish the recipe with three coffee beans atop the drink. According to Italian tradition, three coffee beans on an espresso martini represent health, wealth, and happiness.

Ingredients

  • 0.75 oz coffee liqueur
  • 1.5 oz vodka
  • 0.75 oz espresso
  • 0.5 simple syrup
  • Optional: Espresso beans for garnish

Method

  1. Pour all of your ingredients into a blender or mixer.
  2. Blend everything to crush ice until a smooth texture is achieved. Add more ice if the mixture appears too liquidy.
  3. Pour the mixture into a martini glass (or any glass you have)
  4. Garnish with three coffee beans.
  5. Serve and enjoy.

Preparing espresso ice cubes

Frozen Espresso Martini

Another popular method for making frozen espresso martinis ahead of time (say for a party or event) is preparing frozen espresso cubes. Popular YouTube bartender Tipsy Bartender uses this method to make his variation of this coffee cocktail. In his version, he starts by freezing espresso in an ice cube tray and then places the espresso “ice” cubes in the blender.

From here, he adds vodka and coffee liqueur directly to the blender. From here, it’s as simple as blending the mixture to the desired consistency and pouring it into glasses. (and topping with the three espresso beans for good luck). Here’s a different recipe for this drink that uses the “ice cube” method. Unlike the first method, this method also uses a touch of vanilla extract to enhance the flavor of this cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 1.25 cups of brewed coffee or espresso, cooled to room temperature
  • 1.5 oz coffee liqueur
  • 1.5 oz vodka
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • Optional: Espresso beans for garnish

Method

  1. Once cooled, pour coffee or espresso into an ice cube tray. Allow to freeze fully for about four hours.
  2. Combine coffee ice cubes, liqueur, vodka, and vanilla extract into your blend.
  3. Blend until smooth (about one minute).
  4. Divide the blended mixture between two martini glasses and garnish with three coffee beans each.
  5. Serve and enjoy immediately.

Tips for the best frozen espresso martini

Frozen espresso martini on gray background
NatalyaBond / Shutterstock
It’s hard to mess up making a frozen espresso martini. Making this drink is as simple as adding everything to the blender. However, there are a few things I recommend you consider if you want to take your drink to the next level.
When served at normal room temperature, this drink can melt pretty quickly. While it’s still delicious as a regular espresso martini, the frozen aspect makes this recipe unique. Try chilling the martini glasses in the freezer before pouring the mixture in to keep your drink cooler for longer. This hack won’t keep your drink from melting altogether but slows the melting process. If you’re using the frozen espresso cube method, you’ll want to ensure your espresso cubes are fully frozen before blending.
As a coffee fanatic, I prefer a more potent, “coffee-tasting” espresso martini. In my opinion, the frozen nature of this drink almost dilutes the taste. To make the drink more powerful, I recommend a high-quality espresso brand or increasing the amount of coffee used in the recipe by a bit. You might even try using an espresso concentrate to add a bit of extra boldness to the cocktail.
You can also tone down the amount of ice used if you prefer more of a “frothy” espresso martini than a complete “frozen” version. Once you make this drink a few times, you’ll find that adjusting the ratio of ingredients used to match your cocktail preferences is easy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Taste the flavors of love with tequila Valentine’s Day cocktails
With flavors of strawberry, coffee, and stunning rose petal ice
Casamigas Espresso Martini

Chalk up another one for the tequila celebration this Valentine's Day: the brand Casamigos has its own selection of romantic recipes to share, including a delicious and refreshing strawberry basil margarita, a twist on the ever popular espresso martini, and a drink featuring stunning rose petal ice blocks which add a gorgeous elevated note to any cocktail.
Spicy Strawberry Basil Margarita

Ingredients

Read more
Enjoy a taste of Tennessee romance with these bourbon cocktails
A sweet and celebratory pair of bourbon cocktails
Tennessee Rose

If you're after cocktails for Valentine's Day which are simple to make but pack a whole lot of delicious punch, then we have suggestions for you. Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel has suggestions for using its bourbon or Bottled in Bond expressions in cocktails which are celebratory but easy to mix, using the flavors of whiskey to pair up with classic ingredients like pomegranate, Champagne, and bitters.

The Tennessee Rose cocktail is a great choice for a relatively simple cocktail which is still special and an appropriate red for the romantic occasion, making use of pomegranate grenadine for its color and sweetness. If you have pre-made grenadine to hand then you can certainly use that, but making your own grenadine syrup is easy enough and produces a much more tasty result -- all it needs is pomegranate juice, reduced down with sugar.
George Dickel Tennessee Rose

Read more
Enhance your best tequilas with these classic Margarita recipes
Try out the beloved margarita, three ways
Tommy's Margarita and Cantera Negra Tequila

Of all the tequila cocktails to be found in your local bar, the Margarita is the most universally beloved. The combination of tequila, lime, and triple sec is a classic that is both easy to drink and a great way to show off the nuances of your favorite tequila.

But if you fancy upping your margarita game a bit, then you can look into specialty recipes which tweak the base of the drink to match the particular qualities of the spirit you're using. We've got a trio of margarita recipe recommendations from Cantera Negra Tequila, making use of both the silver and reposado expressions.
Tommy’s Margarita

Read more