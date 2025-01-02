 Skip to main content
The secret behind your coffee’s flavor: It all starts in the coffee belt

Exploring the origins of your coffee beans

By
Coffee farming
1500m Coffee / Pexels

Have you ever wondered where your coffee comes from? If the answer is no, don’t be ashamed — you’re not alone. I was once the epitome of the “average coffee drinker,” thinking only about how and when I would get my coffee instead of its origins. However, I’ve discovered that learning where your coffee comes from can enhance the coffee-drinking experience.

Most coffee comes from regions within the coffee belt. What is the coffee belt? Well, it’s an imaginary line between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, from Africa to Asia. The countries within the so-called coffee belt or “bean belt” are responsible for producing most of the coffee we drink daily.

Locating the coffee belt

Coffee beans
Sergey Kotenev / Unsplash

The coffee belt is an imaginary belt that can only be seen on map mock-ups, which stretches between 25 degrees north and 30 degrees south of the equator. Spanning three major continents, the countries within the coffee belt are where the majority of the world’s coffee is produced.

There are over 70 coffee-producing countries in the world, according to Starbucks, which purchases about 3% of all coffee grown worldwide. Within these 70, about 40 countries are classified as part of the coffee belt. The warm and humid climate, soil conditions, and altitude, about 600 to 2,000 meters above sea level, create the perfect conditions for growing coffee effectively. Many countries commonly known for coffee growing, such as Colombia and Brazil, lie within the bean belt.

Ideal growing conditions for coffee

Coffee beans close-up
Couleur / Pixabay

What makes the coffee belt so important are the elements of the climate and geography that create optimal coffee-growing conditions. Although coffee can grow outside the coffee belt, it can be challenging and complex to do in large quantities. The taste and flavor profile of coffee grown outside the bean belt might also not be ideal.

Temperature stability

First and foremost, the optimal temperature for coffee trees is 64 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit (18-21 Celsius). Due to their location near the equator, the stable temperatures within countries in the coffee belt are perfect for these optimal temperatures. Some countries here don’t typically experience extreme temperature fluctuations, with generally moderate temperatures throughout the year.

Altitude

Coffee can still grow at specific altitudes in countries with too-hot temperatures. Higher evaluations above sea level have cooler temperatures that don’t fluctuate. According to Scribblers Coffee Co., coffee grown at higher altitudes typically has a more complex flavor than coffee grown at lower altitudes.

Rainfall

The fluctuations of rainfall in countries in the coffee belt also help coffee trees thrive. The dry season balances the combination of periods of very heavy rains in the wet season. The rainfall conditions allow coffee trees to get the right amount of water and moisture needed to thrive.

Rich soil

Volcanic soil found in coffee belt countries is often rich in nutrients, which also helps support optimal coffee-growing conditions. The Pacific Ring of Fire, a region around the Pacific Ocean where 75% of the world’s volcanoes lie, is to thank for fertile, mineral-rich soil in the coffee belt. The nutrients within volcanic soil, such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium, support coffee beans’ full-bodied flavor. Many popular coffee brands, such as Volcanica coffee, are known for highlighting their focus on the rich soil found in these countries.

Top coffee belt countries

Small coffee cup and saucer
Maani Collection / Shutterstock

True coffee lovers can find value in exploring coffee grown in various countries within the coffee belt. The taste of coffee from each region can vary due to differences in altitude and coffee-processing methods (how the beans are washed and roasted after they’re grown).

Central America

Guatemala and Costa Rica are well known in Central America for producing exceptional coffee. Guatemala’s diverse landscape and favorite climate yield a delicious cup of coffee, such as Peace Coffee’s Guatemala Single Origin blend. Many popular coffee brands like Bones Coffee Company’s Costa Rica Single-Origin Coffee also have delicious Costa Rican blends sourced from beans grown in the coffee belt.

South America

Brazil and Colombia are two of South America’s top coffee-producing countries. Even the casual coffee drinker probably knows this, as there are endless Brazilian and Colombian blends at your favorite coffee shops. Brazil is known for producing the most coffee, but many coffee drinkers find coffee sourced from Colombia has a distinct flavor profile. I find Colombian coffee to have a slightly nutty and chocolatey taste. Peet’s Colombia Single Origin coffee is a personal favorite.

Africa and Asia

Widely considered the “birthplace of coffee,” Ethiopia is one of Africa’s top coffee-growing countries along the coffee belt. Coffee grown here is well known for its bright, light roast flavor and floral aroma. Another top coffee producer in Africa is Kenya, known for growing coffee with distinct fruity and “berry-like” notes. Vietnam, Indonesia, and Yemen are Asia’s top coffee-producing countries from the coffee belt. Vietnam is the second-largest coffee-producing country behind Brazil and is known explicitly for growing Robusta coffee beans.

The best medium roast coffee beans for a perfectly balanced cup
Full-bodied, medium roast beans
Medium roast coffee

Medium roast coffee is an all-around favorite among coffee lovers. It offers a balanced cup with a well-rounded flavor. With a smooth and mellow taste, medium roast coffee is also great for brewing in various ways, such as traditional drip and pour-over coffee. Try these best medium roast coffee brands for a well-rounded cup of joe in every brew. These best medium roast coffee brands deliver quality, freshness, and taste in every cup.
La Colombe Nizza Medium Roast Coffee

La Colombe's best-selling medium roast, the Nizza roast, is a favorite for any brew type. Available in whole bean and ground coffee bags, this blend contains coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Read more
Spanish Coffee recipe: Combine rum and coffee for the perfect after-dinner drink
Strong, fiery, and coffee-inspired indulgence
drink in an Irish coffee glass

As a coffee fanatic, it's safe to say the espresso martini is my favorite cocktail. In fact, I love the espresso martini so much that it even made an appearance as my signature cocktail at my wedding. However, my recent discovery of Spanish Coffee has changed my thoughts on the winner of the best coffee-inspired cocktail.

Unlike the martini, which typically uses vodka, the Spanish Coffee combines the flavors of rum, coffee, and whipped cream -- three things I love. Here's a super-simple Spanish Coffee recipe that makes for the perfect after-dinner drink or anytime "treat yourself" cocktail.
Spanish Coffee recipe
While some variations exist, most Americanized-version Spanish Coffee recipes contain similar ingredients. Inspired by Huber's Cafe classic, this Spanish Coffee recipe makes the perfect after-dinner indulgent snack or "wake-me-up" cocktail.
Ingredients:

Read more
Does drinking coffee and tea lower your cancer risk? New study explores
Should you consume more coffee or tea?
Cup of coffee on a table

In a new scientific meta-analysis of more than a dozen studies published today, researchers suggest that coffee and tea consumption could lower the risk of developing certain kinds of cancers. The findings, published in a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, examined how head, neck, and throat cancers could be impacted by consuming coffee and tea regularly. The meta-analysis reviewed 14 studies on tea and coffee consumption, suggesting that those who drink more than cups of caffeinated coffee each day could have a reduced risk of developing head or neck cancer by as much as 17%.

The study's senior author, Dr. Yuan-Chin Amy Lee said: “While there has been prior research on coffee and tea consumption and reduced risk of cancer, this study highlighted their varying effects with different sub-sites of head and neck cancer, including the observation that even decaffeinated coffee had some positive impact. Coffee and tea habits are fairly complex, and these findings support the need for more data and further studies around the impact that coffee and tea can have on reducing cancer risk.”
The research also examined the cancer risk of drinking coffee and tea for decaf drinkers. Drinking decaffeinated coffee or tea was only associated with a reduced risk of one type of head and neck cancer. Additionally, decaf drinkers were found to have a 25 percent lower risk of developing cancer in their mouth or tongue. While the results of this comprehensive analysis are promising, this research doesn't apply to all types of cancers. Researchers have concluded additional studies are needed to draw more conclusive data.

Read more