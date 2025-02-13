 Skip to main content
Verve Coffee Roasters launches new Wilder Blend, inspired by California’s Wilder Ranch State Park

Celebrate the beauty of nature in your cup of coffee

Verve Coffee Roasters Wilder Blend
Verve Coffee Roasters has recently launched its latest Wilder Blend, inspired by California’s Wilder Ranch State Park. The Santa Cruz-based specialty coffee roaster celebrates nature’s beauty with its fan-favorite seasonal blend, Wilder. The Wilder Blend highlights three different regions: Guatemala, Rwanda, and Peru. With notes of pluot, cherry leaf, and dandelion, the coffee results in a jammy upfront, rounding out into a delicate balance with a finishing floral touch. Each sip captures the spirit of the land to your cup, echoing serene trails and coastal breezes.

Wilder is now available in both the company’s cafe locations in California and via online purchase for home brewing. The blend can also be brewed in various ways, including Verve’s Dwell Dripper – crafted from BPA-free silicone and features a unique bottomless design, allowing for a free-flowing brew process that creates an aromatic and beautiful brew. Effortlessly clean and endlessly enjoyable, this new blend can be purchased in whole bean form, finely ground form for espresso, medium for filter brewing, and coarse for French press brewing.

According to Verve Coffee Roasters, all of the brand’s coffee roasts can be brewed in multiple ways, designed for your perfect morning. You can also try the Wilder Blend in Instant Coffee form to enjoy your coffee on the go. Individual packets are ideal for travel and require only 10 ounces of hot or cold liquid  (water, milk, or milk alternative) to make. Simply stir and drink up (perhaps while hiking in the Wilder Ranch State Park). This limited-time seasonal roast is available now for purchase.

Free Rein Coffee Company launches small batch, slow-roasted coffee line
Slow-roasted in small batches for the highest quality
Free Rein Coffee

Free Rein Coffee Company, known for its "Honest. American. Coffee" tagline, had launched a new line of small-batch, artisanal coffees. The Free Rein Reserve Collection features a variety of coffee roasts that are slow-roasted in small batches and hand-packed at Free Rein's Heritage Roastery in San Angelo, TX. This new Reserve line, available in ground coffee, whole bean, or single-serving pods, combines the best hand-selected coffee beans with all-natural spices, such as ground cinnamon, turmeric, and cayenne, in time-tested recipes honed over 20 years.
Many of the roast profiles in the newest Reserve Collection were developed by U.S. veteran Scott Decker, who ran the San Angelo roastery with his wife Laurie for two decades under the name ‘Longhorn Coffee Company’. The company was purchased in 2022 and re-launched as Free Rein Coffee Company in 2023. Today, the team is driven by its mission to ‘Serve Those Who Serve” their community and country - including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses, and teachers - with a cup of coffee given back to someone who serves their country or community with every bag of Free Rein coffee sold.
The Free Rein Reserve collection features coveted single-origin roasts and unique blends, including:

Cinna-Blend: A medium roast infused with the highest grade of all-natural ground cinnamon to create a comforting, aromatic experience.

Everyday Dose launches caffeine-packed, gut-friendly Bold Coffee+
Double the caffeine of Coffee+
Everyday Dose Bold Coffee+

Popular alternative mushroom coffee brand Everyday Dose has launched a new product just in time to help you adopt New Year's habits. The brand's latest launch, Bold Coffee+, offers a healthier coffee for those craving an extra kick. As a twist on the regular Coffee+ product, Bold Coffee+ provides more caffeine per serving while delivering the same gut-friendly, low-acid experience. Everyday Dose Coffee+ contains 45 mg of caffeine per serving, but the new Bold Coffee+ contains 95 milligrams per serving (the same as a standard eight-ounce cup of coffee).
Each serving is packed with functional ingredients like Lion’s Mane for focus, Chaga for immunity, L-theanine for calm, and collagen for skin and joint health -- each of which can help support your New Year's health goals. It’s clean, keto-friendly, and free from fillers like oat or dairy. Ideal for biohackers and busy mornings, Bold Coffee+ combines a rich, full-bodied flavor with purpose-driven benefits to help you stay productive without the crash or jitters. Bold Coffee+ can be purchased directly from the brand's site and is priced at $36 for 30 servings.
Here’s why Bold Coffee+ can elevate your morning coffee routine:

Bolder taste: A blend of medium and dark roast Arabica coffee extract
More caffeine: 90mg per serving for sustained energy, minus the jitters
Functional benefits: Brain-boosting Lion’s Mane, immune-strengthening Chaga, calming L-theanine, and protein collagen for skin and joints
Gentle on digestion: Low-acid and mold-free (low-acid coffee is popular amongst coffee drinkers with GI conditions)
Quick & easy: Ready in under 30 seconds, no coffee machine required

Nescafé to launch first-ever espresso concentrate to U.S. market
Customized, café-style, cold espresso beverages at home
Nescafe Espresso Concentrate

The world's largest coffee company globally has announced the launch of Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, which will soon be available in U.S. markets. Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is made with 100% Arabica beans and comes in a 300-milliliter bottle, which contains enough to make 20 cups of espresso.

Following the product's successful launch in China and Australia last year, U.S. consumers can purchase this exciting new product at retailers starting in February. An exact product launch date has not been shared at this time. The concentrate product is easily dissolved in water or milk, allowing consumers to mix it with ice and water or milk and create customized espresso drinks at home.

