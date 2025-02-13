Verve Coffee Roasters launches new Wilder Blend, inspired by California’s Wilder Ranch State Park

Verve Coffee Roasters has recently launched its latest Wilder Blend, inspired by California’s Wilder Ranch State Park. The Santa Cruz-based specialty coffee roaster celebrates nature’s beauty with its fan-favorite seasonal blend, Wilder. The Wilder Blend highlights three different regions: Guatemala, Rwanda, and Peru. With notes of pluot, cherry leaf, and dandelion, the coffee results in a jammy upfront, rounding out into a delicate balance with a finishing floral touch. Each sip captures the spirit of the land to your cup, echoing serene trails and coastal breezes.

Wilder is now available in both the company’s cafe locations in California and via online purchase for home brewing. The blend can also be brewed in various ways, including Verve’s Dwell Dripper – crafted from BPA-free silicone and features a unique bottomless design, allowing for a free-flowing brew process that creates an aromatic and beautiful brew. Effortlessly clean and endlessly enjoyable, this new blend can be purchased in whole bean form, finely ground form for espresso, medium for filter brewing, and coarse for French press brewing.

Recommended Videos

According to Verve Coffee Roasters, all of the brand’s coffee roasts can be brewed in multiple ways, designed for your perfect morning. You can also try the Wilder Blend in Instant Coffee form to enjoy your coffee on the go. Individual packets are ideal for travel and require only 10 ounces of hot or cold liquid (water, milk, or milk alternative) to make. Simply stir and drink up (perhaps while hiking in the Wilder Ranch State Park). This limited-time seasonal roast is available now for purchase.

Buy Now