French press vs. pour over: Which coffee brewing method makes a better cup?

Table of Contents Table of Contents About French press brewing About pour over coffee Comparing French press vs pour over

Despite speedy coffee options all around us, such as ready-to-drink coffees and all sorts of automatic brewers, many java junkies still choose to use manual brewing methods such as the pour-over or French press method. Now, there’s no denying that these methods take longer to use than your average automatic drip coffee maker. However, the manual nature of pressing or pouring coffee with these devices allows for greater control over the brew and a unique taste.

Although the French press and pour-over brewing methods may be similar in that they both require manual brewing, each method yields a different result. So, which coffee brewing method makes a better cup? The answer depends on your preferences. Here, we’ll explore the differences between French press vs pour over coffee.

About French press brewing

Developed in the 1920s in Italy (yes, Italy, not France), the French Press is a manual, immersion-brewing coffee technique that uses a coffee press or plunger. Once you get the hang of it, the process is relatively simple, allowing coffee drinkers to manually control the brew of several cups of coffee at once.

To use a French Press brewer, you’ll start with ground coffee and the carafe, typically made of glass. From here, you’ll pour hot water (usually around 200°F) over the coffee grounds, immersing them in the water for several minutes. The time can vary, but most French Press users will immerse coffee grounds in the hot water for about three to eight minutes. Once this step is completed, the plunger is manually pushed down through the water, and the coffee grounds are strained. The filter found in a French Press allows the oils and flavor of coffee to pass through into your cup without the coffee grounds getting through.

About pour over coffee

Pour over coffee involves slowly pouring hot water over coffee grounds and through a filter. Pour over coffee “drippers” look almost like a teacup without the bottom. To make pour over coffee, you’ll use a paper filter inside your carafe and start with coffee grounds placed inside the filter. From here, hot water is poured carefully and methodically over the grounds, allowing the flavors to come out as coffee drips through the filter and into your cup.

Despite how simple the pour-over coffee sounds, there are actually quite a few nuances to pour-over coffee brewing. The temperature of the water you use and the speed at which water is poured can greatly impact the taste of your cup of coffee.

Comparing French press vs pour over

Several factors should be considered when comparing French press vs pour-over coffee, including the time and effort required, the equipment needed, the type of coffee beans used, and the flavor profiles of each.

Time and ease of use

We must acknowledge the time required when comparing the French press vs. pour-over methods. If you’re opting for a manual brewing method for your cup of joe, you already know it will take longer than using a K-Cup brewer or a regular coffee maker. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you have endless time to devote to brewing your coffee.

The pour-over process is generally a bit quicker, requiring about five minutes to make. This is because the French press method requires that coffee grounds steep for longer, allowing the full flavors to extract. Additionally, the pour-over method relies on the gradual water flow through the grounds, which can be controlled depending on how you choose to pour. In contrast, French press coffee can be made within five to ten minutes on average.

Although the pour-over process is quicker, this doesn’t necessarily mean it is easier. Most newbies find the French press much easier to use as it has fewer steps to make than pour over coffee and requires minimal effort. Pour over coffee requires a bit more hands-on attention and patience. Ultimately, both methods are easy to learn, so it truly comes down to your brewing preferences and which method you find more manageable and less time-consuming.

Equipment

Both pour over coffee and French press coffee will require a kettle for precise, hot water for your brew. However, a French Press requires only the French Press device itself (no paper filter required), whereas the pour-over process requires paper filters. Either way, you don’t need too much equipment for either coffee brewing method.

Flavor and type of coffee beans

The debate between French press vs. pour-over for the “better” cup of coffee is never-ending, given that the answer depends on how you like to enjoy coffee. Thanks to the direct immersion brewing method, the flavor of coffee brewed with a French press tends to be stronger and bolder. This method allows coffee’s natural oils and true flavor to shine. For this reason, French press brewers typically use dark roast and medium-dark roast coffees.

Alternatively, pour-over coffee is a better choice for coffee drinkers who enjoy lighter roasts. Using the paper filter and faster brew type with a pour-over coffee dripper yields a lighter, more balanced cup of coffee that pairs best with light-roast coffee beans.