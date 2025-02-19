 Skip to main content
Frey Ranch is launching an unmalted barley whiskey

By
Frey Ranch
Nevada’s Frey Ranch has made a name for itself in the last few years. Not only does it make an award-winning bourbon and a handful of other noteworthy whiskeys, but it’s also a true farm-to-bottle distillery with ingredients grown on-site. It’s also distilled, aged, and bottled on-site. Recently, this popular distillery announced the launch of a new, exciting release. But this one isn’t a bourbon, and it’s not even a rye whiskey.

Frey Ranch 100% Barley Whiskey

The popular farm-to-glass distillery is set to release Frey Ranch 100% Barley Whiskey. This is the latest addition to the brand’s popular Single Grain Series, which is made completely with grain grown by Whiskey Farmer Colby Frey.

This new expression begins with two-row unmalted barley. It was pot-distilled and matured for four years and eight months. Bottled at 110-proof, the brand says it begins with a nose of peanut butter and jelly and sweet pastries. The palate is a mix of honey and allspice. The finish will remind drinkers of “breakfast cereal like Honey Nut Cheerios.”

“As farmers first and foremost, we’ve always believed that if you care about how your food is grown then you should care just as much about how your whiskey is grown,” Co-Founder and Whiskey Farmer Colby Frey said in a press release.

“At Frey Ranch Distillery, we call it farm-to-glass whiskey because we raise every single grain with one intention – to eventually become whiskey. With today’s release, we’re turning our attention to one of the global workhorses of whiskey production – barley. Because we decided to create the whiskey with unmalted barley, it offers a creamier, more viscous tasting experience than a traditional single malt.”

Where can I buy it?

Frey Ranch 100% Barley Whiskey is available at the Fallon, Nevada-based distillery’s Tasting Room and on the brand’s website. Available only in 375ml bottles, the suggested retail price of $59.99.

