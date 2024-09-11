The brand from Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and others debuts its latest release

Plenty of spirits brands have celebrity backers, but few have as star-studded a lineup of co-owners as Cincoro Tequila. Started by Michael Jordan and four other NBA team owners, the brand has since been joined by fellow sporting megastars including tennis legend Serena Williams, baseball hall of famer Derek Jeter, and golf pros Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley.

At an appropriately celebrity-filled event held yesterday in New York, the brand announced its latest expression: a limited edition Añejo Cristalino. The tequila, made from 100% Blue Weber agave, is first aged for 20 months in Tennessee Whiskey barrels, developing its flavor and a golden hue. It is then filtered to remove the color and leave behind a crystal clear liquid with delicate flavors, and a smooth mouthfeel.

“Five years ago, we set out to create an exceptional brand and achieve the gold standard in tequila,” said Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder Michael Jordan. “What started as a passion project has grown into something truly special with some of my closest friends joining the business and enjoying Cincoro together, whether it’s stateside or around the world.”

The Añejo Cristalino has notes of cooked agave and grass on the nose, with flavors of citrus, agave, and almonds, and a rounded and light finish. Though the brand recommends sipping it neat, it also makes for gorgeous clear cocktails like a Cristal Margarita. It is available to purchase at select retailers for $150 per 750 ml bottle.

“Being a part of this journey has been incredibly rewarding. I’m passionate about quality and excellence in everything I do, and that’s exactly what we strive for with Cincoro,” said Cincoro Tequila Co-Owner and 23-time Grand Slam Champion, Serena Williams.