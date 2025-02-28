Not just for winter – Scotch can make great spring cocktails too

Scotch might be ideal of cozy winter times, but you needn’t be afraid of mixing it into cocktails too. By adding ingredients like sherry, strawberry juice, or blueberry juice, you can make a fresh, fruity drink that’s perfect for the warmer weather. These recipes from Glenfiddich and The Balvenie show how it’s done.
Balvenie Spring Cooler
Created By The Balvenie’s West Coast Ambassador Brett Bayly
Ingredients:
- 2 Parts The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old
- 2 Parts Fresh Pressed Strawberry Juice
- 1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1 Part Simple Syrup
- Fresh Mint (as much as you please)
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and clap mint before adding it in.
- Add ice and shake hard for 7 seconds, then strain into glass over fresh ice.
- Top with soda water as desired for a spritz, garnish with fresh mint sprig, lemon slice & edible flowers as desired.
- ** For group serve, quadruple ingredients, add to a large pitcher with ice and stir. Top with soda as desired and gently pull it through to mix.
A Hint of Spice in Manhattan
Created By The Balvenie’s East Coast Ambassador Naomi Leslie
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Parts The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old
- ½ Part Amaro di Angostura
- ¼ Part Ancho Chile
- ¼ Part Allspice Dram
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a rocks/old fashioned glass. Add ice, stir briefly, then garnish with fresh ground black pepper.
Balvenie in Bloom
Created By The Balvenie’s East Coast Ambassador Naomi Leslie
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Parts The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old
- 1 Part Fino Sherry
- ½ Part Elderflower Liqueur
- ½ Part Rhubarb Liqueur
- 1 Part Fresh Lemon
- 1 Egg White
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail tin and shake briefly. Add ice, shake once more then strain into a coupe glass.
Glenfiddich Solera Negroni
Created By Glenfiddich’s Manager of Brand Advocacy USA Sebastien Derbomez
Ingredients:
- 2 Parts Glenfiddich Solera 15 Year Old
- 1 Part Campari
- 1 Part Sweet Vermouth
Method:
- Add a 2-inch ice cube to a rocks glass and set aside. In a mixing glass, combine Glenfiddich Solera 15 Year Old, Campari, and sweet vermouth.
- Stir over ice until well chilled, to enhance the whisky’s silky smooth taste.
- Strain into the prepared glass and garnish with an orange twist.
Berry Fiddich Fizz
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Glenfiddich 12 Year Old
- 1 part Blueberry Juice
- 1/2 part simple syrup
- 3 parts Italian Lemon Soda
Method:
- Serve in highball glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon twist.