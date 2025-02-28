 Skip to main content
Not just for winter – Scotch can make great spring cocktails too

Using fruits, aramos, and liqueurs, Scotch can work all year round

By
Glenfiddich Solera Negroni
Ellie Baygulov

Scotch might be ideal of cozy winter times, but you needn’t be afraid of mixing it into cocktails too. By adding ingredients like sherry, strawberry juice, or blueberry juice, you can make a fresh, fruity drink that’s perfect for the warmer weather. These recipes from Glenfiddich and The Balvenie show how it’s done.

Balvenie Spring Cooler

The Balvenie

Created By The Balvenie’s West Coast Ambassador Brett Bayly

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and clap mint before adding it in.
  2. Add ice and shake hard for 7 seconds, then strain into glass over fresh ice.
  3. Top with soda water as desired for a spritz, garnish with fresh mint sprig, lemon slice & edible flowers as desired.
  4. ** For group serve, quadruple ingredients, add to a large pitcher with ice and stir. Top with soda as desired and gently pull it through to mix.
A Hint of Spice in Manhattan

The Balvenie

Created By The Balvenie’s East Coast Ambassador Naomi Leslie

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a rocks/old fashioned glass. Add ice, stir briefly, then garnish with fresh ground black pepper.

Balvenie in Bloom

The Balvenie

Created By The Balvenie’s East Coast Ambassador Naomi Leslie

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail tin and shake briefly. Add ice, shake once more then strain into a coupe glass.

Glenfiddich Solera Negroni

Glenfiddich
Ellie Baygulov

Created By Glenfiddich’s Manager of Brand Advocacy USA Sebastien Derbomez

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Add a 2-inch ice cube to a rocks glass and set aside. In a mixing glass, combine Glenfiddich Solera 15 Year Old, Campari, and sweet vermouth.
  2. Stir over ice until well chilled, to enhance the whisky’s silky smooth taste.
  3. Strain into the prepared glass and garnish with an orange twist.

Berry Fiddich Fizz

Glenfiddich

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Serve in highball glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon twist.

