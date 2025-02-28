Not just for winter – Scotch can make great spring cocktails too

It's that time of year when the days are still short and the nights are still chilly and it feels like we'll all be cold forever. But spring is right on the horizon, with the first bulbs popping up and a few elusive glimmering rays of sun to renew us and remind us that warmer days are on their way.

And for cocktail fans, the changing of seasons means moving to a different style of drink. While we'll still be enjoying the cozy delights of whiskey and warm drinks, we'll be looking to lighter, fruitier flavors and sweet, indulgent delights. It's not time to shove your whisky to the back of your bar just yet, but you might want to start bringing out the gin and thinking about spritz options as we approach those warmer months.