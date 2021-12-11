Is there someone on your gift list who has a green thumb? Buying a gift for a plant lover can be challenging if you don’t know much about gardening, houseplants, or succulents yourself. Should you buy a plant? Start from seeds? What about gardening tools? Something else plant-themed? If you’re mulling over these very questions yourself, we have you covered. We researched and reviewed the best gifts for plant lovers, finding unique, varied plant- and gardening-related gift ideas to help you find the perfect gift for the favorite plant lover in your life.

Amerlife Mini Walk-in Greenhouse

Every plant enthusiast will go gaga over their own miniature greenhouse. The Amerlife Walk-in Greenhouse allows the plant lover in your life to create the ideal growing environment for the plants of their dreams. It’s a portable greenhouse that is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. There are twelve, wire 3-tier shelves, two mesh windows, and a roll-up zipper door. The entire greenhouse stands 56 x 56 x 77 inches. It has anchors, ropes, and clips for stay-put assembly. The walk-in design enables plenty of room to move about and tend to your herbs, flowers, vegetables, and seedlings.

Garden Republic Bonsai Tree Seed Starter Kit

Growing your own bonsai tree is often a bucket list item for every plant lover. With the Garden Republic Bonsai Tree Seed Starter Kit, your favorite plant lover can plant and grow their own bonsai tree. Choices for seeds include Brazilian Rosewood (Jacaranda Mimosifolia), Colorado Blue Spruce (Picea Pungens Glauca San Juan), Flame Tree (Delonix Regia), or Black Spruce (Picea Mariana). You’ll get non-GMO, heirloom seeds for each type of tree, along with four soil discs, four burlap grow bags, bamboo plant markers, bonsai shears, and instructions. The bonsai kit also comes in a nice wood box that doubles as a planter.

Planters’ Choice 9 Herb Window Garden

It’s fun to grow food and culinary herbs, which is exactly what you can do with the Planters’ Choice 9 Herb Window Garden. This indoor herb starter kit has everything you need to start your own windowsill herb garden, including a booklet with information about all the herbs. The herb kit comes with nine reusable pots, expandable soil discs, plant markers, and premium seeds to grow dill, basil, thyme, chives, parsley, cilantro, mustard, sage, and oregano.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

Hydroponic growing systems are an ingenious way to make your green thumb a little greener. They make growing indoor plants a little easier and they are super fun to use. You don’t have to use soil—the plants grow directly in water. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite is one of the best hydroponic systems. It has a full-spectrum 20-watt LED for high-efficiency growing, providing sunlight-like light for your germinating plants. There’s also a convenient vacation mode that will keep your plants growing by automatically caring for them when you’re out of town. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite comes with six premium plants to start with: Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint, and the system can accommodate six plants, each up to 12 inches in height.

Suck UK My Gardening Handbook

Does your favorite gardener or plant lover enjoy keeping meticulous notes to make growing plants as much of a science as it is a passion? If so, consider the Suck UK My Gardening Handbook, which is a unique, hardcover journal for plant lovers. The journal doubles as a planner and logbook to record planting details, germination data, inspiring ideas, etc. The journal has 300 pages, some of which include gardening tip templates, and there are places to add photos, product notes, and everything in between.

Active Gear Guy Vertical Hanging Outdoor Wall Planter

Forget shoe racks, the plant lover in your life will love the Active Gear Guy Vertical Hanging Outdoor Wall Planter. This hanging planter is great for patios, sheds, gardens, and entryways. It features 36 felt pockets for real plants (or hang it inside with artificial ones!). The felt cups are sturdy and roomy enough to be filled directly with potting soil or accommodate a small pot. The material of the pocket holds moisture to nourish the roots and is breathable for optimal circulation. You can grow anything from herbs to strawberries, tomatoes, or flowers, and the wall planter comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Goplus Garden Cart Gardening Workseat with Wheels

Gardening is a lot more comfortable with a good kneeler or cart. The Goplus Garden Cart Gardening Workseat with Wheels combines both. It has a comfortable seat as well as a tool tray and basket to tote along with all your gardening gear. The garden cart is well-built, and constructed from heavy-duty, powder-coated steel. The weight capacity is 330 pounds and the rugged tires move easily over off-road terrain. It has a comfortable seat and will spare your plant lover from painful kneeling.

Horti Plant Subscription

Subscription gifts are the gifts that keep on giving because the recipient gets to enjoy a monthly installment. The Horti Plant Subscription can be purchased on a month-to-month basis, or it can come as a three-, six-, or twelve-month subscription plan. Every month, your plant lover gets a new plant with a six-inch clay pot and saucer, and sometimes other fun accessories are included as well. There are three Horti Plant Subscriptions to choose from: New to Planting, Pet Friendly, and Horti’s Picks. New to Planting is ideal for those just venturing into the world of growing plants and gardening, Pet Friendly includes plants on the ASPCA’s list of non-toxic plants for animals, and Horti’s Picks is a curated collection of Horti’s favorite plants.

Garden Pack Grow Your Own Seed Box

The Garden Pack Grow Your Own Seed Box is a deluxe starter kit for any gardener or plant lover. It comes with an enormous array of non-GMO seeds, along with gardening gloves and detailed growing instructions to teach you how to get started. The massive seed collection has over 45,000 seeds in total. There are 65 different varieties of vegetable plants, 15 types of herbs, and 20 flower species, for a total of 100 packets of seeds. Examples of what you can grow include Artichoke, Asparagus, Broccoli, Carrots, Tomatoes, Pumpkin, Onion, Spinach, Oregano, Sage, Parsley, Morning Glories, Petunias, and Marigolds.

Rolife Dollhouse DIY Miniature Greenhouse Kit

If the plant lover in your life has a crafty side, you can’t go wrong with the Rolife Dollhouse DIY Miniature Greenhouse Kit. This cute kit has everything you need to make a miniature flower shop. The materials are well made and use a 1:24 miniature scale. You’ll get to work with wood, fabric, paper, string, and a variety of other materials, and there are even tiny working LED lights to illuminate your finished flower shop. The dollhouse kit comes with the tools you need, together with glue and instructions. It’s hours of fun and looks darling when complete.

